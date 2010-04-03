Duncan puts Dwight in his place; NCAA Final Four preview

Before you settle in this afternoon for the Final Four games (Butler/MSU tips off at 6 p.m. EST), first you should read these: The Dime crew’s best arguments for Michigan State, West Virginia, Butler or Duke walking away with the national championship after the dust settles Monday night. And for a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like for the players in Indianapolis, check out Dime’s Final Four Diary with WVU’s Kevin Jones … Five minutes into last night’s Spurs/Magic game, things were looking bleak for the home team. Dwight Howard was already coming off a performance where he crushed the Mavs like a bug, and was clearly on a confidence high by the time he hit San Antonio. So when he drew two fouls on Tim Duncan in one five-second span and forced TD to sit down for the rest of the first half with three, you could envision one of those 28-and-22 stat lines for The Centaur … Duncan’s third foul was nothing more than innocuous contact in the paint, and almost made Sean Elliott commit a triple homicide: “That is NOT a foul in this league! The paint area is not for children! It’s NOT for the squeamish!” … But with Duncan out, Manu Ginobili went off. He broke out every crossover, in-and-out, body fake, feint, lean and Euro Step you’ve ever seen him do on his way to 43 points (13-25 FG) in a Spurs win that should be considered an upset … OK, when Jay-Z is biting Biggie‘s lyrics, we can kinda live with that. When Mark Jones is doing it? No go. “Manu Ginobili had enough to feed the needy!” Jones said in his trademark corny accent while calling the Spurs highlight. Somebody needs to stop the man. He’s worse than listening to Jimmy Johnson make old-man sexual innuendo on the Extenze commercials … Dwight (10 pts, 6 rebs) ended up in foul trouble himself and actually played fewer minutes than Duncan. And when Duncan was able to play in the second half, it might as well have been Joey Crawford trying to stick him, because he was locked in. Big Fundamental finished with 23 points (10-12 FG) in just 24 minutes … When Dime’s Aron Phillips ranked the 10 Fastest Players in the NBA, there were people who actually argued that LeBron shouldn’t have cracked the list. Are you crazy? Just look at what LBJ did against the Hawks last night. We can all agree that Atlanta is one of the more athletic teams in the League, and LeBron (27 pts, 13 rebs) was running through them like bad tuna … Granted, it’s tough to get a completely accurate gauge of speed in a sport where you rarely get to full-on sprint in a straight line for long, but if LeBron goes coast-to-coast in a couple of seconds while passing up 3-4 defenders in the process, doesn’t that tell you he’s faster than the av-er-age beast? … It’s also crazy that as nice as Aaron Brooks and Kyle Lowry are, they’re only the third or fourth-best point guard tandem in the Southwest Division (behind CP/Collison, Parker/Hill, and maybe Kidd/Barea). Those two came to the rescue when the Rockets trailed Boston late in the fourth quarter, capped by Brooks sticking a step-back three with nine seconds left to force overtime. Defense, Luis Scola, and one huge Chase Budinger three helped Houston seal the W in the extra frame … Brooks finished with 30 points and 9 assists, while Lowry scored 18 off the bench and was a big reason why Ray Allen fouled out in only 16 minutes … Stephen Jackson was like Universal Soldier last night. Already playing on a sore hamstring, S-Jack tweaked the hammy a couple times against Milwaukee and hurt his elbow, but basically dragged the bad leg behind him and ignored the elbow pain while dropping 32 points (11-28 FG). One minute left in overtime, tie game, Captain Jack measured Carlos Delfino and buried the game-winning triple in his mug … David Lee might have had the monster stat line of the year: 37 points, 20 boards and 10 assists. However, it was against the Warriors — Bobby Valentino could grab 8-9 boards against G-State wearing jeans — and Lee’s team still lost the game. Anthony Morrow scored 35 for the winners … Other stat lines from Friday: Dwyane Wade put up 43 points (13-17 FT), 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks to pretty much beat the Pacers by himself; Derrick Rose scored 24 to lead the Bulls past the Bullets; O.J. Mayo dropped 27 points and 5 threes in Memphis’ win over New Orleans; Amar’e had 29 points in Phoenix’s win at Detroit; and Lamar Odom posted 26 points and 10 boards as the Lakers knocked off the Jazz … Announcer line of the night from Mark Jackson: “Pau Gasol is a guy who does not like to be physically attacked.” Except for professional wrestlers, does anybody like to be physically attacked? Well, maybe Marv Albert … We’re out like Jimmy Johnson …
“The Centaur”?
it said on NBA.com that rondo became boston’s all-time assist leader last night, that is unbelievable………
“Manu Ginobili had enough to feed the needy!”
