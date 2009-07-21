Dwight Howard Brings Matt Barnes To Orlando

As I wrote last week when I listed Matt Barnes as the No. 4 Best Available Unresticted Free Agent, “Barnes is one of those guys that doesn’t take plays off, and if he can stick with a team for more than two years, he can definitely become a solid contributor.” Well, apparently the Magic think two years is just fine, as they just inked Barnes to a two-year deal.

The addition of Barnes is just another great move that Orlando has made this offseason after losing to the Lakers in the Finals. While they knew Hedo Turkoglu was going to hit the free agent market and command top dollar, they’ve continued to add pieces (Vince Carter, Brandon Bass, Ryan Anderson and keeping Marcin Gortat) to a team that is going to have to battle a tough Boston and Cleveland squad if they want to make it back.

Aaron Goodwin, the agent who represents both Barnes and All-Star Magic center Dwight Howard, confirmed the deal early Tuesday morning in a text message to the Orlando Sentinel. “He has agreed to a two-year deal, and I believe that Dwight’s recruitment of him truly sealed the deal,” Goodwin wrote.

While starting 40 games for the Suns last season, Barnes had the best season of his career averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in only 27 minutes a night. While his role will most likely be coming off the bench, he’s exactly the versatile forward that the Magic need to stay atop the Eastern Conference.

What are your thoughts?

Source: Orlando Sentinel