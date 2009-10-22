Duke lands another superstar

At this point, Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils are in that elite class of college programs who can pretty much pick and choose who they want to play for them rather than ever “settling” for certain recruits. But even then, it’s not so easy putting together a powerhouse.

For the majority of this decade, Duke hasn’t had the best luck with five-star high school point guards. In 2000, they landed a great one in Louisiana product Chris Duhon, but since then they’ve pretty much swung and missed with the likes of Chicago’s Sean Dockery and New York’s Greg Paulus — who came into college with all the hype in the world but didn’t really deliver on that potential.

With today’s announcement from Class of 2010 PG Kyrie Irving (St. Patrick H.S./Elizabeth, N.J.) that he will suit up for Duke next season, Coach K at least wrapped up this decade on a good note. The 6th-ranked player in the country on the HighSchoolHoop.com national Top-50, Irving is a legit NBA prospect and future college star. He chose Duke over Kentucky and Texas A&M.

HSH’s Jason Jordan has more of the story HERE.