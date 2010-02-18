Done Deal: Nate Robinson To Boston In 5-Player Deal

The Nate Robinson saga is finally complete. After differing reports for the past two days, Newsday‘s Alan Hahn says that the trade is official: Robinson and Marcus Landry for Eddie House, J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker.
What are your thoughts on this trade? Does this make the Celtics better?
I doubt if Bill and JR get any clock on the Knicks’s roster…they will probably get waived. They both play the same position and are behind Galo, Harrington, and Chandler. I feel sorry for Bill especially cuz he can actually ball.
nice move boston
As a Celtics fan, I hate this trade. Eddie was a valuable piece of the puzzle. Nate can score, but I don’t see how he could put them over the top. I hope I’m wrong.
I think Nate can definitely be a burst of energy off the bench. I haven’t seen him play enough to know if he can run a team on the floor. What type of floor game does Nate really have?
Bill Walker,Giddens & House could help if we had a coaching willing. Giddens is actually better than the bum Rooster. Walker has some Chandler in him but a little more rugged. They’re both hungry & would be an upgrade due to salary. If you don’t draft correctly you’re screwed. If the Lakers could take back drafting Farmar,Sun Yue,Joe Crawford. I think they will. Those could have been 3 very promising players in trade or game help. They’re bench now is made up of lego pieces or train cars. Nate deserved to get away from Mustache Man. Should have went to Chicago. D’Antoni= Where chasing the Money goes WRONG. His facial expressions are priceless. Like why Steve Kerr, Why’d I listen to the $$$$$. Steve Nash in his dreams. The Big City,Bright Lights are more than many could handle.
How & when did D’Antoni & Gallo become the face of our franchise. They couldn’t be any more foreign to a NY’er than an alien. Why does Brent Barry look like AlF.
I liked Eddie, but come playoff time when people actually guarded him…he just wasn’t the same. Hoping Nate can create some offense when the offense gets stagnant.
Nate can create his own shot….Eddie is a specialist…no brainer…for Boston.
@eyes – Why does Brent Barry look like Alf? LMAO! i thought the same thing…..
One thing Boston gets (and needed) is a little likeability. Kg isn’t exactly mr likeable, rondo gets much hate from everywhere, pierce is a little big egos, and even rayray isn’t exactly mr personalty. At least Boston are widening there horizons a bit.
Nate Rob got tip drill
Sergio is gonna take over NY! Guy can play like Nash!
say what you want about Eddie’s flaws but he plays within the system. When Nate subs in for Rondo, it’s going to be alot of one on one or the offense is going to have to run through somebody else. If he didn’t respect the coach getting on his case how much is he gonna appreciate Garnett or Pierce (players, not even the coach) getting on his case?
The Celts got 4 of the top 5 trash talkers in the league on ther squad now!!![sports.yahoo.com]
LOL yes s. bucketz they are going to be really out of control.
man hate to see eddie house go. i liked him but nice pick up for the C’s.
Same shit. Both are blackhole jackers in point guard bodies. The Celtics just became a little less annoying…