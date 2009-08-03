Fat Joe’s New Protege Kicks

#Fat Joe #Style – Kicks and Gear
08.03.09 9 years ago 18 Comments

Fat Joe is the newest celebrity endorser for Protege helping out NBA ballers Al Harrington and Stephen Jackson. In a recent unveiling, “The Blackout” sneakers were announced.

Joey Crack is a known sneakerhead, so it’s no surprise to see him receive his own sneaker. And for only $34.99, it’s good to see him help less fortunate kids afford a stylish Air Yeezy-like shoe.

What do you think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fat Joe#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAL HARRINGTONDimeMagFat JoeProtegeSTEPHEN JACKSONStyle - Kicks and GearThe Blackout

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP