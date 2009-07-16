Duke Commit May Have Figured out How to Leave High School Early

Tonight HighSchoolHoop.com was the first high school basketball site to break the news that shooting guard Andre Dawkins, a Class of 2010 Duke recruit from Virginia, may have come up with a way to get to campus a full year early.



If he can pull it off, it would be huge for the Blue Devils – Coach K is returning just two scholarship guards (Nolan Smith and Jon Scheyer) after losing Gerald Henderson to the L and Elliott Williams to transfer.

Check out the potential scenario HERE.