Dirk Is In The House, Facing Down A Decade Of Stereotypes

Watching Dirk Nowitzki is amazing. Any daylight, and it’s automatic. He makes the most awkward shots look routine. Last night, he made the biggest plays in one of Dallas’ largest wins of the last few years. Clutch? Hell yes. Behind the German, Dallas stole Game 1, 96-94, their resilient attitude a roadmap to a potential upset. No one in a Lakers uni stepping up to stop Dirk helps as well … Kobe Bryant (36 points) had a great look to win it, but his trey was just long. … This series has all sorts of odd matchups and X-factors. Dirk’s (28 points, 14 boards) a tough assignment on one end for Gasol (15 points, 11 boards, seven assists) while the Spaniard should be able to abuse him inside on the other end of the floor. Lamar Odom (15 points, 12 boards) could be Los Angeles’ key to this series. His ability to rebound, defend on the perimeter and spread the floor gives L.A. an edge, but Dirk did kill him throughout. Nevertheless, he’s still the best Laker for the job … Charles Barkley said Dirk is now better than Kobe for a few reasons, but mainly because Kobe can’t keep up the same level of play at his age. Chuck does realize Dirk is older than Kobe right? … The Mavericks’ supporting cast must continue the pace they had in the second half. Jason Terry (15 points), Peja Stojakovic (10 points, 2-3 from three) and J.J. Barea (eight points, 2-4 from three) provided a boost. It’s the stretches where the Lakers’ bench struggles that Dallas needs to attack … What was Phil doing with his late substitutions against Dallas’ lineup of shooters? That was weird to see him shook … L.A. wasted a 21-2 run between the end of the first half – after Terry fouled Odom on a midcourt shot and Dirk picked up a T – and the start of the second half. Kobe had 15 points and a trio of threes in the third quarter, keeping the Lakers afloat by himself even as Dallas made a run … A tweet from ESPNLA.com’s Dave McMenamin: Ferrell and Reilly come through big on Kiss Cam, both taking a big bite of their burgers and then going in for the smooch … Joe Johnson has made up with the second round. They are friends again. Last year against Orlando in the semis, he shot under 30 percent and averaged 12.8 points. The year before that against Cleveland, he averaged only 15 and made just two triples the whole series. But last night, he went for 34 points, five treys and Atlanta shocked Chicago in Game 1, 103-95. Where was the real Joe Johnson? You know, the guy who fades in the playoffs right when the stakes are highest? That surely wasn’t him out there. Couldn’t have been. Someone must’ve replaced him. Come to think of it, there was no way that was actually Atlanta out there at all. Josh Smith was making late jumpers and Jamal Crawford wasn’t being totally awful at defense. The last time these teams matched up, Chicago clipped the Hawks, leading by as many as 47. But Game 1 was different, mostly because of Johnson and Crawford (22 points), who made up for some weak nights from their power players. Smith (eight points, 3-11 from the field) and Al Horford‘s (nine points) inability to hit their usual numbers sometimes stalled the Hawks’ offense, save for some big Js late in the fourth. With that said, Horford’s 13 boards and two blocks along with Smith’s four blocks made up for it, controlling the interior … More Barkley: “I would love to put Jamal Crawford’s brain in Joe Johnson’s body.” … Chicago looked out of synch most of the way. Derrick Rose (24 points, 10 assists) may get the accolades, but it’s been Luol Deng‘s scoring (21 points) that is the important trend. The Bulls should avoid becoming dependent on Rose, who despite the numbers, really didn’t play that well. Carlos Boozer (14 points, eight boards) was also relatively quiet. Chicago can’t afford slow starts. Atlanta’s too talented and athletic to always get gaffed by late-game rallies … The status of Rose for Game 2 will be interesting. With just seconds remaining last night, he stepped on Crawford’s foot and rolled the same ankle he hurt in round one. Any of y’all know the feeling of rolling an ankle? Once it starts, it doesn’t stop. That thing will start rolling every day; you can tape it up, wear a brace, elevate it, wear the highest high-top shoes you can find, none of it will matter. It’s going to roll again, and it will get annoying. It’ll be weak for Rose, but he’ll be able to play through it … Atlanta’s PR spokesman Arthur Triche didn’t want to leave anyone out, so he left Orlando guard Jameer Nelson two tickets last night at will call. Aw, what a good guy. Remember, Nelson had famously told D-Rose on national television during the regular season: “See you in the second round.” … We’re out like the real Joe Johnson.
