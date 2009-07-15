Five Million Reasons Why Nate Robinson Should Learn To Like Souvlaki

While you may have heard yesterday that Olympiakos â€“ the same team that lured Josh Childress over to Greece â€“ is interested in Knicks point guard Nate Robinson, apparently the Greek team is willing to give Nate up to five million reasons why he should learn to like souvlaki.
While Robinson would love to stay in New York and in the NBA, the money he’s looking to command just isn’t being offered in this current economic/free agent climate. “We will consider any team interested in Nate’s services,” Eric Goodwin, Robinson’s agent told the NY Post today. “We have heard from the Greek team. They are very interested.”
The Knicks prefer not to sign Robinson to a long-term contract, with the intentions of protecting their cap room in 2010, but they are more than willing to offer Nate-Rob a one-year deal, preferably a qualifying offer of $2.8 million. If they can re-sign Nate, word on the street is that the Knick are interested in Sixers PG Andre Miller for one year at $5.8 million.
If you were Nate, what would you do?
souvlaki is amazing. i lived in greece for four years and nate would be a big hit there im telling you. plus its not bad comp. its world class. well european class at least….
Raptors should sign him or iverson instead of Jarret Jack WTF???? get some redemption after signing TURKA TURKA
i know for a fact he would see another 2mill in endorsements. he would also become bigger in Asia. it would be a very smart business move. NIke would like it too.
No doubt the NBA is the standard, but damn, they willing to give him 2x his salary out there. And in regards to endorsements, yes, he’d make money off endorsements in NY, but imagine how much money he’d make off endorsements out there if he’s the main guy. He’d be a god. Tough decision no doubt. I’d like to see him stay in the NBA though.
Why would anyone need to learn to love souvlaki??? How can you not love souvlaki?!?! There is not one carnivorous human on this planet that can’t love souvlaki… SOUVLAKI! but yer, he should take a one year deal with the Knicks or Olympiakos, whoever gives more dosh, then cash in on the 2010 offseason with one of the loser teams who saved up all the cap space but didn’t get anyone good. lol.
Nate is fun to watch and all but for $5 Million a year there are a lot of other players who can do more to help your team win (the Cavs just signed Anthony Parker for $2 million per and he is a great 3pt shooter and a very good playmaker..and he can defend other SG’s)
Yup Nate is fun to watch but I didn’t miss Childress last season and I will not miss Nate either if he bolts.
As long as he can still compete in the dunk contest…
I think Nate enjoys the competition more than anything, so I can’t see him going overseas, but it’s not like he is 21…Go make that money and then look at the NBA again if you want to have a selection for a championship opportunity.
On second thought…The leagues overseas are tougher physically and Nate would be one of The best, so maybe he would go that route for a couple of years…
he needs to stay.. if he leaves when he tries to come back his hype wont be what it is now and he’ll probably end up getting less than what the knicks are offering.. if he goes overseas he should have it in his head that this will be where is plays the rest of his career..
its easy to go from NBA to Euro but not from Euro to NBA even if you were already in the league..people will forget and also you will get low balled because coming to the L is a step up so teams would use that as a way to say ‘hey at least you get more recogniztion in NBA’
@7 ..my point exactly..people will forget about him
He should chat with Childress bout the lifestyle in greece ….
I personally wiould go but Im not a multimillion dollar ball player so who know….
I Think Nate should take money and go overseas… Greece thinks he’s worth more than what the NBA is paying him… they see his true value. Yeah we might forget about him but he is paid.. tat the end of the day, money matters!
The Euro leagues are tougher physically…?
The toughest thing that has come out of a Euro League is a contract buyout. The last phrase i would associate with a Euro league game (right before the phrase “boring as hell” and “Man these guys are so athletic”)is “Wow these guys are physical”.
I have NBAtv, and constantly watch whatever summerLeague (though they want you to pay this year), WNBA, NBa or FIBA game that comes on. And yes they play smart, and even flashy at times, but PHYSICAL? hell no. I know q-tip cotton that is harder than these cats.
Thats an insult to Nate he’s much better than Andre Miller now. I wish the Pistons could work out a sign and trade for him.
Good one Chicagorilla.
The fans at European games are pretty fucking tough though. If Ron-ron tried to run into the stands against a whole army of hooligans, he’d be dead right now. He did that in the USA’s supposed tough city of Detroit too…
BTW, Nate Rob sux, hopefully he does goto Europe, maybe Russia.
BTW, not sure is anyone realizes but all money paid in the Euroleague is after taxes, accomodations, and per diem. While NBA is before taxes. So Nate would be pocketing $5 million clean in the Euroleague instead of $1.4 million after taxes in the NBA. So he’s actually making 4 times the annual salary and all expenses are paid for.
In the Detroit NBA STADIUM, that’s not exactly full of people from the street willing to pay 100++ for a ticket.
I visited there, and the food is good, souvlaki is real good, the life style is nice with the old fashoined greek style and the water. Its truly beautiful. Nate might struggle with temptation there cuz there’s lots of hot women who would throw themselves at him. IT could ruin his personal life cuz he’s married with kids, right? however, I would move my wife and kids there, take the money and enjoy life. maybe afterwards, i could come back and play in the NBA for a few years. Nate’s young, and its hard for youngsters to just up and leave america when its all they know. I dont think he wants to.
Its hard to say if nate is better than andre…
danny
Yeah, not many hood rats at the Palace, but to hear those fucks talk, they are as hard as any gangster downtown…
“Yup Nate is fun to watch but I didn’t miss Childress last season and I will not miss Nate either if he bolts.”
sums it up for me..
Plus his scream thing is annoying..
Naw Nate is on his star power thing right now and he is doing well in NY so he needs to find a way to stay. He got to much going playing wise and marketing wise to leave.
if i was nate, i’d sign a one year contract. i hope he returns to NY, but if he doesn’t, well, it really doesn’t matter b/c it looks like toney douglas is going to spot if he doesn’t and he probably won’t be playing for them in 2010 regardless anyways. it’s too bad because the two fan favorites, lee and Robinson probably are returning. Notice how the Knicks picked hill and Douglas; these are the replacements. I also don’t think the Knicks have a shot at Lebron (nor Wade), although i do think they have a good shot at nash, bosh, stoudemire, and many more.
EURO LEAGUES ARE TOUGHER PHYSICALLY? WTF ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT!!!! Dude, they play old school type ball. if they are grazed on the shoulder it’s a foul. Why do you think there haven’t many good euro players.