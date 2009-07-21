Dwight Howard Brings Matt Barnes To Orlando

As I wrote last week when I listed Matt Barnes as the No. 4 Best Available Unresticted Free Agent, “Barnes is one of those guys that doesn’t take plays off, and if he can stick with a team for more than two years, he can definitely become a solid contributor.” Well, apparently the Magic think two years is just fine, as they just inked Barnes to a two-year deal.
The addition of Barnes is just another great move that Orlando has made this offseason after losing to the Lakers in the Finals. While they knew Hedo Turkoglu was going to hit the free agent market and command top dollar, they’ve continued to add pieces (Vince Carter, Brandon Bass, Ryan Anderson and keeping Marcin Gortat) to a team that is going to have to battle a tough Boston and Cleveland squad if they want to make it back.
Aaron Goodwin, the agent who represents both Barnes and All-Star Magic center Dwight Howard, confirmed the deal early Tuesday morning in a text message to the Orlando Sentinel.
“He has agreed to a two-year deal, and I believe that Dwight’s recruitment of him truly sealed the deal,” Goodwin wrote.
While starting 40 games for the Suns last season, Barnes had the best season of his career averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in only 27 minutes a night. While his role will most likely be coming off the bench, he’s exactly the versatile forward that the Magic need to stay atop the Eastern Conference.
What are your thoughts?
Source: Orlando Sentinel
Magic 2010 NBA Champions.
GOOOOO MAGICCCC!!!
another great move by the Magic… Barnes can also be a threat beyond the arc and can also replace some of Lee’s tenacity on defense…
Team looks sick as hell on paper
One word to describe the magic: STACKED.
One word to describe the cavs, celts, and laker fans: FEARFUL.
Great pick up…I’m suprised other teams weren’t pressing to sign him. The guy plays hard and I don’t know what his specialty is but he sure makes special things happen when plays…I see him being a difference maker.
Awesome signing for Orlando.
Barnes is a tough player and can really rain those 3’s when he gets going. He’ll be a great addition to Orlando’s swingman duo of Vince and Pietrus.
Actually, I’ll say now that this lineup is better than last year
PG – Jameer/Johnson
SG – Vince/Barnes/Pietrus
SF – Rashard/Pietrus/Anderson
PF – Bass/Anderson/Battie/
C – Dwight/Gortat
@6..battie was included in the trade for vince
but this is a good signing, and i hear the magic are also after cj watson to be the 3rd string point guard
Jameer/watson/johnson
vince/pietrus/redick
rashard/barnes/anderson
Brandon/anderson
Dwight/gortat
WOW
Dirty player. Dislike.
the competition between the cavs, celtics and magic is awesome and its still the offseason.
Awesome signing by Magic. I rate this signing as a top 5 regardless whether FA or RFA. Dude is so underrated, bombs away or drives to the basket. Does all the little things too that a coach wants. A++ for Orlando.
barnes is one of those guys who you hate if they’re on the other team but love if they’re on your team. Orlando is stacked, their payroll must be hella high.
Yeah, must concur, Orlando is absolutely stacked. Even Redick can contribute if he gets the tick.
And AJ has been underrated his whole career imo and seems to stay in absolutely great condition, so I see him handling 2nd team pg duties just fine.
Biggest problem (which is not that bad a one to have) will be finding enough pt to keep everyone happy.
Wow this is a great pick up for the magic barnes really is just the guy the magic need.
If this team gels it’s going to be deadly. 3-pt basketball sized hail is in the forecast for every team’s stadium they play in.
Who wouldn’t want a baller from Northern Califoolya!
I wouldn’t complain if Barnes made my fav. team. He’s a hustler and “energy” player but he isn’t Orlando’s savior. Barnes has a tendency to let his game get out of control. Think of Varejao when he took that ill advised shot awhile back. Anyways, VC is gonna make or break the hearts of Magic fans this year.
I thought the magic made a huge mistake letting Turk go, but they have re-tooled the team perfectly. If VC can be half as clutch as Turk this team can win it all
They need to go get Green or Von Wafe as a VC insurance policy… juuuuust incase.
Either way, the Magic are goin HARD in the offseason and I would imagine D-Wade and LeBron are envious of Dwight for being in an organization that is giving its ALL to get that trophy.
Yeah sure barnes is so great.Please Barnes is a bum yall fooling yourselves.Now they so deep.They the same team as last year.If Dwight ball hard they hard to beat.If he play soft,they aint winning.U can hype yourself up to believe Barnes and Bass and Anderson makes them so untouchable but I beg to differ.
Wade must be beatin up anyone close to him like shawn waynes in don’t be a menance. I mean hes gettin NOOOO help as of yet meanwhile the magic can get anyone they want. Everyone thought the magic would fall apart without hedo, but on paper it seems they filled almost every hole on the team. Barnes can gun if needed and is a lanky athlete who can play defense. I do agree with some VC insurance but as of right now, nice.
I dont think Wade was hitting Riles like,yo get me Barnes or Im out.Him and Bron want the Boozers and Artests of the game.Let Dwight stack up on the bench u only can play 5 at a time anyway.They was so deep this year they aint even know who the fuck to play in the FINALS.They got to show and prove because when it comes down to it they flamed out like the softies people always thought they were.And I just dont see Brandon Bass changing that.
doc, You beg to differ but you don’t offer any thought to follow. Do you really think the Magic now have the same depth they did last year? I’m curious what your bias is against the Magic that won’t let you see the potential impact of these moves. Are you an LA fan?
dont get it twisted orlando should be the favourites for next yr but they wont cause no one really pays attention to them.
they are 10 mill+ over the luxury tax, but they want to win within the next 2 yrs so they dont care
vince carter and jj reddick are gonna surprise ppl next yr
and if they get both watson also they dont need to do anything else
p.s vc insurance? vince has missed 15 games over the last 4 seasons…lol look it up!!
damn…magic def gonna make it to the finals against the lakers…unless celts make some more moves
This reminds alot of the stacked Phoenix Suns squad of 1993. There my be too many good players to keep everyone happy. Think of the 93 Suns and the 2000 Blazers and the 2004 Lakers. Sometimes more is less.
Actually If now that they have Barnes, if I was SVG my lineup would be
Nelson
Carter
Barnes
Lewis
Howard
Then I got guys like Pietrus, Bass, and Anderson coming off the bench. Looks like the Magic has a full 11 man rotation at least, because Redick can still possibly get some tick.
lewis is best suited for pf. pietrus over barnes anyday. barnes is a little overrated to me. never liked his game.
Nice pickup but I still don’t think they could beat L.A.
Barnes averaged over 10ppg so I would say that he is a good complimentary player off the bench. What I like is that he fits in with Orlando’s offense as he is a shooter of the 3 ball.
I believe that this is a quality pick-up, due to the fact that he is long and plays with tenacity. He increases the defense for the team by placing more pressure on the opposing team, but yes all i see him being is a scorer off the bench which is exacly what they needed.
I see a possible starting lineup with a few changes depending on the play.
PG: Jameer, Anthony Johnson
SG: Vince, barnes, pietrus
SF: Rashard, pietrus, anderson
PF: Gortat, bass, anderson
C: HOward, gortat, anderson
i believe that otis smith is doing a great job. these players fit together well on paper. realistically, this group of players has to mesh together as one. if these players put their egos aside and just play hard, not caring who scores,play defense, and support each other no matter whos in the game, i think they are primed for a nba championship. its up to dwight and jameer to make sure the team has the chemistry it needs. if they put the team first and not themselves, everyone will follow.