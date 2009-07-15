Five Million Reasons Why Nate Robinson Should Learn To Like Souvlaki

#New York Knicks
07.15.09 9 years ago 25 Comments

While you may have heard yesterday that Olympiakos â€“ the same team that lured Josh Childress over to Greece â€“ is interested in Knicks point guard Nate Robinson, apparently the Greek team is willing to give Nate up to five million reasons why he should learn to like souvlaki.

While Robinson would love to stay in New York and in the NBA, the money he’s looking to command just isn’t being offered in this current economic/free agent climate. “We will consider any team interested in Nate’s services,” Eric Goodwin, Robinson’s agent told the NY Post today. “We have heard from the Greek team. They are very interested.”

The Knicks prefer not to sign Robinson to a long-term contract, with the intentions of protecting their cap room in 2010, but they are more than willing to offer Nate-Rob a one-year deal, preferably a qualifying offer of $2.8 million. If they can re-sign Nate, word on the street is that the Knick are interested in Sixers PG Andre Miller for one year at $5.8 million.

If you were Nate, what would you do?

Source: NY Post

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagGREECENATE ROBINSONNEW YORK KNICKSOlympiakos

