From the frying pan to the fire: The Miami Heat’s biggest obstacle

I’ve never been one for self-help books, but over the last couple weeks I’ve been reading Rebound Rules, a motivational guide to getting one’s life in order written by my main man Rick Pitino.
Though it was printed in 2008, there is at least one chapter, “Surviving and Thriving in the Microwave Culture,” that becomes even more timely and relevant as 2010-11 sports media moves closer into tabloid territory, and jumping to premature conclusions becomes as natural as Northwestern missing the NCAA Tournament.
“In this era of rapid rewards, there is little thought given to the long haul,” Pitino writes. “Fans don’t want to give a coach time to painstakingly develop a program, and shareholders don’t want to give a CEO time to painstakingly improve the company’s bottom line.”
This isn’t Pitino’s first self-help book, so he knows he’s addressing an audience that includes a lot of businessmen who are willing to listen to a respected sports figure. But his lessons shouldn’t be lost on sports figures who are also businessmen, nor on sports fans who are willing to listen to reason.
Pat Riley is one of those businessmen, and this past summer Riley broke the normal business mold in constructing his Miami Heat roster. But innovation doesn’t buy extra leeway, and so the Heat are the co-defendants in the biggest trial-by-microwave of the sports world right now.
Nineteen games in, Miami’s 11-8 record wouldn’t be too bad by normal standards — they are firmly in playoff position and have the sixth-best scoring defense in the League — but this isn’t a normal team. This team has LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, a.k.a the defending two-time league MVP, the former Finals MVP, and the five-time All-Star who may be the most talented young power forward in the game.
Fifth place in the East isn’t good enough when you were predicted to win about five championships. James, Wade and Bosh entered the season as a popular pick to win the East at least, so by microwave logic, 11-8 is probable cause for “What’s wrong with the Heat?” debates to be waged after every loss, every clash (real or perceived) with coach Erik Spoelstra, every time an unnamed source delivers a report or rumor. LeBron and Bosh haters (Wade doesn’t seem to have any haters) are basking in smugness, analysts are backing off their preseason predictions of instant success, and voices are getting louder calling for Spoelstra to be fired so Riley can take over on the bench.
Settle down.
No, really. Settle down.
It’s 19 games in. Nineteen. Nine. Teen. Less than a quarter into the first year of a six-year run (under the current contracts of the Big Three). Last night, the trio of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett played their 200th regular-season game together with the Celtics. James, Wade and Bosh have played 19. Of course we all envisioned something closer to 17-2 than 11-8 at this point. So did they. But that’s not how this elite-level basketball thing works.
Every great team has continuity, and every great player who leads a great team thrives on that continuity. Ten times out of 10, that continuity is built up over more than a quarter-season.
Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs three straight years before MJ got Scottie Pippen at his side, and then they went through three more years of playoff losses before winning their first championship. When the Bulls added Dennis Rodman for the second three-peat, “The Worm” was added to a group with continuity in place. Shaq and Kobe fell short in the playoffs three times before they cracked the championship ceiling. Isiah Thomas took seven years to reach the Finals, and eight years to win it, which was three years after Rodman and Joe Dumars played with him for the first time. Hakeem Olajuwon, the last superstar to arguably carry a team “by himself” to a ring, was a 10-year veteran when he reached the mountaintop.
“I’ve learned how to balance impatience with realism and perspective,” Pitino wrote in his book. “I strive for success every day, but I’m more aware than ever that most of life’s important, long-term goals cannot be achieved at the snap of your fingers or the click of your mouse â€“ even if society wants it that way.”
Championship basketball teams need time. Not time to figure each other out, as good players can learn each others tendencies in a matter of a few pickup games, but rather time to go through the prerequisite hard times and adversity. In the pros, that takes years. Maybe months. Certainly it takes more than 19 games. Lakers fans sit in the catbird’s seat now — where two championships sit in the recent rear-view and a four-game losing streak is no reason to panic — but they wouldn’t be there had Kobe not shot those air-balls in Utah or watched those first-round series against Phoenix slip away. Championships are not built solely on a foundation of drafting and trading and signing. They are also built on a foundation of losing and frustration.
These Miami Heat are facing adversity. As good as James, Wade and Bosh may be, the team is weaker in roster spots 4 through 12 than their toughest title competitors. Injuries have decimated their rotation. They have played an especially tough schedule for a brand-new group. And honestly, Spoelstra is not yet a great coach on-par with Phil Jackson or Gregg Popovich or Riley.
But is this early-season stretch of adversity enough to take off from here and form a title team? With the speed in which the microwave culture has aimed to define the Heat, it may have to be.
