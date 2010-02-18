Done Deal: Nate Robinson To Boston In 5-Player Deal

The Nate Robinson saga is finally complete. After differing reports for the past two days, Newsday‘s Alan Hahn says that the trade is official: Robinson and Marcus Landry for Eddie House, J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker.

What are your thoughts on this trade? Does this make the Celtics better?

