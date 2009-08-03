Dwyane Wade’s Jordan Collection

08.03.09 9 years ago 45 Comments

Over the weekend Dwyane Wade was all over his Twitter page about the monster shipment of Jordan kicks that were waiting for him at his house when he got back from a trip.

Wade snapped the pic below and said that it’s only half of his Jordan collection:

This got us to talking in the office, and it seems like the Jordan XI is overwhelmingly Dime’s favorite Jordan sneaker. What’s yours?

