Duke Commit May Have Figured out How to Leave High School Early

07.15.09

Tonight HighSchoolHoop.com was the first high school basketball site to break the news that shooting guard Andre Dawkins, a Class of 2010 Duke recruit from Virginia, may have come up with a way to get to campus a full year early.

If he can pull it off, it would be huge for the Blue Devils – Coach K is returning just two scholarship guards (Nolan Smith and Jon Scheyer) after losing Gerald Henderson to the L and Elliott Williams to transfer.

Check out the potential scenario HERE.

