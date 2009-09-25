EA Sports NBA Live 10 Invasion Tour Kicks Off in NYC

Last night marked the official launch of EA Sports’ NBA Live 10 Invasion, a jam-packed tour that will crisscross a huge portion of the country over the next month giving gamers a chance to play NBA Live 10.
There’s a monster NBA Live tractor trailer that will hit every stop along the way. At each event, the trailer opens up to reveal a slew of flat screen TVs where people can play Live 10 in eye-popping clarity.
Last night’s kickoff took place at the Boys Club of New York on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. There was an open run inside and the NBA Live truck outside the spot. Hundreds of people stopped by to play the game, including rapper Mickey Factz.
For a look at how last night’s kickoff went and info on when the NBA Live 10 Invasion Tour is coming to your city, check in on the tour’s official Twitter and Facebook pages.
i rolled through last night…trailer was sick and the game was nice, big improvement over previous years.
Played the demo last night. I was always a live fan, but the game is not what it used to be. I didn’t really enjoy playing it. I’ll stick with 2k. They seem to have found the formula that Live had back in the day.
I hate what they did with Live this year too. But 2K fans can’t say anything anymore since they made Live exactly like 2K. I think the reason is EA sports hired one of the game designers from 2K. Hella weak with the one button shooting but whatever still copping.
man, i played that demo also. I didn’t really like it. The gameplay and dunks are great, but the graphics still suck. Everyone is all covered up with that greasy, shiny stuff on their skin. Does seem realistic though, but i’m disappointed. I was hoping it would be better than 2k, but i doubt it will be. I’m rolling with 2k (again).
I tried the NBA Live 10 demo last night. The game is ok, but the graphics just don’t compare. I was hoping for something that would make me change over from 2K, but it’s not happening this year. Man, I can’t WAIT for 10/6 to get here!
I’ve been a Live player from day 1. I’ve never even played 2K for a minute until I paid $5 to download the 2K Draft crap…I get to play a whopping 6 games. Furthermore, it wasn’t even against other dudes really, just the computer. Not to mention the whole one button shooting thing is horrible or using the right joystick. Now that Live is supposedly this way with the one touch shooting…maybe I’ll just stick to playing Madden.
I think as far as graphics go that’s just how the Demo looks. I think the real version should look a lot better. The demo is always the first build out. Meaning the game is still not complete by the time the demo drops.
I agree.
man its the demo lol. i was at that event last night and the final version plays so much better than the demo i kid u not its a great game this year all you guys hating on the demo are funny because that demo was made way when the game started to release the first trailers the demo was based off of a build they had when dwight howard was in the studio and they introduced to him the finals intros and he was buggin out remeber that video? well thats what the demo was based off of the full game plays much better. all in all we have two great basketball games this year neither one is perfect no game is but be greatful instead of ungreatful that now we atleast have two good games this year enjoy it lifes too short to be bickering over this like this really.