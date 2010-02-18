Done Deal: Nate Robinson To Boston In 5-Player Deal

#New York Knicks #Boston Celtics
02.18.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

The Nate Robinson saga is finally complete. After differing reports for the past two days, Newsday‘s Alan Hahn says that the trade is official: Robinson and Marcus Landry for Eddie House, J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker.

What are your thoughts on this trade? Does this make the Celtics better?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Boston Celtics
TAGSBill WalkerBOSTON CELTICSBrian CardinalDanny AingeDimeMagDonnie WalshEddie HouseJ.R. GiddensLatest NewsMarcus LandryNATE ROBINSONNBA Trade RumorNEW YORK KNICKSReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP