Fantasy Basketball: The Week’s 3 Best Pickups (A L.A. Lakers Edition)

Basketball demands we break down its players not just by stats, but by the time and place they occur. That’s not the case in NBA fantasy hoops, though, where cold calculations rule the day and the matchup. Who are the Fantasy Doctor’s choices for this week’s best pickups? Hit the jump to find out.

KENDALL MARSHALL, Los Angeles Lakers

Marshall was cut by droves of owners upon the returns of Steve Blake and Steve Nash, but thanks in part to the injury to Jodie Meeks and the uncertainty of Nash, is still plenty reliable. Last week he averaged 9.3 points and 7.8 assists with 2.3 treys, and ended it strong with nearly 37 minutes of playing time in Sunday’s loss to the Bulls. Nash left that game early, and although things don’t appear to be too serious, no injury is good for a 40-year-old body with tons of mileage on it already. Marshall should be owned is most head-to-head formats because of his assist and three-point contributions.

CHRIS KAMAN, Los Angeles Lakers

Kaman had a surprising week, averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 21 minutes of play. He’s been hampered by on-and-off injuries this season, but he’s healthy right now and at this point of the fantasy season, right now is all that matters. Like Marshall, Kaman performed well on Sunday, putting up 27 points and 10 rebounds, so you might as give him a look while he’s on a hot streak.

STEVE NASH, Los Angeles Lakers

Nash’s ownership percentages are attributed solely to his Hall of Fame career, and while said percentages should probably be lower, he can still help out owners in deeper leagues. His latest setback does not appear to be too serious, and like I mentioned in Kaman’s blurb, all that matters is this week’s results. Nash is still good for solid percentages, some threes, and assists.

Waiting on injured players is tough, especially once the zeros start piling up. However, this is the time of year to do it. If you start slipping too much in the standings, you can go ahead and drop these guys, but for now, they’re worth the stash. This list is limited to guys with long-term injuries, so be sure to keep your eye out for players that are day-to-day too.

Kobe Bryant (out at least two more weeks)

Eric Bledsoe (out at least two more weeks)

