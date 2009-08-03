Fat Joe’s New Protege Kicks

Fat Joe is the newest celebrity endorser for Protege helping out NBA ballers Al Harrington and Stephen Jackson. In a recent unveiling, “The Blackout” sneakers were announced.
Joey Crack is a known sneakerhead, so it’s no surprise to see him receive his own sneaker. And for only $34.99, it’s good to see him help less fortunate kids afford a stylish Air Yeezy-like shoe.
What do you think?
Hmmm…it’s not bad, I’ve been meaning to pick one of the protege types up, but I never get over to K-mart to do it. I like what they are doing with them though and they seem to actually be good shoes. Shouldn’t they have a shoe called the “Blackouts” in Black?
Fat Joe getting a basketball shoe is like Jack Black getting a baseball glove or Brett Michaels getting a football cleat. It just doesn’t make sense for non-athletes to endorse athletic products.
I don’t have a problem with what they’re trying to accomplish with a low priced footwear alternative but Fat Joe’s signature shoe should be a casual shoe not a basketball performance shoe. I mean is Joe really out there hooping in this shoe? How else can he endorse a product without actually hooping in it ya know.
What’s wrong with Jackson’s hand, another moped accident in GState?
I saw fat joe dunk a donut in these…it was scary for all…witness.
they look like some fake air yeezys….
i don’t care about the article but the poll over here ———–>
should have none as a choice too.
I heard you get a pair free every time you biggie size at Wendy’s.
@chuckwoolery
lol I been thinking the samething about these polls.
Only Nike!
Guess Crack be getting basketball cred cause he got a rucker team.
OK, too bad they are soo cheap!!! they wont see the light of day in the hood. AJWright, TJ Maxx, Marshall’s in the next few months.
people ,it is not a basketball shoe, kanyes air jezzy is not a basketball shoe
looks good
they should do a black one
Protege is a proud sponsor of the Entertainer’s Basketball Classic (EBC) at Rucker Park this year and have provided us with some nice uniforms!
Check them out in addition to Protege’s kicks! The company is growing..
@zaboo-you know that dude locc’d out and g’d up…..
Can some say Yeezy Knock offs?!
It’s a hot style sneaks that’s affordable and a good look out for the ppl in community who might can’t buy the higher price sneaks. It’s always haters trying to throw gas on the fire when some1 from our culture is giving back and hustling.
Pay homage, bc he’s not really marking them up for profit.
Fat Joe, Good look on the sneaks and keep the huslte up!
JoeyBodega
So they are affordable and do not look to bad… are they any good on court?