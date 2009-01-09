Friday Isn’t Just Another Game For LeBron

With the Cavs now leading the League in the standings, every win counts. But even LeBron will admit that some count more than others.
“I can’t say [Friday] is a just another game; I’d be lying,” said LBJ. “You want to win as many games and try to get homecourt throughout the playoffs.”
It’s almost like he caught himself halfway through that comment. At first, he was saying what he really felt, that he wanted to get revenge for last year’s playoff series and kick the Celt’s while they’re down. But then corporate LeBron kicked in and he started talking about something as far away as homecourt advantage.
Source: Real GM
please, kick the celts while they’re down.
SHOULD I TRADE..
dwight, mayo, rose, and stephon jackson.
FOR
yao, pierce, hedo, and tony parker
No Korean Balla. Horrible trade….Dwights a beast. Keep your playas.
how about
tony parker and paul pierce
for
andres biederns and steve nash.
Haha, corporate LeBron. Is that kind of like those LeBrons in the commercials?
@KoreanBALLA this isn’t the fantasy doc…. but no, I would not pull the trigger on that one unless u need boards and blocks
Thats funny..
Good shit Dime for bustin him out lol..
Im takin Boston by 5 in a low scoring game..
ahh. sorry.
this game wouldnt prove anything anyway, they won games against the celts in the playoffs so we already know the CAN win a game or two against big green BUT they wouldnt win 4 out of 7
Yes. Kill dem Celts. But it doesn’t matter, everyone knows its gonna be a Kobe-Lebron showdown in June.
i hate how pro athletes have to act so political all the time. who the eff cares if you say this game feels more important? it should feel more important! youre plyaing the defending champs….
Hey Dime post this tomorrow and give me (JCARR) some credit!
Fan blows whistle from the stands giving the Jazz an easy dunk!
[www.youtube.com]
James will do it, bye Celtics.
[ezinearticles.com]
Bron42 you gotta be an asshole the cavs came a couple of P.J brown bank shots away from beating the Celtics. This game don’t matter eastern confernce is a wrap this. Cavs vs lakers finals
Not only are the cavs gonna win tonight WITHOUT big Z, but they’re also gonna win that series in the playoffs. LA or San Antonio vs the Cavs in the finals. (I’m still scared of San Antonio)
chuck, the question still remains, did the cavs win? no excuses, no reasons, did they win the 7 game series? alright then. So save the shoulda coulda wouldas. Thats like wizards fans sayin “oh the wizards were a few foul shots or bad calls away from beatin the cavs” ya, sounds ridiculous doesnt it? never in 7 games…lebron cant close.
chuck, the question still remains, did the cavs win? no excuses, no reasons, did they win the 7 game series? alright then. So save the shoulda coulda wouldas. Thats like wizards fans sayin “oh the wizards were a few foul shots or bad calls away from beatin the cavs” ya, sounds ridiculous doesnt it? never in 7 games…lebron cant close.
theres no way the caves beat the celtics in a 7 game series…lebron cant go off against the celtics, they do a great job as a team making him take tough shots. dont get me wrong, lebron is a beast, but when its clutch time, we all know pierce, at this point in there careers, is a few steps ahead of lebron. either way i think this is gonna be a great game tonight, and i think the key matchup will be rondo/williams.
@ Bron42:
Doesn’t mean that the Cavs didn’t give ’em serious trouble last year tho. He was pointing out that they were thiiiis close to taking that series. Are you saying that they weren’t? Okay then…so considering that they were mad close last year, and now THIS year have a better team by FAR…they SHOULD be able to handle the Celts much better this time. Time will tell
The celts lost Posey, who do they hae to gaurd Lebron / Kobe this year to keep the big three out of foul trouble ??
they had ray ray on bron most of the series, and when they needed a stop pierce was on him….not saying ray or pierce could stop him alone, but as a team they didnt let him get to the basket for the most part, they made him shoot over the top