Giveaway: Dime x Abakus Takeout x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution T-Shirt

With four of the five cities completed from this summer’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour, we figured that we’d continue to lace y’all up â€“ even if you weren’t able to make it through. In each of the cities, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! Next up, we’re giving away the Dime x Abakus Takeout x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution t-shirt from Philadelphia. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
Who is the best basketball player, in your opinion, to ever come out of Philly?
Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a small number allotted to the shops, they were only given to 64 players (32 teams) at each event. If you don’t win this city, try for the next. Also, at the end of the tour, we’ll be giving away a limited number of complete sets with all five t-shirts from the tour. Good luck!
Kobe Bryant
Kobe “The Black Mamba” Bryant
hank gathers. that guy was incredible on the court. he would throw down like crazy. it is a shame he died so young because he would have done some damage at the pro level.
I’m going with Earl “the Pearl” Monroe! He made shake and bake basketball and brought it to the NBA. They don’t call him Black Jesus for nothing. Kobe may be “Black Mamba” but Earl is “Black Jesus”. He’s got a chip with the Knicks who play in the mecca of basketball and dude’s in the Hall of Fame.
Innovator of the spin move, and brought the playground to the gym.
Those shirts are fresh, NBA Jam is gonna be SICK when it comes out on Wii!
Wilt Chamberlain. He could score whenever he wanted and averaged over 30 points, 22 rebounds, and 4 assists per game over his career. He lead the league in scoring seven times, rebounding 11 times, once scored 100 points in an nba game, and was a first team all nba selection 7 times while competing against Bill Russell. Most importantly, Wilt brought a championship to his home town 76ers in 1967.
Im gonna have to go waaaay back on this one. Im sayin Pitchin Paul Arizin is the best player to come out of Philly. If he aint the best, hes definately the most loyal
Arizin was all about Philly. He went to Villanova and played college ball there and spent his whole NBA career playin for the Philadelphia Warriors.
People dont even remember that in his 2nd year in the NBA he led the league in scoring. This white boy could ball. He was a 10 time all star and averaged over 20 ppg even with his funky notorious jump shot! He was also one of the leagues best rebounders. Dude was a beast.
While I would credit Kobe Bryant for being the most talented player to come out of Philadelphia during present times, the honor of greatest player to come out of Philadelphia belongs to none other than Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain. Until Kobe Bryant’s career comes to a close and we are able to look back in retrospect after everything he has accomplished, Chamberlain is hands down the greatest player to come out of Philly.
When we take a look back at Wilt Chamberlain’s career, it’s truly amazing to see what this man accomplished. Aside from the 2 NBA Championship rings, 4 MVPs, 7 Scoring Titles, and 13 All-Star Game appearances, he is most know for his ability to “get buckets”. He amassed over 31000 pts in his career and had a career scoring average of 30.1 ppg and is the only player in NBA history to drop triple digits (100 pts) in a single game. Not only was Wilt Chamberlain a prolific scorer, he was a very skilled rebounder averaging an astonishing 22.9 rebounds a game over the course of his career. Arguably, while most historians will credit Bill Russell for being the greatest Center to ever play the game by taking into account the number of titles he won, it is safe to say that not only did Chamberlain possess Russell’s rebounding prowess, but he possessed the ability to put the ball in the basket like no other center of his time, Russell included. In other words, Wilt was the full package, no ifs, ands, or buts. Until Kobe Bryant decides to hang up his sneakers, the greatest baller to come out of Philly is none other than Wilt Chamberlain.
Other Players to Note:
Earl Monroe
Rasheed Wallace
Cuttino Mobley
Paul Arizin
Kobe Bryant after this next season.
Kobe Bryant , No questions asked. With his incredible streaks , averaging 25 points per game and his three pointer abilities.
wilt chamberlain
how old is marcus in post 6?
acting like people dont remember this guy… how do you remember him? are you 75 years old?
wilt chamberlain is the best philly player ever(kobe grew up in italy)-wilt took it upon himself to win and did not always have all star players helping him like kobe.plus wilt scored 20.000 WOMEN!!……………..
Wilt for scoring incredible amounts on and off court!
LEGEN…. wait for it… DARY
Joint for my week!
[www.youtube.com]
Of course “The Big Dipper”!!!
They had to change the rules because of this man. In high school he use to jump from the foul line and dunk foul shots. Needless to say they had to change that rule. I say just look at the record books and rule changes. The stats and facts don’t lie.
KOBE. if you dont count kobe because he lived 6 years in europe then i’ll take Wilt.
And I’m going to say I deserve this shirt because everytime I get 2/3 in a row I always say it like the announcers.
He’s heating up.
He’s on FIREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
I’m surprised, the man known as the “FRANCHISE” hasn’t made the comments page yet. The Franchise I am referring to is none other than Steve Francis. While, he’s pretty much Stephon Marbury Version 2.0, he groomed his game as a young stud across the state of Maryland. While born in Tacoma Park, he practically a legend in B-More, getting national notice while playing at the University of Maryland with the Terrapins. As much of a talent as he is on the court, his off-the-court issues and his Me-First attitude is what has cut short his time in the NBA limelight. As a Houston Rockets fan, while his years in a Houston Rockets uniform produced only a single play-off appearance, he is best remembered for his electrifying dunks in-game. And while Vince was rather spectacular in the dunk contest in 2000, there is no doubt the Franchise turned a few heads and dropped a few jaws. What could have been….