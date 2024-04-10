The Milwaukee Bucks played host to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night and spent the first half of the game running them out of the building. Despite losing four games in a row and seven of their last 10, the Bucks took it to the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference and went into the locker room with a 63-43 lead.

And then, with 3:37 left in the third quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo hit the deck. While it’s hard to tell what happens, Antetokounmpo suffered a non-contact injury after inbounding the ball and attempting to run up the court. He immediately grabs his left calf and sits down, which leads to Doc Rivers calling a timeout and Antetokounmpo making his way into the locker room.

Giannis Antetokounmpo limped to the Bucks locker room after suffering a non-contact injury to his calf. Hope it's nothing serious 🙏pic.twitter.com/CDiJod7kbY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 10, 2024

Eventually, the team ruled him out with a calf strain.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a left calf strain, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

It goes without saying, but Antetokounmpo missing any time once the playoffs roll around would be nothing short of a disaster for the Bucks. Even as the team has struggled to stay healthy during the Doc Rivers era, Antetokounmpo has been a constant, as he’s appeared in 73 of a potential 79 games for the team this year and has played at an All-NBA level.

Milwaukee closes out this season with a home game against the Magic before road trips to Oklahoma City and Orlando. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on Antetokounmpo’s status for those games and the playoffs as that information becomes available.