Fat Joe’s New Protege Kicks

Fat Joe is the newest celebrity endorser for Protege helping out NBA ballers Al Harrington and Stephen Jackson. In a recent unveiling, “The Blackout” sneakers were announced.

Joey Crack is a known sneakerhead, so it’s no surprise to see him receive his own sneaker. And for only $34.99, it’s good to see him help less fortunate kids afford a stylish Air Yeezy-like shoe.

What do you think?