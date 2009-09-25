EA Sports NBA Live 10 Invasion Tour Kicks Off in NYC

Last night marked the official launch of EA Sports’ NBA Live 10 Invasion, a jam-packed tour that will crisscross a huge portion of the country over the next month giving gamers a chance to play NBA Live 10.

There’s a monster NBA Live tractor trailer that will hit every stop along the way. At each event, the trailer opens up to reveal a slew of flat screen TVs where people can play Live 10 in eye-popping clarity.



Last night’s kickoff took place at the Boys Club of New York on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. There was an open run inside and the NBA Live truck outside the spot. Hundreds of people stopped by to play the game, including rapper Mickey Factz.

For a look at how last night’s kickoff went and info on when the NBA Live 10 Invasion Tour is coming to your city, check in on the tour’s official Twitter and Facebook pages.