I think it is easier to say that it was Miami itself that had the “Microwave Culture” by acquiring both LeBron James and Chris Bosh in somewhat suspicious ways.
All the other teams you mentioned were built from the ground up.
COSIGN ALF RIGHT THERE.
The Heat brought the ‘Microwave Culture upon themselves.
The Decision, the preseason celebration more grand than a championship parade, quotes essentially saying squads will really have a tough time against them.
Rally, I can’t imagine why people can’t understand the hate, when this team’s anointing themselves as a team that has won already.
Settle down? DAMN BURTON. Youve been telling too many times now. When Bron refused to shake hands, it’s settle down. When Bron left Cleveland, it’s settle down. When we say something bout Bron, it’s settle down.
Why don’t you settle down, brother?
Seriously. Why don’t you listen to your readers just THIS ONCE?
The Heat (and Lebron his whole career) has brought this upon themselves.
It’s not about hating anymore. It’s just what we all see.
When you play on the streets, and you say ‘Im the best here, who wanna ball’, then you lose by 1 one on one, people gonna hate you. Compare that to a kid who just went out there and play, then lost by 5.
THAT’S BRINGING THE HATE UPON YOURSELVES.
I don’t understand why people dont get that.
PS: And im not even goint to talk about the Bulls/LA/Celts team that has multiple hall of famers. They BECOME HOFamers WHILE playing for that team. They didn’t talk and decide to make a squad then giggles to themselves ‘this is gonna be fun, we gonna destroy the L’.
New name for Miami…the Microwave Heat.
@ alf, really, I don’t remember the Lakers drafting Shaq. And I also don’t remember the Celtics drafting kg and ray allen. “Built from the ground up” means nothing. Free agent signings and trades are all a (legal) part of the game
totally agree with Alix…one of the reasons ppl are so mad about the heat is because the players took control of their own destinies instead of letting the GMs control where they went.
Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett were champs the first year they played together. So arguing that they play better ball than the Heat because they played 200 games together is irrelevant.
As TMac said, there are some mismatch problems in this team, shring the ball being one of them.
You use MJ and the Bulls as a reason why we should give Rupaul, LEDouche & Dwade a free pass – what if Jordan had said “fuck this shit – its too hard” rather than fighting through the obstacles?
You use the Celtic big 3 playing in their 200 game together as another reason why the fun boy 3 should be cut some slack – that Celtic team started 17-2 and finished 66-16 so is that how elite level basketball works or not?
The Heat have no heart – they will make noise in the playoffs and may break records for number of free throws in a series. LeQuit & Repaul are not 2 guys you wanna go to battle with.
Throwing your coach under the bus LeBron – Fucking Weak.
The Heat’s biggest problem isn’t their big 3, it’s the rest of the team. Their supporting cast is laughable. Their only decent holdover was Haslem, and now he’s gone. Miller hasn’t played, and the rest of their roster would be lucky to crack the rotation on the league’s worst teams.
The difference between Boston and Miami is that Boston’s supporting cast is great and complement the big 3 perfectly. Miller and Haslem are decent, but I don’t think Miami is a legit contender until they can acquire some depth, which I can’t see happening until the offseason. Miami patched together a supporting cast on a shoestring budget, but if they sign a couple decent players with the MLE over the next couple offseasons, they’ll solidify that supporting cast and become contenders.
I don’t expect Miami to win a title this year or even next year. Like the article says, the Heat will have to endure some playoff disappointments before winning any championships, just like everybody else.
I liken the Heat’s strategy to taking one step back in order to take two steps forward. In the short-term, there will be some (larger-than-expected) growing pains, but I honestly believe they’ll be a dynasty at some point down the road. Eventually they’ll make all the “haters” eat crow. Utnil then, the Heat will have to enjoy their large servings of humble pie and the boos that come along with it.
You take the 4th and 5th best player off any contending team and they’ll feel it. Celts without Allen and Shaq, Lakers without Artest and Odom, Orlando without Shard and Pietrus, they all would struggle a little bit. Now you do that to a team that is newly constructed and without much depth, ur going to have a big problem. Miami will be fine. Mike Miller and Haslem are really key to that team. They both play will play a significant role. The juggernaut teams that people want to compare the heat too, didn;t receive nearly as much media attention, and also had fairly healthy teams heading into the season. Wade hurt his wrist and his shooting plummeted over the next week. I’m not a heat fan but I really think they can still win it all THIS YEAR. especially if they figure out that eric dampier is 25 times better than joel anthony
damn good post IMO. He made no comment about how the team was put together, only that it takes time. And how is adding Scottie Pippen and the worm much different from signing these free agents? They just happened to all come at the same time. The heat will win championships, might not be this year, but remember in about 3 years when they’re straight doin work, this exact post.
