Giveaway: Dime x Vault x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution T-Shirt

With four of the five cities completed from this summer’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour, we figured that we’d continue to lace y’all up – even if you weren’t able to make it through. In each of the cities, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! Next up, we’re giving away the Dime x Vault x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution t-shirt from New York City. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
Who is the best basketball player, in your opinion, to ever come out of New York City?
Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a small number allotted to the shops, they were only given to 64 players (32 teams) at each event. If you don’t win this city, try for the next. Also, at the end of the tour, we’ll be giving away a limited number of complete sets with all five t-shirts from the tour. Good luck!
This one’s easy. Kareem Abdul Jabbar. The college GOAT, one of the 10 best players to ever play the game (you could argue him as high as #2, right after MJ, and you’d have a damn good case.) The man’s the all time leading scorer and developed the most unblockable shot ever. The hook shot is freakin impossible, and dude made it like it was a dunk, which, by the way, the NCAA outlawed when he was at UCLA to make it harder. THEY CHANGED THE RULES FOR THIS GUY! Why Kareem? Well, 6 rings as a pro, 3 in college, 6 MVPs, 3 MOPs in the NCAA Tournament, 2 NCAA, National Player of the Years, and he even taught Uncle Jessie how to ball on Full House!
The best player to come out of New York City is Rafer “Skip to My Lou” Alston. Playing streetball all his life and then to get a chance to play in the finals. How mmany players that are streetballers to play in the finals in the NBA.
Earl Manigault. Only seen the HBO documentary and read stories, but seems like he was an amazing player/talent who got sidetracked and never made it big. Making it big doesn’t always make you the best player though, only the most well known and the number of people who call the goat the best player to come out of NYC at least puts his name in to the debate.
Starbury
I know his NBA career didn’t have a storybook ending bur Marbury is everything that NYC bball is about. He’s got that NYC swagger and handle along with sick hops and a tattoo on his head. He promotes cheap kicks for everyone in the hood to rock/afford. Not to mention he started off as a skinny hungry phenom that evolved into a diesel built point guard that could bang witht the big boys in the paint. Just forget about him swallowing vaseline and remember he used to eat up his competition on the regular.
Furthermore Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played in the NBA from 1970 to 1989, was by far the most dominant and productive player to ever come from New York. Consider his overwhelming stats, that do not even begin to define his greatness: He played a total of 1,560 games, 57,446 minutes, scoring 38,387 points, grabbing 17,440 rebounds, dishing 5,660 assists, nabbing 1,160 steals & blocking 3,189 shots – all with a .559 field goal percentage!
I agree with bobby stew, Marbury does represent everything NY is about: over hyped, selfish, crazy, unjustified “swagger” (can this word please just die?), and selling himself to Chinese interests for a few bucks.
If you go by strictly statistics and accolades, the clear favorite would be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or Lew Alcindor. However, there is one player that is overlooked time and time again, and that player is Bernard King. While injuries have decimated and curtailed the careers of players in the past, Bernard was truly a special player prior to his ACL injury that robbed him of his quickness and explosiveness. Born and raised in Brooklyn, King was selected by the Nets in 77 and was a force to be reckoned with from the very start and went on to accomplish great things over the course of his illustrious, albeit shortened NBA career. He made 4 All-Star games over his NBA career, was named the Sporting News NBA MVP in 1984 and was the NBA’s leading scorer in 1985 averaging 32.9 pts a game. King suffered an ACL injury in 85′ which caused him to miss the entire 85-86 season and while never quite as explosive as he used to be, he was able to regain All-Star Status in 91′ and was still quite productive until chronic knee issues forced his career to an inevitable end. Having played 14 seasons in the NBA and averaging 22.5 ppg over his career, it is a shame that the man has yet to 1) Elected into the NBA Hall of Fame and 2) Named to the NBA’s Top 50 Player’s of All-Time List. Considering the fact that King was able to comeback from what was considered at the time a career-ending type of injury (torn ACL), it makes King’s achievements that much more amazing. Even after his physical attributes were taken away from him (i.e. his explosive first step, being able to jump), King was still able to perform at a high level purely based on skill alone. It truly is a shame that time and time again, King is overlooked as being one of the greatest players to EVER play the game.
Here’s to Bernard King. You were one hell of a player.
Got to be Kareem. Not only did he dominate in high school, college and the NBA, but he has continued his NBA career in coaching. Taught Kobe how to play post and hopefully has done the same for Dwight this off season.
Add to that, he starred in a Bruce lee movies as the final opponent lee had to fight….
No competition
Dr J
Kareem may have all the rings, the MVPs and the records. Starbury, Cousy, Rafer, Tiny and Kenny Anderson had the flamboyance only PGs from NY possess. Connie Hawkins, Lanier, Dolph Schayes, Mullin, etc had their own styles too. But nobody changed the game quite like Julius Erving did. His impact is a big reason why basketball is what we know it today. Before Erving came out, playing above the rim was unheard of. Sure, there were dunks then and George McGinnis and the Iceman did their thing but dunks didn’t really stand out against lay-ups or jump shots, they were just a fancy way of scoring two points. What Dr. J did was revolutionize the dunk into the ultimate weapon. A weapon that can destroy, demoralize and dominate an opponent while inspiring and leading your team, all in one. Just ask Michael Cooper and Bill Walton.
As friend, former coach and fellow New Yorker Billy Cunningham said, Erving was “was the first to truly take the torch and become the spokesman for the NBA… Julius was the first player I ever remember who transcended sports and was known by one name – Doctor.”
He was the face of the ABA and helped legitimize the league before the merger. Combine his ABA numbers and you get 30,026 points, four MVPs, three championships. Dr J is the godfather of the modern game. There would be no above the rim without him.
Yup it was JORDAN born in BK. Best was seeing him in the Crooklyn video with buck shot and master ace with his baseball uni on.
But yup not Lou Alcindor but Micheal Jordan. (I guess the kid above me really wanted the shirt he copied and pasted a whole page of information. LMAO. I hope you WIN ST you got it first!(before me) lol
Easily Jordan, he’s the greatest of all time! If not Jordan than that guy who’s now in prison, who Ron Artest said was the greatest player he’s ever played against. Better than Brandon Roy Kobe and lebron. So either Jordan or the greatest player Artest has ever played against who is now in jail.
Sure Michael Jordan was born in Brooklyn, but c’mon…the dude moved to Wilmington, NC when he was a toddler. ANybody can go on wikipedia to check that MJ was bron in Brooklyn and credit him for being the greatest player out of NYC, but some of these guys like Artest, Kareem, etc groomed their games in NYC. In other words, they were truly born and raised playing the game in New York. Since people are just in the process of name dropping, here is my list:
