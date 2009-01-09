Friday Isn’t Just Another Game For LeBron

With the Cavs now leading the League in the standings, every win counts. But even LeBron will admit that some count more than others.

“I can’t say [Friday] is a just another game; I’d be lying,” said LBJ. “You want to win as many games and try to get homecourt throughout the playoffs.”

It’s almost like he caught himself halfway through that comment. At first, he was saying what he really felt, that he wanted to get revenge for last year’s playoff series and kick the Celt’s while they’re down. But then corporate LeBron kicked in and he started talking about something as far away as homecourt advantage.

Source: Real GM