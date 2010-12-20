Giveaway: Dime & tÃ¼nr Present The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 6)

To celebrate the 12 days leading up until the NBA’s Christmas Day games, Dime and tÃ¼nr will be giving away an exclusive pack of tÃ¼nr laces and socks each day. Each pack â€“ which you’ll get in your size â€“ contains 10 pairs of matching laces and socks, including the limited edition Dee & Ricky collaboration. If you’re interested, here’s all you have to do:
3. Answer the following question:
If you could only buy one new pair of sneakers to wear this season, what would they be and why?
I would buy the jordan cp3.iv
I have the chance to meet him and he is the most realest and humble player i’ve ever meet. he was kind enough to take and picture and sign an autograph i will forever support cp3 to the fullest.
I would buy the zoom kd III’s. I have to buy one every year to keep pace with the collection and if I picked any other one I’d just be incomplete
The John Wall Reebok Zig Slash in the Black/Gold/Blue color way- I have a couple pairs of Reebok basketball shoes and they last a long time- I have tried on a pair of the zig slash and they are super comfortable- plus if I bought them- it would be like owning the John Wall 1’s- could be like owning the AI 1’s that Reebok released years ago.
am I the only one who hasn’t received an email?
I’m a 90’s baby, so I was still relatively young and naive during the some of the most legendary Jordan’s to have come out. Now that I’m more into the sneaker industry, and most likely will not be able to find OG’s Jordan 11s, I would want to purchase the Jordan 11s Cool Grey this year. Hey, when JR.Smith dunked on Gary Neal, it had to be the shoes, right?
The Nike 1/2 Cent cranberry. I like how the color looks on the icey outsole
I would have to go with the Nike Flytop’s in red. They’re smooth, look nice and they go with my Allen Iverson jersey. Overall, these kicks just look nice, they aren’t overly flashy and they look comfortable.
Plus that ankle strap is just killer. You know I don’t need no ankle insurance but do you got yours??? you’ll need it boi!
[www.sneakerfreaker.com]
I would be set with a pair of VC Nike Shox BB4 (black, silver, blue). I always liked the shoe but for some reason never got it. I think this shoe not only looked great but it also created a resurgence of basketball shoe technology that had every other company picking up their pivot and going back to the drawing board. It’s very likely that regardless of your favorite brand, your shoes today were impacted by this game changing shoe.
Mine would be the Nike Hyperflights. Those shoes were so slick. It’s like if Marvin the Martian wore shoes, he’d wear those. Plus, you could spill something on them and just wipe it off. They’re like the “Sham-Wow of Sneaks”.
If I could only buy one pair of shoes this holiday season it would definately be the ‘Reebok x Packer Pump Omni Zone ‘Nique V.2’ (which I already did!!)
There are memories stitched in the laces. Memories of Slam Dunk contests. Memories of classic battles against Bird & Jordan. Memories of the Human Highlight Film. Memories…. of greatness.
Through these limited edition, individually numbered kicks, we celebrate the man that is Dominique Wilkins.
[www.nicekicks.com]
I would get a pair of New Balance’s, but not for myself, it would be for my dad. He hasn’t own a decent pair of shoes that fit in his life. They are the only brand that commercially sells shoes at all widths.