Giveaway: Dime & tÃ¼nr Present The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 6)

12.20.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

To celebrate the 12 days leading up until the NBA’s Christmas Day games, Dime and tÃ¼nr will be giving away an exclusive pack of tÃ¼nr laces and socks each day. Each pack â€“ which you’ll get in your size â€“ contains 10 pairs of matching laces and socks, including the limited edition Dee & Ricky collaboration. If you’re interested, here’s all you have to do:

1. Follow @DimeMag & @TUNRLab on Twitter.

2. Become a fan of Dime and tÃ¼nr on Facebook.

3. Answer the following question:

If you could only buy one new pair of sneakers to wear this season, what would they be and why?

We’ll pick the best answer in tomorrow’s post, giving everyone else another chance to win as we countdown until Christmas.

Day 1 Winner: quest???
Day 2 Winner: Jeffco
Day 3 Winner: sweetv0mit
Day 4 Winner: Ryan I.
Day 5 Winner: jack

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