@QQ,
Stop hating. You want DIME to listen to its readers or a certain few readers (you, others) who hate the Heat, namely LBJ, Bosh.
Regarding ‘The Decision’, I do agree it was kind of a dumb, egotistical move… but you know what? How many million people tuned in to watch it? How much were news agencies, web bloggers, other people talking constantly about where LBJ will go? They wanted this more than anyone. How much money was spent by companies for ads? Most of that went to a good cause – which made it more than worth it to me.
Also, are you saying Ray Allen would not have been a HOFer if he didn’t join the Celtics? Same with KG?
@ 11:
DAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN. What a fucking reach to connect The Decision to helping, what, the economy? LOL.
It’s called perspective. We are trying to explain the received hate a show specifically planned to showcase Bron leaving his former team. Why do people hate that? Why the backlash? Why the microwave culture towards that? BECAUSE IT’S LIKE YOU SETTING UP A SHOW ABOUT LEAVING YOUR GF THEN SHOWING IT TO EVERYONE.
But hey, why would I even explain to you. Go on, connect Chris Bosh’s suckage to nuclear physics.
@QQ, You must be a retard or something. Did I fucking say the show helped the economy? I just have to assume you didn’t know all advertising proceeds from the show went to the Boys & Girls Club, which is a great charity. ESPN was not compensated. The money was not ‘put into the economy’ or whatever you were saying.
No matter the method of him advising his choice, the amount of hate would probably still be about the same. And there would of course still be the band wagon haters, like yourself, who regurgitate the same old mess without really thinking about it.
You equate a free agent deciding to change teams to leaving a girlfriend? NBA is a business, son. I know if you had a choice of working the same job with the same salary in Cleveland or Miami (or really any other big city), you would not be picking Cleveland, would you? No. Who would?
A bandwagon hater? yet I regurgitate the same old mess?? Shouldn’t be a bandwagon hater JUMP on a NEW topic, you fucking bitch?
Thousands have done that, leave a team via free agency.And they all made a segment where they all be saying they gonna leava at the last moment.. OH SHIIIIT. NO???!?! ONLY LEBRON HAS DONE THAT KIND OF DOUCHEBAGGERRY? OH SHITTTTT.
Before you open your mouth, you fucking asshole, OPEN YOUR EYES FIRST.
The hate wouldn’t be so much if he said ‘You know what cleveland ill be leaving’ months before, the team migh’ve been ready for it. and there would be backlash yes, but not the same that HAVING A SHOW MEANT FOR LEAVING WOULD’VE MET.
Yall using the ‘NBA is a business’ stance? SURE. But first give me a free agent who has done a show bout leaving ON THE LAST MINUTE? Seriously. Give me just one.
shit, their biggest obstacle is mr damn infertile chris bosh, that motherfucker is as soft as lbm shit. if the heat singed somebody like, say, tyson chandler, they would be bursting on all cylinders right now…
Wow, QQ, regardless of your argument, I can’t even take you seriously with your CAPS LOCK, cursing and hyperbole…I mean maybe what you are saying makes a shred of sense, but on one will give a hoot when you start talking like that…
@QQ — There was never a demand before LeBron for another free agent to have a TV special announcing his decision. Sports media is different now than it was even back when Duncan and Grant Hill were free agents. But if you want an example, how about the dozens of HS players who announce their college decisions on TV every year?
Also, will people please shut the fuck up about Lebron supposedly knowing that he was gonna leave months ahead of time? If the Cavs won the championship, I’m pretty sure he would have stayed. And honestly, I don’t think he should have even if they did win. Gilbert was, and always will be, an ungrateful piece of shit owner that doesn’t deserve to have Lebron on his team. I think about that letter he wrote and how long he had been keeping those feelings bottled up. What a fucking vag. If he really felt that way, why would he even want Lebron to stay? Money, of course. He never had the balls to speak to Lebron about how he really felt because he had to see if Lebron was gonna stay or go since it was MONEY he really cared about. If Lebron decided to stay, he would have kept those feelings bottled up and raked in the money. Fuck Gilbert.
And I can’t feel sorry for you whiny little bitches that call yourselves fans of Cle. Your main guy got no help in the playoffs and all you can do is criticize his play. In case you forgot, he’s the same guy that took you out of the cellar and carried your pathetic asses into relevancy. No other basketball player that has ever lived has done more for a franchise and gotten less in return. Cleveland didn’t deserve Lebron.
