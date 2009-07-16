Duke Commit May Have Figured out How to Leave High School Early

Tonight HighSchoolHoop.com was the first high school basketball site to break the news that shooting guard Andre Dawkins, a Class of 2010 Duke recruit from Virginia, may have come up with a way to get to campus a full year early.
If he can pull it off, it would be huge for the Blue Devils – Coach K is returning just two scholarship guards (Nolan Smith and Jon Scheyer) after losing Gerald Henderson to the L and Elliott Williams to transfer.
Anything to get the big bucks early…
what
the
fuck
is
with
these
kids
?
money. deal with it.
If he’s done w/ HS early why’s the big deal?
He’s not even done early… He transferred schools and “reclassified” himself as a ninth grader for a second time. So he’s probably already been through 4 years of high school and is probably going to be 18.
He should do whatever he feels is best for himself.
john wall went through 5 years of high school.
The guy is 18 and really should have been a senior anyway. There is nothing wrong with what he is doing. He has enough credits to graduate and is graduating with honors from what I read earlier. Smart kid and from this [www.youtube.com]
I would say this kid is going to be a beast right away. looks like a man among boys in his highlights. Has great range and can fly.
July 16th, 2009 at 1:34 am
King says:
If he’s done w/ HS early why’s the big deal?
….
did you leave high school early?
whys the big deal?
thats the big deal … we would like people to be gramatically sound and not sound like a bunch of slobbering idiots.
If I had the credits to leave early when I was in high school to play basketball at the college level for a premiere program, I sure as heck would do it.
I had enough credits in HS to get out early. I did it just to sleep in. Hell yeah that kid should forgo his Sr. year.
i took enough honors classes to graduate early but i was not of age anyways and i wanted to take some pre-biz clases in high school like accounting to get a head start when i got to college. if this kid is ready great! i was not going to run track at college unless i went d-2 or whatever ..if he is ready and can go to duke early…why not!
wait is this johnnie dawkins kid??