Dollar Dollar Billups

Don’t let the fact that Chauncey Billups shows little emotion on the court fool you into thinking he’s any less fiery of a competitor than Kobe, Dirk, LeBron, Wade or any other big-time clutch player who punctuates his daggers by making funny faces. You have to be iceberg to have hit as many fourth-quarter threes and last-second free throws as Mr. Big Shot has hit, but you also have to have a fire inside you to show up in the kind of shape he does every year and bring it at the high level he brings it every night … After Chauncey (17 pts, 6 asts, 3 stls) made the go-ahead free throw with 0.6 seconds left in last night’s Nuggets/Bulls game, he missed the second FT on purpose, giving the Bulls only 0.3 to make a game-winner. Brad Miller caught the inbounds at the top of the key, and while they say you can’t catch and shoot with that much time on the clock, Miller came damn close to pulling it off, draining a jumper that the Bulls thought was good and celebrated accordingly. But the refs checked the replay for about 10 minutes while everyone waited and eventually waved it off, giving the Nuggets the win … Here was Chauncey’s take on the whole thing: “As soon as I saw the flight of the ball, I knew it was good. Then, I was sitting and laughing. Not so much about the shot, but looking at their reaction. They were dancing and jumping around like they had just made the Sweet Sixteen. The longer it took, the better I felt.” That’s just evil … (Speaking of evil, did you see THIS?) … Before Chauncey’s free throw, Carmelo (20 pts, 8-22 FG) gave Denver the lead with 13 seconds left when he got an iso on Luol Deng on the wing, took him to the baseline and hit a pull-up jumper. Deng played him about as well as you can, but like Eric Snow said on NBA TV, ‘Melo is arguably the best one-on-one player in the League. Derrick Rose (22 pts) tied it up with free throws to set up Chauncey’s game-winner … In his first game back from suspension, Earl Smith III (he says he’s no longer “J.R.”) went 1-for-9 for five points in 29 minutes off the bench … George Karl got his 939th career win, passing Red Auerbach for eighth on the all-time list. Do you think Karl is a Top-10 coach in NBA history, or just a guy who hung around for a long time? … In the Bobcats/Magic pre-game show, the Charlotte announcers (Dell Curry and another guy) were pretty much in reverence of Dwight Howard and almost conceding that he was gonna hang about 30 points and 20 boards on their team. It makes sense, considering Dwight used to routinely destroy Emeka Okafor when he was on the ‘Cats. But Dwight was fairly tame in this one, finishing with 15 points, 10 boards and six assists in an Orlando win … Vince Carter returned from his ankle injury and scored 15 points off the bench. Then Vince told Stan Van Gundy after the game that he couldn’t deal with this “reserve” thing, caught a jet back to his house, and spent the night curled up in the closet playing Seal records … Seriously, though, at least one Dime writer thinks this Allen Iverson thing can be salvaged if the Grizzlies trade A.I. to the Sixers. True, ex-GM/Iverson nemesis Billy King is no longer around to prevent such a deal, but would the Sixers take the risk even knowing their fan base would embrace Iverson? … Jason Kidd and Erick Dampier are becoming the new (old) Chris Paul and Tyson Chandler; it seems every game now they hook up for an alley-oop or two. Last night Damp (14 pts, 20 rebs, 3 blks) had an easy time catching ‘oops against Houston, whose cast of centers were all too short or too skinny to deal with him … Somebody in the Mavs’ production truck got a little ahead of themselves. With about two minutes left and Dallas putting the finishing touches on a blowout, the scoreboard popped up saying “Final” where the time was supposed to be … Other notable stat lines from Tuesday: D-Wade gave the Wizards 41 points, five rebounds, five dimes and three steals in a win, while Gilbert Arenas had TWELVE turnovers; Kevin Durant dropped 37 points (18-18 FT) in a loss to Sacramento, while Tyreke Evans had 20 points, eight boards and eight dimes in the win; and Brandon Roy put up 20 points and seven assists in a win at Memphis … Quote from one of the Blazers’ announcers: “When Allen Iverson was here, Mike Conley was petrified of him.” Why? … We’re out like Gilbert’s handle on the situation …
come on, it’s no secret that AI wants to start (well documented in his comments in both Philly and Mo Town), so Memphis inks him to a deal, and is surprised that AI got pissed?
Thunder have to beat sacto in that situation. Damn.
But another note Ty’reking havoc’ is killing it.
AI is STILL one of the best one-on-one players. Me, Myself, and Iverson! Say it ain’t so, go out with some dignity AI.
Those refs better had left the building right away. You don’t do that shit in Chicago.
I was thinking that Derrick Rose was the new starchild of the NBA, seeing as how he’s been hyped after his rookie year and i’ve seen him in so many commercials and adds. But after that game yesterday, it’s clear he isn’t and Chicago is a bunch of Bitches in the NBA’s eyes.
And most importantly, WHERE WAS THE FUCKING FOUL ON BILLUPS at the end of the game. No one fucking touched him and yet they blow the whistle, send one of the best FT shooters to the line. Those refs better have gotten out of town last night, cause shit can get real ugly round’here.
Wade outscored the entire Wizards team in the second half. Gotta mention that.
billups has disappeared in his share of important games, as any Lakers fan will happily tell you. making some free throws in November is ok but doesnt make up for the dump he took last May.
