Gilbert Arenas: The Fantasy Fallout

It’s been discussed to death and some of you are probably sick of hearing about it, while others probably can’t get enough. While much has been said and written about the Gilbert Arenas situation, it’s time to grapple with the fantasy implications of the situation, which could eventually spill over and affect teams other than the Wizards.

Arenas is likely done for the season, and maybe even longer. It’s a downright shame for his fantasy owners, as he was finally making big strides toward returning to the top-tier player he was before his knee surgeries. It’s tough to blame anyone who wants to hold onto him in hopes of a late-season comeback, but unless you can deal him to an optimistic owner in your league, it’s probably time to close your eyes, breathe in, breathe out and let go.

Randy Foye stands to benefit a good deal from this mess. He didn’t start on Wednesday but played 29 minutes off the bench and finished with 18 points, 2 threes, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 turnovers. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him eventually take over the starting PG job in Washington and if he does, he could make for an inconsistent-yet-solid fantasy player. However, the team could easily choose to trade for another usable point guard, which would dent Foye’s potential.

Earl Boykins was the starting point guard in the Wizards’ first game without Arenas and put up 10 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists and 1 block in 19 minutes of work. He’ll likely split time with Foye but should also be a nice pickup in most leagues. Boykins has usually been impressive in games where he’s played 19+ minutes so far this season and he should see at least 20 minutes a night going forward.

Nick Young started at shooting guard on Wednesday and finished with 14 points, 2 threes, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. He’s had his moments this season, though he doesn’t offer much more than points and threes. His value is likely going to be limited by the return of the next player.

Mike Miller, who has missed more than a month of action due to a calf injury, is set to return very soon and will shoulder a bigger load of the team’s offense once he gets his legs back. He’s a pretty decent ball handler and could end up being an important cog in the Wizards’ offensive schemes. With the team’s composition likely to see major changes soon, Miller could be the biggest beneficiary of this whole FUBAR situation.

Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison immediately become the centerpieces of the squad, which should bode well for their near-term fantasy values. However, with growing murmurs that the organization will choose to blow up the team and trade away Butler and Jamison, there is a bit of uncertainty in their futures. Butler has been linked to a trade to the Bulls for Kirk Hinrich, while Jamison’s name has popped up in possible scenarios sending him to Cleveland. If either ends up on a contender, their production will dip. Both players’ fantasy values are at risk and worried owners should deal them before the Feb. 18 trade deadline in the NBA.

