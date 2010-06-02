Giveaway: LRG “We Are The Champions” Playoff Pack

Inspired by the NBA playoffs, LRG & Dr. Jay’s came together to bring a piece of the the action to your crib with the “We Are The Champions” Playoff Pack. We’ve already given out two of these – which include a mini basketball, string backpack and t-shirt – and now we’re coming back with only the two most iconic colorways – Celtics green and Laker purple. If you want to get your hands on one of these, check out the details and more pics below.
We’ll be giving away two of these packs (with the winner choosing the color of their choice) and all you have to do is answer the following question:
What’s your favorite NBA Finals performance of all-time?
Over the next week, we’ll look at the best answers and choose two winners. But even if you lose, you can find all of the “We Are The Champions” Playoff Packs exclusively at Dr. Jay’s for $55. Have at it!
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Follow LRG on Twitter at @liftedresearch.
Become a fan of LRG Clothing on Facebook HERE.
I hate the guy, but I must say Isiah Thomas’ performance in the 1988 finals game six against the Lakers at the Forum. Even though Isiah had just severly sprained his ankle, he erupted to score 25 points in the quarter. Even though LA won the game and the series, if Isiah was healthy there would be one less banner hanging in the Staples Center.
It has to be the losing effort by Allen Iverson in the 2001 NBA Finals. The man scorched the Lakers (the team i have hated the most since forever) for 48 points in game 1, all while stepping over Tyronne Lue after crossing him and making that step back J. They got swept after that (lost 4 straight) but it gave the whole world hope that a 6ft nothing, 150 lbs’er could potentially knock off Shaq and Kobe. In the end, he still averaged 35.6 ppg in the finals and is still currently 2nd in the L EVER for ppg in the playoffs at 30.6. These are the reasons why this was my personal favorite NBA Finals performance EVER.
I posted this on another thread, but it’s funny so it’s gonna be posted again:
I am going to win the Celt getup, just so I can find a midget, go drinking with him until my piss is 160proof, paint him green, dress him up in the whole Celt wardrobe, kill him and burn his green dumb ass corpse and those clothes while I am pissing flames out my cock onto his idiot body.
Haha, that ain’t going to win shit, but I find it fucking hilarious.
Sometimes control makes me laugh. Other times, he just frightens me.
I hate both teams, so I will not be participating in this one.
You can’t deny the Big Diesel. He absolutely crushed anybody in his path in the early 2000’s. His numbers are ridiculous:
In the 2000 Finals, Shaq averaged 38 points and 17 re’s.
In the 2001 Finals, he averaged 33 points and 16 re’s.
In the 2002 Finals, 36 and 12.
I gotta say his 2002 Finals performance against the Nets was may favorite. It was hilariously pitiful watching the tiny Nets try to gaurd Shaq. It was like watching a horse sit on Gary Coleman (RIP). The Nets couldn’t do shit. True domination.
I know he’s a shadow of his former self now, but in his prime, Shaq was unstoppable. I mean he was literally too fucking big ans strong to be stopped by any player in the NBA.
My favorite NBA Finals performance of all time has to be game 5 the 1994 NBA Finals with OJ Simpson.
The series was between the Rockets and Knicks. As some of you may recall the broadcast was split between Hakeem Olajuwon making history by winning MVP of the regular season, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP of the Finals and OJ Simpson getting chased on the freeway by the LAPD… The dude absolutely stole the show but The Dream went on to win his first title.
Priceless.
[www.youtube.com]
Favourite I ever saw live, has to be Duncan getting a near quadruple double to finish of the Nets in 2003.
Most impressive has to be Walt Frazier and his 36 or 38 point and 19 assist game in game 7 of the 1970 finals. From reports I’ve read, apparently he had more than half a dozen steals before halftime.
D-Wade coming back against the Mavs down 2-0 – Jordan-esque performance even Kobe hasn’t displayed.
Detroit Pistons over Los Angeles Lakers in ’04…
Not only because Detroit is among my favorite NBA teams but the fashion they beat LA in.
Ask anyone before the series started what their prediction was for the outcome and I promise you not one person was saying Detroit, not even me.
A 4-1 series victory over Shaq & Kobe is astounding, maybe even more astounding was Detroit winning every one of their home games. Not to mention that in that series LA was held to a franchise low 68 points in Game 3. Pretty ridiculous considering the talent LA had that year.
Most recently, I’d probably say the ’06 battle between Heat/Mavs — I’m not a Miami fan, but I give credit where credit is due. Dwyane Wade carried the Heat to a victory when they were down 0-2. It was truly impressive and unforgettable. Wade showed that he can play the clutch and he can be relied on, that was definitely his year to prove himself. I’m definitely reaching, but I saw Jordan’s spirit in Wade during that finals game.
I mention Jordan to mention a more nostalgic note, this being my choice: I’d say the ’98 game with Bulls Vs. Jazz is most definitely the greatest! Maybe it’ll be a common answer in this contest, but can you blame us?
Despite the 3-2 series lead, Bulls were still not in the clear for a couple reasons, but most importantly, Pippen was out with a back injury. It was on Jordan to make this happen for Chicago and he did just so with 23 points in the first half. Less than a minute in the game, Jordan hits a layup but still down by ONE POINT, so Jordan does what Jordan did best: steals the ball from the great Karl Malone on the next position to bring it back with a 2 pointer. The score is 87-86 and Chicago is up — Stockton misses the clutch 3-pointer and Chicago wins their 6th championship!