Jeez, Dirk was ridiculously good. This series is gonna be entertaining
damn, my bulls are struggling. need to play with more energy next game – ankle or not.
good win for the mavs – i still have the lakers in 5, mainly because mavs don’t have anyone to guard kobe. but i love watching dirk play -article had it right basically he looks award but is money. if only the still had butler i’d give them a real chance then. dirk was so effecient and they only just won by 2 – won’t happen again
*awkward
boozer and pau better show up in their respective series or theyre gonna go fishing really soon
Smith made ONE late jumper…so tired of seeing him shoot.
I’m happy we stole a game but I still don’t hold out much hope. I love my team but that Bulls team was sloppier than usual and it won’t happen 3 more times. Rose should come out mad next game. Still, happy Johnson actually attempted to live up to that contract.
I’m pleasantly surprised by the Hawks, they always had talent, but never seemed able to focus.
As for LA, I still expect them to come through, but it was nice for Dirk to have a little shine against all the haters who questioned his toughness and clutchness.
And yeah, Dirk is two months older than Kobe, so good call in this sense, but he did played significantly fewer (NBA) games.
What a beastly performance by Dirk.
And three upsets in Game Ones so far? Maybe these teams won’t advance, but they’re definitely making this year’s playoffs awesome.
This playoffs is churning out surprises after surprises.
After seeing Memphis close out the fucking number 1 seed, then you see the Hawks.
Th Hawks AREN’T supposed to be in the second round, and yet they won the first game versus the number 1 seed.
Best playoffs in years? It’s only beginning.
Good win by Dallas. Not even gonna bitch about the suspect late fouls and no calls lol.
All in all, I like the matchups for LA. Thought Kobe’s 3 was cash…..oh well
Lakers in 6.
Props to Joe Johnson for that monster game. It’s only fair that since we shit on Joe for his down games, he gotta get some love for that performance…
I forgot to mention another surprise:
Lebron James winning against a team that was supposed to dominate him.
Damn, I’ve been spewing venom on Bron for a long time now, gotta give him props cause so far, he’s been taking care of business.
Still aint safe from the hate, though. Go get that ring, kid.
Mann,shiiiit.Soon as i saw Gasol on dirk i knew something was gonna go wrong. Called that shyt like you call ‘bank’.Woulda loved to have been proven wrong but it is what it is. kudos to dirk and the mavs. Guess who’s girl is a hard core mavs fan? Been listening to shit the whole 30 min drive home lol.
JJ’s been a bad ass since that infection that made him have to rock that headband for real.Way to go ATL.They looked like they belomged on the same court as 1st seed Chicago.And honestly, that is the bare minimum we want from every matchup-a decent competition.
Didn’t bother to read the smack before i posted.Hella good smack today dime..and for the record Arthur Triche,THAT is how you serve up revenge lol.Well played sir..well played.
damn, can’t believe lakers lost that game. but dallas deserved. they didn’t let go, they kept grinding it back. at least dirk showed what every normal basketball fan knows: he is clutch! all these years its his teammates who failed, not him. i thought kobe’s gonna hit that 3. ah well, still plenty to play. i hope lakers will go trough. but it was amazing game. open and clean
“Grizzlies – Hawks! Its the NBA Finals on ABC!”
Im done trying to predict anything…
Matt Barnes’ hair.