Not all-Time Assist Leader. Assist Leader in Ã Single Season!
oh ok, i thought it would have been real strange if it was all time
I still like the Magic to win the title this season. Unless, of course, the Lakers pull their heads out of their asses and start to run their offense. I think at this point it’s too little too late for them.
Best PG tandem on the league is Parker/ Hill when Parker isn’t hurt, but look out next year for Westbrook/ Maynor and an improved Paul/Collison combo. I’d still take two tough, rebounding bigs over two PG’s any day, though.
Other than Manu being an absolute terror, the Spurs-Magic game was almost impossible to watch.
I haven’t seen so many crappy fouls calls since the Spurs-Mavs series in 2006.
Dwight Howard was like 0-5 from the free throw line when Coach Budenholzer started the Hack-a-Howard late in the game. Centaur proceeded to miss the next couple and was so mad that he was pointing and yelling at the coaches on the Spurs bench. Well, make yer durn free throws! I actually felt sorry for him when he was @ 1-9 FT.
Then he drew his 6th foul and was outta there anyway, with the fans really giving him the business. He stood facing the bleachers talking to someone to keep from getting his 16th tech (and one-game suspension).
Go look at what he has been doing as THE guy since Parker went out
Go look at what he has been doing as THE man since Parker went out, and then I suggest shutting your fucking faces because there is no argument for you now.
Manu is the #1 OPTION and floor general when he is on the court, PERIOD. Ballhandling, scoring, playmaking, and soul of the team.
If the Spurs don’t resign him this Summer then I pledge to become a Thunder fan.
Sean Elliot was right. I don’t even think Duncan touched him.
Of course Bron looks faster then the defenders guarding him…HE IS RUNNING FORWARD AND THEY ARE RUNNING BACKWARDS!!! Shit Steve Javie could run forwards faster then most guys run backwards….STOP THE JOCKIN…THERE IS MORE THEN 1 GREAT PLAYER IN THE L RIGHT NOT….DAMN!
i am with you on that baron, the spurs HAVE to resign him period
No mention of Rondo breaking a 50 year old celtics records… nobody can sleep on this cat no more
The Celtics have had a few all time great Forwards, but not too many all time great PGs. Rondo’s accomplishment is no joke, but let’s not make it like he’s passing Bird on the scoring list, or Russell on the blocks list.
it’s single season assist leader nog all time stupid. and spurs magic was highly entertaining rashard lewis is gonna eat the souls of cleveland fans his three is automatic. Dwight pointing to the spurs coach was just sad I know he wants to act like a big kid but did shaq ever go that low? pointing to a coach and whining? Dwight has a nice shooting stroke just not on his free throws. When he extends his arm it goes in that simple… when he doesn’t shawn marion has a prettier jumper.
Have we just seen the end of boston or have they got something left in those old bodies and broken minds of theirs?
And manu and tmac are the most aesthetically pleasing shooting guards of the past 10 years… kobe is number three to me. those guys are/were fun to watch when healthy. Manu is playing the best ball in the nba right now or at least the most fun to watch ball. one euro crossover didn’t even get replayed but it was crazy. I know how hard that move is well actualy it’s the jugo crossover. great move great player. and the spurs get no love at nba.com and espn.com kinda sad
Manu smoked us in that game, while foul trouble kept Dwight in ‘non-beast’ mode, which happens about once in 30 games.
Now the playoffs are almost here, aint too early for a lil prediction: I honestly believe that the Magic are still the best team in the East. Seriously. This coming from an observer, not the fan I normally am. Look at the facts: Cleveland last year has the same momentum, same ‘we’ll destroy the opposition’ mentality, and same ‘save the Finals for us’ hype. What happened? If not for a Lebron desperation 3, they would have gone 4-1, and Bron MIGHT not even send that email to Dwight. LOL.
This year: I see the same fucking hype but I still see the same fucking Cavs team, save for Shaq. But really, a mid 30’s big man who doesn’t give shit for about 3 years now will be able to contain a hungry Dwight with a chip on his shoulder? Really? It ain’t gonna happen.
…commending david Lee is nice but then putting him down in the same breath cuz he played the warriors? shit. Sure stats get inflated during the G State games but then why nobody does monsted stat lines against them all the time? or in all their 82 games a season?
Bigs are notorious for posting their career games on the Warriors dude, don’t be naive now.