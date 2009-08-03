Dwyane Wade’s Jordan Collection

Over the weekend Dwyane Wade was all over his Twitter page about the monster shipment of Jordan kicks that were waiting for him at his house when he got back from a trip.
Wade snapped the pic below and said that it’s only half of his Jordan collection:
This got us to talking in the office, and it seems like the Jordan XI is overwhelmingly Dime’s favorite Jordan sneaker. What’s yours?
thats gotta be one of the coolest things iv ever seen
I like the Jordan 4’s the most.
the 4’s without a doubt
the Jordan XII’s the Black w/White side is the best color scheme. Also feeling the Carolina Blue/White ones.
the black/red I’s, the OG III’s and the XI…
That’s it? I got Wade on the J’s hands down. But yeah I have to agree the original 4’s are the best ones.
@ #6, how many do you in your collection?
Jordan XI are my favorite Jordans (visually) to date but oddly enough I’ve never owned a pair of that edition. I’ve owned many of the other signature Jordans, some in multiple colorways but never the XI. I can’t explain why just never have.
If I had to choose an edition I own I’d say the Jordan I is still the original and thus the classic in my collection.
the 4’s are nice, but i kinda like the space jams too. those or the xiv’s.
weak…only a few classics…bunch of stuff that was recently released…and no real collector would show a bunch of team jordans….cmon wade…get it right
@iamrich
Ha ha I was kinda thinking the same thing.
@giacomo
You don’t get out much do you?
4 and 11 are my favorites by far.
If he just ordered for a whole shipment, thats kinda wack. I like having to dig up a pair from some far corner of the net or stumbling upon a nice shop while traveling, thats part of the fun!
On topic:
IV and XI are also on the top of my list, but my favorit ones are the XII’s. I bought a pair recently. Had a pair when they came out, but played in them until they fell apart. Now i just have them on display in my walk-in-closet (Which my girlfriend is so greatful for me setting up for her, ‘cos i didnt want it myself for displaying my kicks no no no lol.)
My Girl bought me the cool grey 11’s for $600…they RARELY come out the closet but are definitely the rawest single pair of J’s ever made!!!…i do have love for the 4’s though black and red’s my first ever pair back in 3rd grade…
4’s and 5’s preferably in Black. 21 and 22’s will get there day in the sun soon.
XIII for me
Whatta loser. D-wade sure loves to show-off that he is now OFFICIALLY a member of team jordan.
-What da fuk was the size of the box carrying a couple hundred pairs of shoes without smashin em?
Dime, your new format sucks
so, he quits converse and now we all have to read about his J collection? fishy.
@Soopa,
I been looking for a pair of the 12’s in the BLK/Wht version. I’m not trying to pay a grip for them though. How much $ you spend on yours and where did you find them?
@Vince, he didn’t really quit converse. converse is owned by Nike anyway, so he kept it in the family.
the 3’s FOOL
WHAT ABOUT THE 11’S GOTTA HAVE THEM…..D-WADE STEP UR SHOE GAME UP BUDDY
@IAmRich he’s not a collector-he didn’t “collect these” dumbass-Nike sent them as a “welcome to the fam” gift. With all the $ DWade has, he can buy all the J’s he wants, but he won’t have to-he endorses them now-if you’re gonna hate, at least know what you’re talking about…
3’s and 13’s all day…
Thats Dope. I’d say the 3’s
Cardinal VII, my first pair. I was ecstatic when they retroed it a few years back.
Jordan XI definitely all black with the red trim.
only good jordan’s were 3, 11, 12, 13, 9 and 17
gray and white 9s
Ginger 14s….I think I’m their only fan….
I’m not realy into shoes but this is dope.
the black red XI high ones they’re amazing I never owned them and if I did now I wouldn’t play on them haha
Man Wade has such a great life, I wish I was him minus the STDs of course!
@KobeWearsAPurpleThong:
no hate, honestly my collection is far superior to what is shown…if jordan sent me that particular selection…i would have left the team jordans out of the pics…those get no love…i’d rather see 4 classics than 20 pairs of crap and 4 gems mixed in it…AND THE ARTICLE CLEARLY STATES ITS ONLY HALF OF HIS JORDAN COLLECTION SO I GUESS THAT WOULD MAKE HIM A “COLLECTOR”…YA BIG DUMMY
pictures speak a thousand words mr.iamrich
@Chicargorilla
I was vacationing in France and while browsing shops on the champs elysees i randomly found a small bball themed shop which happend to have a pair (maybe more stocked, didnt ask/see any). I payed 175 euros.
i see a pair of jordan ix powder blues
XI’s are the best, but nobody has even mentioned VIIIs- the towel-eque logo on the tongue, the straps, the ill “23” and the crazy color blend
i love the 13 all day !!
4’s and 23’s are my favs and d wade welcome to jordan when yo sneaks come out im def picking up a pair dwade<3
mine r the 8’s becuz i have the playoffz and the aquas, Damn that feels good to say considering im only 15
The patent leather (XI) Jordans are definitely the tightest of all-time!
YO, WHO ASKED Y’ALL ?? WHO THE HELL CARES ABOUT WHICH AJ Y’ALL THINK IS THE NICEST ?? IT’S ABOUT DWYANE WADE AND HIM SIGNING WITH JORDAN BRAND, THAT’S IT. KEEP YOUR THOUGHTS ON YOUR FAVORITE JORDANS TO YOURSELF, AIN’T NOBODY CARES!
jordan 8s go the hardest