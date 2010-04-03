Duncan puts Dwight in his place; NCAA Final Four preview

Before you settle in this afternoon for the Final Four games (Butler/MSU tips off at 6 p.m. EST), first you should read these: The Dime crew’s best arguments for Michigan State, West Virginia, Butler or Duke walking away with the national championship after the dust settles Monday night. And for a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like for the players in Indianapolis, check out Dime’s Final Four Diary with WVU’s Kevin Jones … Five minutes into last night’s Spurs/Magic game, things were looking bleak for the home team. Dwight Howard was already coming off a performance where he crushed the Mavs like a bug, and was clearly on a confidence high by the time he hit San Antonio. So when he drew two fouls on Tim Duncan in one five-second span and forced TD to sit down for the rest of the first half with three, you could envision one of those 28-and-22 stat lines for The Centaur … Duncan’s third foul was nothing more than innocuous contact in the paint, and almost made Sean Elliott commit a triple homicide: “That is NOT a foul in this league! The paint area is not for children! It’s NOT for the squeamish!” … But with Duncan out, Manu Ginobili went off. He broke out every crossover, in-and-out, body fake, feint, lean and Euro Step you’ve ever seen him do on his way to 43 points (13-25 FG) in a Spurs win that should be considered an upset … OK, when Jay-Z is biting Biggie‘s lyrics, we can kinda live with that. When Mark Jones is doing it? No go. “Manu Ginobili had enough to feed the needy!” Jones said in his trademark corny accent while calling the Spurs highlight. Somebody needs to stop the man. He’s worse than listening to Jimmy Johnson make old-man sexual innuendo on the Extenze commercials … Dwight (10 pts, 6 rebs) ended up in foul trouble himself and actually played fewer minutes than Duncan. And when Duncan was able to play in the second half, it might as well have been Joey Crawford trying to stick him, because he was locked in. Big Fundamental finished with 23 points (10-12 FG) in just 24 minutes … When Dime’s Aron Phillips ranked the 10 Fastest Players in the NBA, there were people who actually argued that LeBron shouldn’t have cracked the list. Are you crazy? Just look at what LBJ did against the Hawks last night. We can all agree that Atlanta is one of the more athletic teams in the League, and LeBron (27 pts, 13 rebs) was running through them like bad tuna … Granted, it’s tough to get a completely accurate gauge of speed in a sport where you rarely get to full-on sprint in a straight line for long, but if LeBron goes coast-to-coast in a couple of seconds while passing up 3-4 defenders in the process, doesn’t that tell you he’s faster than the av-er-age beast? … It’s also crazy that as nice as Aaron Brooks and Kyle Lowry are, they’re only the third or fourth-best point guard tandem in the Southwest Division (behind CP/Collison, Parker/Hill, and maybe Kidd/Barea). Those two came to the rescue when the Rockets trailed Boston late in the fourth quarter, capped by Brooks sticking a step-back three with nine seconds left to force overtime. Defense, Luis Scola, and one huge Chase Budinger three helped Houston seal the W in the extra frame … Brooks finished with 30 points and 9 assists, while Lowry scored 18 off the bench and was a big reason why Ray Allen fouled out in only 16 minutes … Stephen Jackson was like Universal Soldier last night. Already playing on a sore hamstring, S-Jack tweaked the hammy a couple times against Milwaukee and hurt his elbow, but basically dragged the bad leg behind him and ignored the elbow pain while dropping 32 points (11-28 FG). One minute left in overtime, tie game, Captain Jack measured Carlos Delfino and buried the game-winning triple in his mug … David Lee might have had the monster stat line of the year: 37 points, 20 boards and 10 assists. However, it was against the Warriors — Bobby Valentino could grab 8-9 boards against G-State wearing jeans — and Lee’s team still lost the game. Anthony Morrow scored 35 for the winners … Other stat lines from Friday: Dwyane Wade put up 43 points (13-17 FT), 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks to pretty much beat the Pacers by himself; Derrick Rose scored 24 to lead the Bulls past the Bullets; O.J. Mayo dropped 27 points and 5 threes in Memphis’ win over New Orleans; Amar’e had 29 points in Phoenix’s win at Detroit; and Lamar Odom posted 26 points and 10 boards as the Lakers knocked off the Jazz … Announcer line of the night from Mark Jackson: “Pau Gasol is a guy who does not like to be physically attacked.” Except for professional wrestlers, does anybody like to be physically attacked? Well, maybe Marv Albert … We’re out like Jimmy Johnson …