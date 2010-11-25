Full Nelson: Jameer leads Magic past Heat in revenge game

Dwight Howard and Brandon Bass trucked the opposition in the first half like they were Dwight Freeney and Brandon Jacobs. Then J.J. Redick had brief flashbacks of Cameron Indoor in the second half. But the Magic ultimately beat the Heat last night because the last five minutes belonged to Jameer Nelson … Running that high screen-and-roll with Dwight over and over again, Jameer (17 pts, 14 asts) always made the right decision, whether getting it to Dwight (24 pts, 18 rebs) in position where he’d get fouled, or taking it himself for jumpers and layups. Jameer was so hyped that he went back to Chester PA for a moment and got himself ejected for jawing at the Heat bench and Eddie House, but by then Orlando was up eight and Miami was in that mode where you just know they’re not gonna win unless Glen Rice emerges from the NBA Live 96 dimension and starts busting 30-footers … Speaking of losing one’s cool, what is wrong with White Chocolate? You remember when he did THIS in the Magic’s season opener, and last night he got ejected after he got into it with Jamaal Magloire and threw the ball at Magloire’s head. J-Will claimed he was trying to throw it to referee Joey Crawford, who was standing behind Magloire, but c’mon son: You’re one of the most pinpoint passers of this era and you can’t slip one past Magloire’s (albeit ginormous) head without hitting him? … Say what you want about Chris Bosh, but he put on his Tough Guy Snuggie last night. Bosh (21 pts) left in the first quarter with back spasms, returned in the second quarter, and continued to be a presence throughout the game on the boards and as a scorer … Orlando is one of those NBA cities where you rarely see legit celebrities in the crowd, just people you think look like celebrities. Last night we think we saw Marcus Jordan, and we might have seen “Iron Chef” Mario Batali, and unfortunately we did not see Hulk Hogan. (And why hasn’t an NBA city adopted “Macho Man” Randy Savage yet?) Floyd Mayweather Jr. was really in the building, though … Announcer line of the night, courtesy Mark Jackson: “No temporary lay-offs for this J.J. (Redick). It’s all Good Times!” … Announcer PAUSE of the night, courtesy Jax again: “If they get out of here with a win, (Bosh’s) DNA is all over it.” Sounds like a story for the after-party … Maybe the Spurs were just testing themselves. They spotted the Wolves a 21-point lead in Minnesota and allowed Kevin Love another monster night (32 pts, 22 rebs), but with about 15 seconds left and the margin cut to three, Spurs rookie Gary Neal (the new George Hill) got fouled on a trey and did a John Wall (the shots, not the dance) to tie it up. With Kurt Rambis having banished Michael Beasley to the bench for whatever reason, the last shot went to Luke Ridnour, who got it swatted to the hot dog man by Antonio McDyess … In overtime, Matt Bonner gave San Antone its first lead with a three, then Manu Ginobili (26 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts) made some big defensive plays to keep the Wolves in their place as the Spurs stretched the win streak to a dozen …
Did you even see the pass Jason Williams was ejected for? It was about a foot away from Magloire’s head and was going right for Crawford before Magloire swiped at it. Terrible call.
That greasy child molester Reggie Evans is just tearing down boards like they are testicles. He might be the best power forward in the game right now…maybe even the MVP of the league right now, you know, because he’s focusing on rebounding and ONLY rebounding, which is his role.
Yeah, that’s sarcasm and a lil’ bit of mockery.
D-Wade just got Redicked
Nah, it wasn’t a foot away from Magloire’s head — maybe a few inches. I think he was throwing it at him or at least trying to whistle it right past his ear to send a message. Either way it was a dumb decision by J-Will and he should have gotten a T.
I’m gonna open this post by saying if your ‘superstar’ commits an out of bounds violation in a crucial situation, YOU AINT WINNING SHIT.
Also, no mention of this Lebron blunder in the article? Also, the two missed free throws by Wade, where he really look like he just doesn’t care anymore?
I mean seriously, that two must be the biggest story of an otherwise close game. Trying to duck again, Dime? The ‘oh shit, the Heat lost again, try to keep the smack clean by not pointing out blunders by Lebron and other cats. That way, we dont look like asses always supporting that shithead’ FUCKING PUHLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.
About my squad…. Hmmm, we’re should I start. We practically gave it away in the 4th. The boneheaded Jameer tech, Dwight missing free throws, not getting defensive rebounds…
But then again, we’re against a Lebron James team. It’s not like he’s gonna take advantage of our blunders, and be clutch.
Nice win for ORL.
PS: LETDOWN. LETDOWN. LETDOWN. Tape it to your wall, Dime fam.