Steve Nash = MVP race at 35+ years of age
Allen Iverson = on the brink of retirement cause no one wants his game on their team…at age 33!!!
I’m not saying Nash is more talented than Iverson, AI wins that hands down, but as far as a basketball player in general. Nash is shitting on AI.
1996 draft (lotto) re-do.
#1) Kobe
#2)Nash
#3)A.I.
#4)J. Oneal
#5)Ray allen
#6)Starbury
#7)Antoine Walker
#8)Shareef Abdur-Rahim
#9)Marcus Camby
#10) Ben Wallace
#11)Peja Stojakovic
#12)Zydrunas Illgauskus
#13) Derek Fisher/Malik Rose/Erik Dampier<–mashed together!
Chica . . . I hear you. I dunno about AI being more talented than Nash though. I mean on the surface AI is a way better scorer . . . but then his regular average was around 41%. He was such a streaky shooter that he needed a team of rebounders to collect his misses. Nash, on the other, won’t get to the basket quite as easily as AI but is a vastly better shooter. And as for passing, Nash has got that on lock. So it’s counterintuitive but Nash might actually be more talented than AI. I’m up for arguments on this one though.
Arenas isn’t close to being back to where he was before. It may be that he can’t perform at his accustomed level if he isn’t being Hibachi. Just doesn’t look like he’s enjoying himself out there, but of course losing will have something to do with that.
1)12 turnovers for arenas? isn’t that some kind of record?
2)making that shot at the end of the bull/nuggets game was the only thing brad miller did even half right all game
3)billups definitely got hit by hinrich, across both arms, with .6 seconds left, and hinrich knew it, and didn’t protest at all.
Chica, starbury doesn’t belong anywhere on that list. I’d take any of the guys listed below him, including Derek Fisher, waaaay before I’d even consider marBURY-your-franchise.
that AI to philly deal would be interesting. as a sixer fan I’d love to see AI find a way to redeem himself in philly. but he’s a 1-on-1 player, not a team player. and i dont know if eddie jordan wants to deal with a guy like gilbert arenas in terms of diva personality, but who can’t shoot from range like gilbert. it seems to me that jordan’s system needs great shooters to space the floor better. AI won’t be able to do that.
Damn, ya’ll are thin on NBA coverage. Hell of a lot on the Bulls v. Nuggets and not a lot of everything else. Love Dime, but come on, true hoop fans read this site, don’t start covering the NBA like ESPN (who put Kansas’ preseason game and Ohio v. Buffalo crap-college football highlights before the Kings Thunder game).
That said, George Karl is obviously a good coach, albeit not a great one (being that he can’t win). But he’s always done the best with the teams that he’s had, more or less. You don’t get that many wins by being a perennial loser.
How can Dime give Bron grief for dropping his head and depending on the refs at the end of games but give Billups credit for the same thing? Billups did it all through last years playoffs in the 4th quarters and when he finally stopped getting those calls he stopped being effective. Bulls defense is a lot better than last season though and Noah looks like a quality NBA starter. If Salmons from last season ever shows up they could get into the mix for the 4-5 seed in the east.
NY Knicks = worst favorite team to have in the NBA in the last decade
After Melo’s crazy start to the season where he was getting his buckets in the flow of the offense it seems like the road trip has worn him down and he’s massaging the ball a little too much right now going one one one vs. moving w/o the ball and getting on the offensive boards….Whole Nugz team (except Lawson of course) actually looked like they had the Soprano cement shoes on the last few games..
^^ one on one that is..
Do you think Karl is a Top-10 coach in NBA history, or just a guy who hung around for a long time?
I think your describing Don Nelson…
wow. no mention of how the wizards have already lost antawn jamison, caron butler, mike miller, mike james, and randy foye to injury this season
because it doesn’t matter – they still have Butler, Gilbert, and some other decent pieces – are you telling me that Houston’s line-up is better than Washington’s right now? the Wiz are playing heartless. BW is their best player right now, it’s disgusting. Gilbert has to be around 30% from the floor in his last few games with 7 or 8 TOs per game – it’s not injuries man, it’s just crappy basketball.
“he couldn’t deal with this “reserve” thing, caught a jet back to his house, and spent the night curled up in the closet playing Seal records he couldn’t deal with this “reserve” thing, caught a jet back to his house, and spent the night curled up in the closet playing Seal records ”
that was the funniest thing I’ve ever read on Dime. good shit.
And does anyone know why Nick Young is getting no burn this year? He’s like 4th or 5th on the depth chart at guard.
@LakeShow84 — Why shouldn’t fighters have a say in who they fight? It’s not like the NFL or NBA when you have schedule-makers; individual sports always have some element of choice. Golfers and tennis players can choose which tournaments they enter, track athletes can choose which meets they enter, etc. I’m not totally against the idea of mandatories in boxing, but this is a dangerous sport. Choosing the wrong fight could lead to serious injury or death, and I don’t think you should make a guy fight somebody who’s a horrible matchup for him. I’ve read about how Floyd Patterson’s camp tried to keep him away from Sonny Liston as long as possible because they knew what would happen if they fought; and Liston knocked him silly when they finally fought.
