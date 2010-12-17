Giveaway: Dime & tÃ¼nr Present The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 5)

To celebrate the 12 days leading up until the NBA’s Christmas Day games, Dime and tÃ¼nr will be giving away an exclusive pack of tÃ¼nr laces and socks each day. Each pack â€“ which you’ll get in your size â€“ contains 10 pairs of matching laces and socks, including the limited edition Dee & Ricky collaboration. If you’re interested, here’s all you have to do:
Day 1 Winner: quest???
Day 2 Winner: Jeffco
Day 3 Winner: sweetv0mit
Day 4 Winner: Ryan I.
my Jordan XII white/red. i wanted then in like 97 when they dropped but i was a freshy in college and had to use the $ for books. i finally just got a pair a month ago and i plan on getting at least 2 more. easily my all time faves
I would have to say the Air Jordan 1. There the most versatile shoes. You can hoop in them and afterwards you can wear them off the court with a nice pair of jeans. Shoes these days are either hooping shoes or casual wear. The Jordan 1 combined performance with good looking shoe.
The John Wall reezigs in all black with the white bottoms. Shoe is the most comfortable thing I’ve ever worn, you can run in it, hoop in it, and live in it. Plus, I live in Ohio and in the winter you can’t tell when they get dirty.
That’s like asking which kid would you choose if you could only pick one!
Man, I’m sure we all got our own crazy collection of kicks. I have about 20 pairs dating back to when I was a lil kid ballin on the blacktop.
Call me a hoarder but I ain’t gettin rid of em. Got my Jordans, Starburys, Lebrons, Melos, etc…oh ya and my Rafer Alstons…I remember back in the day they were the shit!!! Got a pair in blue and one in red.
So, I think it’s impossible to pick just one pair with so many classics out there and dimes about to be released.
My Nike Hyperize “White Men cant jump” edition shoes. They are fire especially w/ my neon green laces in em. I copped em in ATL about a year ago. They are not only flashly and stand out, but they are really comfortable. I play ball a couple times a week- and these are my best basketball shoe I have worn in the past few years.
New Balance 574…Has been my favorite shoe for the past 6 years now. Comfortable, great look with jeans and different colorways make it stylish, and outside of some limited or premium runs they are pretty affordable.
I enjoyed the Fun Police commercials, but I think my favorite were the Lil Penny ones (“Dat’s Tyra Banks foo!!!!)
The Puma Sky II’s. Look clean, great colorways, mid top, go well with shorts or jeans, last forever, feel good strapped up or loose, can even ball in ’em a little. They’re my favorite all-purpose shoe!
Kobe V because its light and comfortable. It looks good and you can walk a mile in it without tiring.It’s safe cause I didn’t get injuries while wearing it. And it’s awesome for basketball.
The legendary Air Force I’s. Give me my full out white pair. I will rock it everywhere I go. Yes, I will wear them in weddings.
Nike Blazer Hi White, They go with everything, and they always look fresh and clean.