@Control
yes, we call them Role Player, or Specialist just to make it sound better
@ that cat who said I keep talking smack bout the Heat, when they beat my team….
THE SHIT TALKING CONTINUES.
The Bulls vs Suns was great win/game for the Bulls, was down 23 in the 1st half and came back to win double overtime thanks to the MVP of the league DRose with 35 12 7 and noah showed why he cant be traded for Melo with great passes in the clutch and a couple steals on nash with the game on the line. Bulls with top 5 team in the league once Boozer returns
No mention of Kemba Walker and his Maui MVP perfomance
@Control
Then you and Reggie Williams have something in common.
He for rebounds. And you for making a constant ass out of yourself. Nice specialty. Your the MVP for that certainly.
Thanks for the insight.
@Control
Darko. He’s been averaging 18 ppg, 8 rpg, 4 blks and 3 ast in the past five games, including against the Lakers, Spurs and Thunder.
First thing, Happy Thanksgiving…
QQ,
you’re right, a LBJ team ain’t gonna do nothing.. Him and D-Wade just can’t play together because they both need the ball. All they do is take turns dribbling and shooting. I’ll call them the Cavs 2.0… Bosh gets the weakest 20 points I’ve ever seen plus he’s soft as a Kenny G Christmas album..
N.O. is on it’s way back to reality..
Chi-town Bulls always play hard. They will be good come playoff time. They gave my LakeShow a game.
Shaq found the hot tub time machine last night…
This just in…
Shaq said the Celtics were the best team he’s ever played on… If I had a $1 everytime he’s said that.
the heat are ugly to watch. They pretty much gave that game to orlando. The truth is at this rate neither of these teams is coming out the east. Miami isn’t a team as much as it is a collection of gifted individuals. The heat, at home, shouldve decimated them. That mistake isn’t being made by boston
can’t wait for la to play san antonio !.
Dime should proofread their SMACK before publishing it out.
I guess this time there’s a real reason why Dime should hire Alf from Melmak.
#101: to proofread SMACK entries.
So Cleveland is creeping up on Miami in the standings… Who would have predicted that?
Utah, San Antonio and LA are the hottest teams in the league.
For such and new look league, with alot of new hot rosters and superstars, not much has change since the 90s and early 00s…
@ Dime
it ain’t friday…
Announcer pause #2:
JVG:”Hey, Jax, which boat did you come over on?”
Jackson played it cool but the whole exchange got awkward when Van Gundy clicked that black folks didn’t come over n the Mayflower..awkward exchange
Once again, Derrick Rose is in FULL BEAST MODE right now. 32, 7 with 11 boards…sick.
Props to Shaq for the throwback game. Boston is comin out the east if they healthy. And props to the Raps and Cavs who just seem to keep on winnin even as Miami is droppin games. Gotta feel that TWolf pain right now. Y’all just gave that one away…
Finally, someone calls out Mark Jackson for being a jack-ass. All that guy does is run his mouth trying to show what a know-it-all he is, what a great coach he’d be for whatever lame team that wants to hire him. They should yank him and put Lisa Salters in the booth with JVG.
“Wade,… LeBron… Have you seen my 6th, 7th and 8th cookies? … I’ve seem to have misplaced them…” Puppet
@ k dizzle
I seriously think they should make the team with the worst record in the league play the NCAA champs to open the season. Thay timberwolves display was awful.
@ those ‘phil jax only won coz he had mj,pipp,shaq or kobe mofos ‘
FUUUCK you ! I don’t ever wanna hear that shyt no mo. GIVE PROPS. It doesn’t make you any smaller. With that being said, I love what tom thibbs brings to the bulls.
WHY in gods name does T-mac not get enuf playing time!!…. its not like the pistons are winning without him… hamilton is just blowing it all up..
i feel bad for nash… he gotta get a ring..
rose is a beast…Bass is a beast…heat just got beat
Wolves are now at least watchable..unlike the sixers..
orlando v/s celtics
and
lakers v/s spurs..book it
VC down,Magic win
just trade VC,what a loser
When JJ Reddick SEVERELY outplays D-Wade you know the heat have a problem.
Props to the Raptors and Cavs again, everyone said they were going to be horrible, they are proving some haters wrong I’ma tell you that.
A vintage Shaq sighting is always nice, but this team really needs Rondo back directing traffic. Kids does a nice job.
Wtf happened to Tyson Chandler? Or Philly?
Words of warning to all dishes of yams, cornbread stuffing and turkey and ham: I will be Eating Dangerously and no one’s plate will be safe
Shit nice comeback by the spurs.