It looks like two different barbers made mistakes and Barnes didn’t notice
Rose – 24 points on 27 shots, +10 ast
Kobe – 36 points on 29 shots, +Zero ast
Joe Johnson – 34 points on 18 shots, +3 ast
no surprise as to which of the above players won their game.
at least Rose passes; Kobe was more black hole than black mamba
LMAO @ Soopa.
I’ve been thinking if I was transported in some bizzaro world where a number 8 seed is dictating the flow of their series and the Hawks appears to be something other than a squad of overpaid and underperforming players.
Some weird shit going on in here.
PS: I know this aint bball, but I gotta give my props to the special forces team that took down Bin Laden. TREMENDOUS props to all of you cats.
Kobe lost the game.
Everyone would agree to say that he won it, had he made this shot. But he didn’t.
ATL played the first quarter thinking they were memphis and actually played real bball.. this showed the potential of the team.. if only they could play that way moreso.. they were fortunate johnson and crawford caught fire.. josh smiths bball IQ is lacking.. this team should be alot better than what they are with the talent they have..
why is this smack so seriously written? no humor anywhere in there :/
Lakers and Bulls will still win the series.
Hawks! Lets Gooo! We’ve been playing like this all postseason. PPL dont understand that with the 5th seed locked up we TANKED the last 6 games of the regular season in order to heal up and prepare for Orlando. Coulda won 50, but whats the point if you get embarrased on national T.V in the playoffs? The playoffs is where you earn your rep.
Chicago won’t win in Atlanta in the playoffs. IT’s just NOT going to happen. If Boston and Orlando(46pts 20 reb from Dwight) couldnt do it, what makes you think Chicago can? We got rid of our Achilles heel in Orlando we shouldn’t have a problem this round.
Where the hell did this ATL team come from. They actually look legit. JJ need to go hard like this every game. other than prolly C, they match up the best vs anyone
”Chuck does realize Dirk is older than Kobe right?”
I highly doubt 2 months really makes that much of a difference. And yes, Dirk out-clutched Kobe
And who the hell was guarding Joe Johnson!? Nobody apparently. We gotta make him regret not signing with us lol. When Joakim Noah first came into the league me and my bro used to call him Smurfette, but Carlos Boozer is real close to gettin that nickname right now.
Mavs in 3.
The Hawks won because the Bulls have turned into a one man band. You really think the coach of the year would have more to say than, “Just give the ball to Derrick.”
Dallas won because Phil can’t get Kobe to play in the triangle the whole game. As soon as LA is down even 1, he goes into this “I gotta get mine” routine and they lose.
more sloppy play from the Bulls in clutch moments. We clearly weren’t ready to play in the first qt, everyone firing off jump shots instead of taking the ball to the rack. And most importantly, where was the defense? Seriously, allowing JJ to burn us like that for 3 quarters without doubling him was just idiotic.
DRose did about what he needed to do. He didnt allow Teague to go off, he abused him in the last 3 qtrs, and got his team involved as much as possible.
Boozer on the other hand, that bastard is stealing money. We know he’s not a lockdown defender, but he should be giving us 20ppg easy.
Noah…did what I would expect, but thats the problem. When Booz not giving us anything in the paint, we can’t rely on Noah to get post buckets either.
but the reason the Bulls lost…defense on the wings. Loul Deng was giving his all, it just aint good enough. Bogans played well on JJ, but he’s only a spot player, Brewer could’ve done better on JJ and Crawford. Korver was horrid on D.
Will JJ be able to pull that off every game? Hell no. As long as Rose is healthy, the Bulls got the advantage. If this ankle is actually slowing him down, no way in hell can we rely on the rest of the team to carry the load.
Dirk had 28pts 14reb on 11/22 FGs
Gasol and Odom combined for
30pts 23reb on 10/20 FGs
I admit i didnt watch the game, but why all the talk about Dirk being a monster? I guarantee Dal cant put up those same nnumbers 3 more games while holding LAs bigs down. Dirk will fold on a couple of those games and Kobe will probably drop 40 next game, while Gasol and Odom combine to rape Dirk for another 30-40pts.