Lebron did some stupid shit that shows how clueless and arrogant he can be, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that he gave the state of Ohio so much and many of you still felt it necessary to boo him in a fucking playoff game. I’d like to point out that I’m a die hard Kings fan and we had Webber (who many of you like to bag on as being anti-clutch). He did a lot for Sacramento and was the main reason we became relevant. I would NEVER boo CW and I’d have words with any “Kings fan” that ever thought it was appropriate.
Some interesting stuff.
A few things:
Trace the eastern conference back through the 80’s through Jordans first three peat, back then it was all about building a team, adding the extra pieces
(Sixers-Moses Malone, Celtics Dennis Johnson, Pistons Mark Aguire) to help get you to the mountain top.
The Sixers and Celtics battled from 1980 to 1983 for east supremacy with Philly getting to 3 finals and winning one, and the Celtics winning the other before Boston took control of the east from 1984-1987. In the process the Pistons, Bucks and Hawks were all fighting to be that “next” team. The Pistons with Thomas, Laimbeer, Tripuka and Johnson were a playoff team, but needed more to challenge the Celtics. They drafted Dumars, Rodman and Salley, and acquired Adrian Dantley. Then they battled the Celtics in the 1987 eastern finals (one of the the best series ever in any sport) to seven games that the Celtics won. In 1988 the Pistons got past the Celtics and lost to the Lakers, and then it was the Bulls trying to climb the mountain, which as mentioned took them 3 years to achieve.
That was a great run for the league which will probably never go down like that again because of expansion and more player movement today.
The 2008 Celtics coming together from the big three to Posey, House, PJ Brown and the rest was something that will not happen again for a long time. Perfect mesh of talent, experience, sacrifice and togetherness. I think that team will be even more appreciated as time moves on.
@Unchecked Aggression – Seriously comparing the situation with Cleveland the same as CWebb and Sactown – that is so ridiculous I can’t even comment.
Lebron quit on the team, that is about the same time he found out that Delonte banged him mom so he probably was upset and wanted out. To tell me that Riley gets rid of every player on his team for nothing and didn’t know he was going to get Bosh and MJ just shows me how clueless you are. Months, Lebron knew for a year, the Heat sucked and didn’t do anything the year before to upgrade the team and continued to shed contracts. Riley is too smart to put a team in oblivion for the next 5 years on a “hope” he got Lebron.
Clean out your ears and open your eyes
Maybe its my fault that you didn’t see that failure gave me strength and that my pain is my motivation
Maybe you are just making excuses
– Michael Jordan
[www.youtube.com]
In the past 15 years we had Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen join Hakeem Olajuwon and Scottie Pippen in Houston and start out 21-2 in 1996. The ’03-04 Lakers jumped out the gate 18-3 when Karl Malone and Gary Payton suited up. And I hope no one forgot the 27-2 start from the Celtics a couple years ago.
Austin – only fuckers in the media wanted that abortion that was “The Decision” – look at how Durant did it.
Maverick Carter is that Fucktard friend you should NEVER listen to…
You guys might have had them at 17-2, but I had them crashing and burning from the start. Why? Four simple, obvious reasons. 1) They have NO inside presence, at either end. Bosh is too soft and too light. LeBron can’t post up a poster (not that he can’t, but that he doesn’t know how). Teams that work the paint will kill these guys nightly. 2) They have no bench. The Not-So-Big Three have to play fat minutes just to be in a game, and play well at that. 3) Playing passing lanes and blocking shots from behind can serve you well during the season, but the better teams in the playoffs can lock people down straight up. This team lacks serious, true defenders. 4) Erik Spoelstra? Are you kidding me? LBJ will not mature as a player or a man until somebody starts telling him “NO” without getting fired. It starts with the coach. Erik is not that guy.
None of these things can be fixed by time alone. Time won’t grow a big man, won’t fill their bench, won’t make them play better defense, and won’t give the coach a pair. Will they improve? Yes, but not enough to get them to the Promised Land.
No point in arguing with QQ, since he does not read your responses or put his responses in a way they can be understood. You say LBJ was the first to ever televise a decision on where he will be playing next? Happens all the fucking time, kid. ALL THE TIME. Sure, you might not see an hour-long special on ESPN devoted to it, but with as much talk all over the WORLD about where LBJ will be playing, it was the fans, the people, who really asked for this. And because this ‘spectacle’ brought in around $2.5M for the Boys & Girls Club, I think it is more than justified.
Also, I doubt LBJ knew for sure he was leaving months before. If it comes out he did, he really couldn’t have said anything about it anyway because it would have strongly suggest tampering/collusion. How about you open your eyes and think for yourself? You seem to get very upset/angry when people don’t agree with you, which, to me, means you are weak-minded and your ‘opinions’ aren’t really your own.
To quote a popular movie… “You don’t have what they call “the social skills.”