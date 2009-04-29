Dwight Howard Suspended For Game 6

Though Dwight Howard said that “it wasn’t like I was out there trying to hurt anybody,” Commissioner Stern’s office has cracked the whip, suspending the Magic center for Game 6.

Knowing full well the implications of taking away a dude who is averaging 24 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks, the League must have felt his swinging elbow was particularly egregious.



Without Dwight or Courtney Lee (fractured sinus), the Sixers have to be odds-on favorites to push this to a seven-game series. If it goes to seven games, this suspension will ultimately put pressure on Dwight to prove that he is the difference-maker everyone believes him to be.

And if it goes the distance, we’ll also have an opportunity to see how the refs reacted to the coaching debate between Tony DiLeo and Stan Van Gundy after Game 5. In addition to pleading that the League suspend Howard, DiLeo asked for 3 seconds to be called more tightly.

“Dwight Howard had a great game, and he’s a great player, but he just lives in the 3-second lane on offense and defense,” DiLeo said. “I’m just saying he’s standing in the 3-second lane on offense and defense. He’s a great player, and he doesn’t need any advantages.”

As usual, Van Gundy reacted as caustically as possible.

“Am I supposed to come up here and talk about the game? Or am I supposed to come up here and lobby for the calls I want the next game?” Van Gundy said. “Is that what it’s about now? We’re supposed to lobby for the calls we want the next game? Let’s just play the games. “I guess that’s the only reason Dwight’s having success in this series. It has nothing to do with the fact that he’s good.”