Congrats to Dirk and Joe Johnson. They take a lot of heat when their respective teams lose and don’t get enough credit or media attention when their team succeeds.
What’s crazy is how Charles Barkley predicted Memphis over Spurs and Hawks over Magic. The other day he picked the Mavs over the Lakers and they come out and beat the Lakers on the road! Props to Chuck
This is a perfect time for me to point something out.
Kobe Bryant is often lauded for his late game theatrics. “He might go 3-15 during the game, but he’ll make his last 2 shots in the final 30 seconds for the win!” To which I always say, “He might have made those 2 shots, but he ALMOST lost the game for the Lakers by taking all his other stupid shots!”
Clutch isn’t real.
If you’re not a great shooter, and you take 3x as many shots as ANYONE ELSE on your team, you’re going to lose.
clutch is real, but kobe hasn’t been clutch for a while now. it’s sad to say because kobe’s my favorite player. :/
The Lakers bench is their problem.If those cats don’t start playing much harder , they will be sitting at home by the end of this month.
completely unrelated
imagine this finals matchup:
MEMPHIS v ATLANTA
Stern is having nightmares about this one – RECORD LOW RATINGS RIGHT BEFORE THE LOCKOUT!
@chicagorilla – You mean to tell me in 30 more minutes (Gasol and Odom played 67, Dirk 38) they got 2 more points and 9 more rebounds?!?!
Kobe’s played in 100 more games than Dirk, but I think Dirk looks older when he’s running. My knees hurt watching Dirk play. I fucking love Dirk too, but he looks 40 in his legs.
Clutch is NOT real. The points scored in the first quarter are just as important as the ones scored in the 4th. I’d rather have someone on my team that can score 10 in the first quarter than 8 in the 4th. The timing of shots is immaterial.
Dirk has an advantage in age over Kobe cause his style of play requires no athleticism. He barely jumps at all. And Kobe took way to many bad shots. One of the top 3 in the world no doubt but damn some of those shots late had me shaking my head. Atlanta is a better TEAM than chicago right now, never thought i’d be sayin that shit
“I’d rather have someone on my team that can score 10 in the first quarter than 8 in the 4th. ”
Wow. I see what your point is but, no offense, you’re crazy. Lol. The pressure is not the same between the 1st quarter and the dying seconds of the 4th quarter. Hitting free throws in the 1st quarter is NOT the same feeling as being at the line down by 2 with a minute left in the game. Some guys can handle that pressure, and others can’t.
I agree with you no matter what part of the game it is, you gotta hit shots… but it’s different when there’s 2-3 possessions left for your team in the game.
What Jay said.
Also, That’s What’s Up – Great Matt Barnes joke. I’m gonna use that on someone one day.
@Chicagorilla- Don’t hate, appreciate Dirk. Dude was hitting crazy shots and Odom was Ding him up but Dirk has that high release and could shoot over Odom or Gasol and Bynum can’t guard him on the perimeter. This isn’t James Jones going off and if you look at Dirk’s stats against LA they have been legit and higher than his normal averages.
Saying that I think LA takes it, they were hurting Dallas when they got the ball in the post to Bynum and Gasol and they got away from that in the 2nd half. This might go 7 though.
Bulls are in trouble, I thought Boozer would be solid but he’s sucked the last 2 months. He was going off when he originally got back from injury but when Noah came back he’s been non-existent. I’d take weak ass Bosh over Boozer right now.
Can JJ keep it up? He’s their max guy and has floundered in the playoffs in the past but looked clutch last night.
@the truth: That is good knowledge. Dirk has bigs guarding him on the perimeter not as much in the post and on D its easier to guard a big in the post then chasing a guy around picks.
Kobe plays HARD, in traffic, taking hits, and playing D, his game is WAY more athletic. Dirk takes less punishment.
