Do-or-Die for the Lakers in Game 6; Amar’e heading to Miami?

How much of this summer’s NBA free agency drama is going to play out on Twitter? Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) almost caused an international incident a couple weeks ago when he tweeted, “Should I stay or should I go?” Bosh then wrote another post — something like, “I should plan my vacation later next year” while he was watching a Lakers game — that created more rumors and speculation. Which brings us to yesterday, when Amar’e Stoudemire (@amareisreal) posted this: “Just touched down in my home state Florida. Miami what’s good?” How many Heat fans are envisioning Amar’e in their uniform now? … It wasn’t that long ago when the Lakers seemed in complete control of the NBA Finals, following that dominating Game 1 performance. Now back in L.A., it’s do-or-die for the defending champs in tonight’s Game 6. It’s very possible Kobe comes out gunning trying to win it all by himself, but even in the games against Boston where he’s gone long stretches playing 1-on-5, Kobe initially looked to get his teammates involved. So that’s where Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom, Ron Artest, Derek Fisher and the rest need to prove they deserve Kobe’s trust. Make your shots and play defense if you want to win. In the most recent Celtics’ wins, Kobe’s supporting cast hasn’t done that … Even if you don’t believe a word Tom Donaghy says, your own eyes should be enough to feel safe making another prediction: The Lakers are going to get EVERY borderline call tonight. Every single one, and don’t be surprised if one of the Celtics gets ejected before halftime. But you already knew that … Very good news out of Denver, as George Karl is expected to recover from his cancer treatments in time to coach the Nuggets at the start of next season. A lot of us act like coaches aren’t that important, but the Nuggets were clearly a different (i.e. worse) team in the playoffs when Adrian Dantley had to fill in for Karl … Over the weekend we got up with Denver superstar Carmelo Anthony while he was in New York City visiting the Nike House of Hoops store. ‘Melo talked about facing the Celtics and Lakers defenses, his favorite Jordan sneakers of all-time, and his new Melo M6 kicks. This was all while he sat in the back of a stretch limo that was bigger than some of our first apartments … About a week away from the Draft, and beyond the Wizards taking John Wall No. 1, a lot of things are still up in the air. Evan Turner recently worked out for the Kings (5th), because it’s far from a foregone conclusion he’s headed to the Sixers at No. 2. We really doubt Turner would slip that far, but can you imagine a backcourt with Tyreke Evans and Evan Turner? That’s lethal … (Question: What is the best young backcourt in the NBA right now? Stephen Curry and Monta Ellis?) … The Pacers, picking 10th, are in desperate need of a point guard. But instead of reaching for a non-Top-10 prospect, Larry Bird is trying to pull off a trade. Indy is reportedly going after Darren Collison and Ty Lawson, hoping their No. 10 pick is enough for the Hornets or Nuggets to bite. Or, you know, the Pacers could have just drafted one of those guys over Tyler Hansbrough … Don’t be surprised if the Mavericks’ second-string backcourt is much, much better than the starters. Dallas is looking to groom Rodrigue Beaubois as a future star, and Jason Kidd said he’d be OK coming off the bench behind the kid. Although there’s no way Kidd won’t be running point in the fourth quarter … Among the League’s resident old-heads, we could see Kidd and Grant Hill being gracious enough to take a 6th/7th man role. Would Shaq would ever go for that? Not so sure … If there’s one thing you should know about the NBA, it’s this: Talent ALWAYS buys you a second chance. Case in point, the Bobcats are looking at not only Darius Miles at mini-camp this week, but also Shawne Williams. Yes, the same Darius Miles who has like half-a-knee left, and the same Shawne Williams who last we heard was acting out Young Jeezy songs in real life. You might say those two have their share of, um, character issues. But hey, unsigned 6-9 small forwards still in their 20’s with NBA experience don’t grow on trees, do they? … We’re out like D-Miles …