Is it me or has Mark Jackson become a league puppet? All he says nowadays sound like David stern personally put it in his mouth. Is there a job opening somewhere?
At least JVG keeps it real. “I would never follow those bogus respect the game rules” that’s an announcer.
The Jameer tech was weak. with a minute left, you can’t talk trash anymore? Shit. Bron complained twice what Nelson did yet only he got a T. BS.
How did the Spurs manage to pull that off? I know its been 80 degrees there for the past couple weeks, but still I guess that Minnesota cold ass weather most have frozen their shooting hands. They didn’t thaw out until the 4th quarter apparently.
Too bad d west got injured that’s another six or seven weeks out. He’ll be back half januari. So who are the celts gonna sign or are they gonna let marquis get some time at the point.
Where’s sporty J???
I told that boy Wade and Lebron would have a tough time playing together. They play in the same space, neither are spot up shooters, limited range, both are slashers, neither know what to do off-the-ball… they are totally lost against the good teams around the league. And now that they have a few games under their belt, and are being scouted, even the decent teams are giving them problems. Where is Sporty J NOW!?!?
Last I read from was after the opening game, he said, “It’s early, just wait for them to get used to eachother.” News flash: with every passing game, teams are able to scout better. They are actually looking more shitty with every passing game.But don’t worry, they’ll play a shitty team and the Heat will win by 25pts, and their fans will rejoice… “SEE, THE BIG 3 ARE FOR REAL”….. fuck that.
Wade/Lebron play their best when the other guy is on the bench. Who gets moved?? I say it’s Wade next year. Sucks for him, since he’s the one who brought the other 2 in.
Funny how Dime now pays compliments to Bosh… could it be because he is hanging out with Dime’s #1 obsession (Lebron)?
Back spasms or no back spasms, Bosh is not living up to his giant contract.
17 ppg and 7 rpg puts him right beside Wilson Chandler (16 ppg / 6 rpg), who comes off the bench for a team that is only 1 loss behind the Heat in the standings (Knicks are 8-8, Heat 8-7).
I am disappointed in the HEAT right now. Now watch them go on a 5 game win streak then everything will be fine again.
@DNice
Yeah, I’m sure they will but it will be against the shitty teams. Can you honestly see that team winning 5 straight against top teams?? No fuckin way.
Did anyone else see that post game comments last week where Bosh lets it slip that,
“Coach wants to work but we just want to chill”…
…you can see the look on his face change when he realizes what he just said, then he backpedals on his words.
What an idiot.
The Big 3 want to chill. I guess that’s what Lebron meant when he said, “it’s going to be fun”.
Whew! Missed a bullet on that one. I thought San Antonio was going to lose last night. We should of. The starters have just been golden, even with out a great TD. What’s up with Beasley’s benching by Rambis?
Utah and Deron stomped C.Paul and New Orleans.
Shaq was a blast from the past last night! But Celtics played and looked ugly. Hope D.West heals soon. Cause Boston will be playing the Heat again. Wink, Wink!!
I see Coach Thibs has really helped Chicago. He’s basically taken the Boston/Doc Rivers coaching philosophy and his defense and transferred it to Chicago. Of course it helps when you have the spectacular Derrick Rose. But he shoots too much for a point guard. There’s no way a point guard should shoot 35x in a NBA game. That’s way too much. I think he only hit about 11-12 shots to. That’s even worse. Let’s see what happens when Boozer comes back?
OKC did all that stuff on the road with out KD and Green and then loses to a very good Dallas team at home.
Imma stop here. Too much basketball last night and food to eat and football to watch. Enjoy Yalls Holiday!!
spur meister
beasly was off last night he made some bad plays in crunch time and damn love had his hand on every damn rebound last night.
Reggie Evans had career highs grabbing 22 rebounds and 4 nuts
That’s What’s Up says:
Words of warning to all dishes of yams, cornbread stuffing and turkey and ham: I will be Eating Dangerously and no one’s plate will be safe
Now THAT’S What’s Up! LOL!
LOL @ 37. But are you sure 4 nuts is a career high?
I never expected the Heat to be great coming out of the gates, but I never expected them to be this bad.
Thanks Ian.
I know he only had 11 points or so, but still. Kurt Rambis always seems to have somebody in his dog house.
hi Ian
JAY enjoy the laughs for now because i still dont see a lot of teams beating us in a 7 game series once we are healthy. Wade is banged up more than i thought because his shot looks different and now Bosh is a little banged up. Must admit im starting to wonder if DAN GILBERT cursed this team so that everybody can get hurt and Lebron has to do it by himself once again. These guys will be ready once the playoffs role around…
The Dan Gilbert Curse, huh, huh! Lol