Eric Gordon gives the Kings another Kobe flashback

#Dwyane Wade #Kobe Bryant #Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose #Chris Paul
12.07.10 8 years ago 32 Comments
“Either you define the moment or the moment defines you.” Clippers’ announcer Mike Smith put it the best you could and captured the way Eric Gordon (29 pts) went into straight beast mode during the fourth quarter of last night’s win over the Kings … After Sacramento had come all the way back from a 17-point deficit to tie it up with under a minute left, Gordon freed himself off a screen and laced a deep trey, serenaded by an epic “BIIIIIIIIIIINGOOOOOOOOO!!” from L.A.’s Ralph Lawler. Gordon rebounded a Sacramento miss, and after the ensuing timeout, the Kings completely fell apart. They misjudged the clock and fouled Gordon when they didn’t need to, and after he made two free throws, Sacto’s Pooh Jeter had the ball knocked off his leg (by Gordon) and out of bounds to effectively end it. All in all, Gordon scored nine straight points in crunch time and made some big defensive plays to seal the W … The Hawks are the Jekyll & Hyde of the NBA. Whenever you feel like you have them figured out, they find another way to leave you shaking your head. Advertised as “The Road Warriors” before Saturday’s game in Miami, the Hawks went out and got their buns glazed by the Heat. Last night, they came back with their best defensive effort of the year to beat the Magic in Orlando, 80-74. The Hawks may not win too many games where Josh Smith (19 pts, 13 rebs, 4 blks) is the top scorer, but they can afford to do it if they hold opponents in the 70’s … And this wasn’t a totally short-handed Magic squad. Dwight Howard, J.J. Redick and Mickael Pietrus were back from their stomach virus, but Jameer Nelson‘s continued absence may have had something to do with Orlando having almost twice as many turnovers as assists … It was supposed to be one of the best matchups of the year and go toward settling a “Who’s better?” debate that kicked up during Team USA’s World Championship run. Instead, Russell Westbrook (15 pts, 7 asts) looked overly excited and Derrick Rose (11 pts, 9 asts) played one of his worst games in a while. Rose did hit a half-court shot at the third-quarter buzzer, and Chicago got the win behind Carlos Boozer‘s 29 points and 12 boards …

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Kobe Bryant#Dwight Howard#Derrick Rose#Chris Paul
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREANDREW BOGUTBrandon RushCARLOS BOOZERChris PaulDarko MilicicDERON WILLIAMSDERRICK ROSEDWIGHT HOWARDDWYANE WADEERIC GORDONJAMEER NELSONJonny FlynnJOSH SMITHKEVIN LOVEKOBE BRYANTLATRELL SPREWELLMICHAEL BEASLEYPAU GASOLSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP