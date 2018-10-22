Getty Image

Everybody reaches a point where they hate their job. It doesn’t matter if it’s their dream job, or just some 9-5 they took on to make sure they could pay the bills. It’s just the nature of work. There are things we don’t like about all of our jobs. For Eric Bledsoe, it was playing for a team that very clearly didn’t care about where it was.

Merely three games into the 2017-18 season, Bledsoe and the Suns were fed up with everything. The Suns fired head coach Earl Watson and the team as a whole was playing with a disdain that is usually reserved for February and March, not October. It all came to a head when Bledsoe sent out a now infamous tweet. It was short, sweet, and to the point. He still hasn’t deleted it and I hope he never does.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

“I Dont wanna be here” is maybe the most modern trade demand ever made. This was ‘Michael Jordan using a fax machine to announce his return from retirement ‘levels of using technology to announce a basketball decision. Please print this tweet and post it in the Hall of Fame someday.