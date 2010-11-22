Fantasy Trade Analysis: Bayless to Raptors, Jack to Hornets

A five-player deal happened during the weekend that had the Raptors send Jarrett Jack, Marcus Banks and David Andersen to the Hornets in exchange for Jerryd Bayless and Peja Stojakovic. While the names aren’t the most important or relevant for most fantasy owners, there are still some implications to be discussed. Here’s a quick breakdown of the fantasy consequences:

Hornets:

Jack is the most notable name in this deal for the Hornets. He was a productive combo guard in Toronto despite playing limited minutes. While he should remain on fantasy radars, Jack’s value certainly takes a dent with this deal. He goes from sharing time with Jose Calderon in Toronto to primarily backing up Chris Paul in New Orleans. Jack will serve as the backup to both the PG and SG spots for the Hornets, but his value is limited. If Paul misses time, however, Jack becomes a no-brainer pickup.

Andersen is a versatile big man who saw limited action in Toronto. He’ll compete for minutes behind David West and Emeka Okafor, which means he’ll remain a versatile big man with limited opportunities and a very low ceiling. He shouldn’t be considered unless you’re in a very deep league.

Banks only appeared in three games for the Raptors and hasn’t had reliable fantasy value since 2007-08. He remains irrelevant with this trade.

Marco Belinelli and Marcus Thornton stand to have even more competition at the SG spot for the Hornets and will have very little room for error. Belinelli has had some nice value lately and should remain a sometimes-helpful roller coaster, but the already-struggling Thornton’s fantasy value is squashed for the time being.

Raptors:

Bayless has certainly displayed his potential during his young NBA career, but this move isn’t likely to free him up to truly utilize his talent. He’ll be the backup point guard in Toronto and will only get a shot at steady value if Calderon or Leandro Barbosa miss significant time. There’s a sliver of a chance that he’ll work himself into a timeshare similar to the one Calderon had with Jack, so pay attention if Bayless starts stringing together some solid games.

Stojakovic is already being discussed as possible trade bait or the recipient of a buyout, so his fantasy value is far from settled for the rest of the season. If he remains in Toronto, he may have spurts of value as a three-point threat, but will be mildly appealing only if Barbosa, Sonny Weems or Linas Kleiza misses time.

Calderon should come out as the big winner in this deal. With Jack out of town, Calderon played a season-high 33 minutes, the most he’s played since he got 34:49 of burn back on Feb. 17. Still, he only managed to amass 11 points, one rebound, two assists, one three-pointer and one turnover. Calderon’s fantasy value is bumped up thanks to this deal, but he’s unlikely to recapture all the value he had in 2008-09. He’ll also benefit should Barbosa go down.