@ dagwaller
I second what JAY says regardin that crazy post of yours.
You used to make good points. Now, everytime Kobe misses a gamewinnin shot, you post how clutch means nuthin.
Did you miss Portlands’s comeback down 23 and Roy gettin “clutch” buckets and his team needin every one?
Or maybe you missed Dirk’s “big balls” shots in the last game of that series where he answered everything Portland did.
Tons of examples of clutch: Zach Randolph was clutch all day vs the Spurs.CP3 destroyin my Lakers when everybody watchin KNEW he was the only option. Gettin bucket after bucket when your team is up 1 or down 1 in the 4th or ot is WAAAAAAAAAAAAY more pressurefilled than gettin layups and jumpers 3 minutes into a 48 minute game.
Why you think Trevor Ariza was scoring 15, 16 point first halves, then disappearin during “crunchtime”?
Your posts make me believe
a) you’ve never played basketball or
b) you’ve never been in a close game
Clutch isn’t hittin the big shot. Clutch is making the right play when the pressure is ridiculous. Lakers were down 2, 3 seconds left. Of course, we coulda gone inside to Bynum or Pau and try to tie it up, but Kobe decided to get the win. Why? Cuz he believed he would hit the shot. Why? Cuz he’s done it repeatedly. Got the ball where he wanted it (for Laker fans, the exact same play and shot he got to take it to ot vs Sac-town ast game of the season), got the shot he wanted, overshot it by an inch…
If you don’t believe in clutch, go watch the first round games of Philly, Orlando, New York and Indy and see how many times they came thru with a chance to win. See how well they executed when it was late in the 4th quarter…
then post
I gotta say how was Kobe that WIDE OPEN for that last 3?
That was a breakdown on D, that should not happen it was a clear look and even Kerr said it looked like it was going in. Dallas got way lucky on that play, if he made that they would be getting talked about how they didn’t make sure Kobe was covered – WHO ELSE WAS GOING TO SHOOT THE BALL!
@KDizzle — “Clutch isn’t hittin the big shot. Clutch is making the right play when the pressure is ridiculous.”
Exactly. And while the fourth-quarter, last-minute pressure is obviously bigger than first-quarter pressure, not every “clutch” moment happens in the final minute. When you’re playing against the Lakers and you’re up by 8 at halftime, how you handle that inevitable Kobe run out of the locker room is a clutch moment. When there are 10 minutes left in the fourth and you’re up 5 on the road (or down 5 at home), those are clutch moments. My beef is with people who only think “clutch” happens in the last 10 seconds or at the buzzer.
Admittedly, I’m kind of disappointed that we haven’t had a bunch of Lakers and Celtics fans whining about the referees; right after the LA/Dallas game I said Smack’s comments would be fun today because you’d have the NBA’s two biggest silver-spoon fan bases acting like there’s a League-wide conspiracy against them. I haven’t seen it (at least not on Dime), which I guess is a good thing that not everybody is crazy.
AB
You don’t see whining about the refs because the reffing is consistently horrible in the nba now. It’s normal to have a foul or two for every minute of play…
I know it’s easy to say the reffing is horrible, but those guys (1) have an extremely tough job, and (2) only get noticed for the few bad calls they make rather than the numerous good calls.
It’s like an offensive lineman in football; you can contain your defender 95% of the time you’re on the field, but if you give up 2 sacks, you had a bad day.
NBA players are moving faster than ever before, and it’s not like the refs eyes can get faster. Since I’ve never reffed a basketball game, I’m not gonna talk about them too bad.
AB
Yeah, reffing is a hard job, etc. So is being a surgeon, but I expect them to do the shit right. There is technology out there that can assist refs in their jobs, just as there is technology to help nearly every job out there, but why isn’t it being used?
