Full Nelson: Jameer leads Magic past Heat in revenge game

Dwight Howard and Brandon Bass trucked the opposition in the first half like they were Dwight Freeney and Brandon Jacobs. Then J.J. Redick had brief flashbacks of Cameron Indoor in the second half. But the Magic ultimately beat the Heat last night because the last five minutes belonged to Jameer Nelson … Running that high screen-and-roll with Dwight over and over again, Jameer (17 pts, 14 asts) always made the right decision, whether getting it to Dwight (24 pts, 18 rebs) in position where he’d get fouled, or taking it himself for jumpers and layups. Jameer was so hyped that he went back to Chester PA for a moment and got himself ejected for jawing at the Heat bench and Eddie House, but by then Orlando was up eight and Miami was in that mode where you just know they’re not gonna win unless Glen Rice emerges from the NBA Live 96 dimension and starts busting 30-footers … Speaking of losing one’s cool, what is wrong with White Chocolate? You remember when he did THIS in the Magic’s season opener, and last night he got ejected after he got into it with Jamaal Magloire and threw the ball at Magloire’s head. J-Will claimed he was trying to throw it to referee Joey Crawford, who was standing behind Magloire, but c’mon son: You’re one of the most pinpoint passers of this era and you can’t slip one past Magloire’s (albeit ginormous) head without hitting him? … Say what you want about Chris Bosh, but he put on his Tough Guy Snuggie last night. Bosh (21 pts) left in the first quarter with back spasms, returned in the second quarter, and continued to be a presence throughout the game on the boards and as a scorer … Orlando is one of those NBA cities where you rarely see legit celebrities in the crowd, just people you think look like celebrities. Last night we think we saw Marcus Jordan, and we might have seen “Iron Chef” Mario Batali, and unfortunately we did not see Hulk Hogan. (And why hasn’t an NBA city adopted “Macho Man” Randy Savage yet?) Floyd Mayweather Jr. was really in the building, though … Announcer line of the night, courtesy Mark Jackson: “No temporary lay-offs for this J.J. (Redick). It’s all Good Times!” … Announcer PAUSE of the night, courtesy Jax again: “If they get out of here with a win, (Bosh’s) DNA is all over it.” Sounds like a story for the after-party … Maybe the Spurs were just testing themselves. They spotted the Wolves a 21-point lead in Minnesota and allowed Kevin Love another monster night (32 pts, 22 rebs), but with about 15 seconds left and the margin cut to three, Spurs rookie Gary Neal (the new George Hill) got fouled on a trey and did a John Wall (the shots, not the dance) to tie it up. With Kurt Rambis having banished Michael Beasley to the bench for whatever reason, the last shot went to Luke Ridnour, who got it swatted to the hot dog man by Antonio McDyess … In overtime, Matt Bonner gave San Antone its first lead with a three, then Manu Ginobili (26 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts) made some big defensive plays to keep the Wolves in their place as the Spurs stretched the win streak to a dozen …