The problem isn’t with the missed calls, bad calls, etc, but with the refs leaving their finger prints ALL OVER the game. Even the announcers will comment about “oh, the refs are trying to keep control of this game” etc. I don’t want refs to “keep control” of a game, I want to see guys out there giving everything they can give and playing an honest game. Refs don’t call the game the same for each player, and they aren’t consistent at all in how they call it from minute to minute.
Flopping is also a major detraction from the game itself. Guys focus on “draw charges” instead of playing defense. Think about it, how can you honestly “draw a charge”? The whole idea itself is absurd, it means you are sliding under a guy after he jumps and can not move out of the way. There are few people who actually have an offensive move that is a deliberate mowing down of guys in front of them…but now you see guys like Fat Davis getting knocked to the ground and sliding 15 ft because a 6’1 180lb guard came into the paint. Fuck that pussy shit.
Is this a trend that fans really want to see in the game?
I thought the refs did a good job calling the game, not too many ticky tack calls. The Jason Terry foul on Odom at half was just stupid on Terry’s end for fouling a guy and hitting his elbow 60 feet from the basket.
The Gasol foul on Dirk late was an easy one to call, you don’t go over a guy’s back with everybody watching, that was an easy call to make. Kidd didn’t foul Kobe on replays it looked like Kobe hit his own foot coming around the pick and he didn’t even throw his hands up like usual.
I think some crews are just better than others and can call the game without it getting out of hand or causing a FT parade in the 4th.
@AB: The ultimate Clutch moment is when you are down and have a chance to win or tie a game in that last possession. Anything before that can be considered “clutch” but not ultimate cluth for one reason – time. You always have time to make a run like Dallas did when the Laker where up by double digits but in those last 10 seconds you don’t have that luxury.
Time is the one true constant or could be a band with Morris Day.
@ Jay, K Diz, and Island – you guys are making good posts, but you’re missing my point.
Is it harder to hit shots when it’s a close game and everyone’s keyed in (because let’s face it, no one can possibly bring it 48 minutes of the game #vincecarter haha).
MY point is that if your clutch contributions come after shooting your team OUT of the game, then you’re not really clutch at all. If you make 1 shot out of 10 all game and it’s to tie the game, you may be considered clutch…but in reality you’re playing like the worst player on your team.
Damn nice win by the Hawks.
— JJ and Crawford were on fire; unfortunately, no way can they keep that up.
— BUT both Horford and Josh Smith are playing way below par on offense. Neither can buy a bucket outside, and Horford usually is automatic and Smith, believe it or not, has not been that bad with hitting his jumpers this year.
— As I commented ere a day or 2 ago, Hinrich injury and big minutes for Teague is a blessing in disguise. (And no, Rose didn’t exactly lock down (?) Teague.) Teague is only guy on team with real speed (and he is pretty damn athletic–you catch that shot block after the foul on Deng or somebody?). Teague looked pretty good in his limited minutes this year; he deserved a hell of a lot more pt. And now is his time–looked damn solid last night.
— Deng looks real, real good–allstar good. Hawks just can’t stop him (and couldn’t in the regular season). Hawks could have drafted him, but took Josh Childress with the preceding pick instead. Damn.
— Big hairy deal on prior Bulls blowouts. This Hawks team set a few NBA records this year for a nice team getting its ass kicked in games. Even if Hawks win series (which they very well may), there is bound to be at least 1 30-point beating they will take. That is this team, as I also previously noted: If they have a lead, they are pretty good at keeping it (albeit, with at least one nail-biting collapse each and every such game), but if they get down by 10-15, then forget about it–it will be a 30-point blow-out. When they lose, they usually lose BIG.
— Shit on the Hawks all you want, but this is 3rd straight year they have made it to final 8. They are what they are these years, one of the top 8, period.
— And Dime, how about not shitting on the Hawks for a change (now that your precious post-Melo weakass Knicks have finished their brief playoff foray)?
— And Mr. Austin Burton, maybe it is time to revisit the column from a few years ago, comparing Dirk and Allen Iverson? Any lingering doubt these days about Dirk making it into the HOF?