And if that’s not enough reason, it was also Michael Jordan’s final game as a Bull, and what better way to go out than winning your franchise another title? GOAT!
As much as I hate to admit it since I’m a Mavs fan, Dwayne Wade straight murdered us in the Finals back in 05. That was the first time I had ever seen anything like that. One player (plus refs, sorry had to throw that in) completely brought a team back from near elimination. I’m sure the Mavs still have nightmares about him in that series, because I sure as hell still do.
Past NBA Finals have been Historic. Epic. Memorable….Etc…..To come to a conclusion of which NBA Final of All-Time is not easy, but obvious if you have a Love for the game as I do. The Answer: The LA Lakers( lead by Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal) Winning 3 consecutive Championships in the years of 2000, 2001 and 2002…O’Neal’s relationship with Bryant declined due to an athletic competative lifestyle, but none the less, I believe the “Streak” ( 3 peat) of Championships proved to America that LA and the entire West Coast was a force to recon with.
Ok, this is by far my favorite basketball memory…Michael Jordan’s performance in the 1998 Finals, Chicago vs. Utah. The Bulls took the Jazz in six games. Michael Jordan averaged 33.5 points that series. But the game that decided it all was game 6, where MJ dropped 45 on the Jazz in Salt Lake City! The play to prove it all is one of the most famous of all time. Jordan strips Karl Malone in the post, walks it up the court, drives inside the 3-point line, crosses over Russell, and hits a 20-footer to give the Bulls an 87-86 lead with 5 seconds left. That jumper clinched the game and gave the Bulls the 4th win of that series. The 1998 Finals holds the highest television rating of any Finals series in history, and Game 6 holds the highest television rating of any game in NBA history. The ring they got that year was the 6th ring in 8 years. They repeated a 3-peat over a span of 8-years. Jordan was voted Finals MVP for the sixth time, which is a record.
Nets Vs. Lakers and Miami vs. Mavs
the nets had a pretty dominant and solid core, they put up a real fight but the dynasty of shaq,kobe, and Robert Horry just backhanded them in the face. The heats team was just amazing, shaq just finishing his dominant years and d wade just kicking some ass , what more could you have asked for?
I was just brushing 12 and was fascinated with the Chicago bulls but then i begun to read up on john stockton and the mail man carl malone i became a big fan of the underdogs the the utah jazz when jordan made that steal and that final shot it was clear in my mind then that this would be the sport for me this was the most high tension game i have ever watched even though i could not be in the same stadium with the fans i could feel the tension the hair on the back of my neck for most of the game the butterfly’s in my stomach for the entire game i could not eat all i could do was drink water and even then the tension was still extremely high and i enjoyed every minute of it it was amazing in every single way.
And that was my favorite nba finals ever.
[www.youtube.com]
I am a die hard Indiana Pacers fan and I live in Canada. Most people think that Canadians dont know much about ball but we do and we have so much passion for the game. Live and breathe basketball.
My favorie NBA playoff perofmance would have to be Tim
Duncans near quad double in the crucial game 6 of the NBA finals in 2003.
Tim Duncan was on a mission! Pick and pop here and there, his positioning was spot on, doing everything he learned and putting it to use. No wonder they call him Mr. Fundamental.
TD was playin some of the best D fense ive ever seen. Even Ron Ron would have to bow down to this performance. 8 blocks?!? wow. He was beasting out there!
Do you guys remember his partner in crime? the great David Robinson? He was robin to Duncans Batman. Those 2 guys had amazing chemistry and loved to play with each other. This would be Robinsons last playoff series. It was an emotional series to say the least for all the Spurs.
I remember the Spurs being down to the Nets by about 10 points and then all of a sudden Duncan rallied his troops up and bam! 19-0 run! they won the game.
That whole series Duncan was a monster. This is why he won the playoff MVP and gained respect as one of, if not the, best Center of his era. Could there be a player more coachable than TD? if there is, sign him to a big contract right now.
Anyways, in that game. Duncan finished 2 blocks shy of a quadrouple double. Im almost positive his 8 blocks tied a record. He was just unreal out there. Playing unselfish. I have yet to see such an all around impact by a player in a NBA playoff than Tim Duncan in 2003.
Lol, I had to go online to check this out but in the series he averaged 24.2 points, 17 rebounds 5.3 assists and 5.3 blocks. Unreal! I remember the whole series I was chilling with some buddies on my basketball team whining about how our fav teams never make the playoffs and who is the best player. You kno manly basketball talk like that. The whole series we watched in awe at Tim Duncan. At one point I remember saying “why dont they put Duncan at PG?” yes it was a stupid comment but he just shocked me by his play.
After a few of the games we went out to a pretty shitty court (the only one with lights) even though we could barely see we usually had a game of 2 on 2 going and would immitate what we saw in the series. Even though we werent fans of the Nets or Spurs we loved the game.
In case your wondering, yes the neighbours called the OPP on us around 1:00 am one night. Luckily the officer that came out was a big fan of basketaball. I remember him talking about Vince Carter and the Raptors and telling us to just shoot on the net and dont dribble just to keep the noise down.
Man, ballin after watchin the sport is just sik. So much adrenalyn and energy pumping!
So thats my favorite playoff performance for many reasons!
The NBA…where immitating the playoffs happens
sorry for the long post but i was in the zone
76ers’ v. Lakers (2001)
Allen Iverson’s performance was great he put in an amazing 48 points in Game 1 against the Lakers great duo of Kobe and Shaq…This was the only Lakers loss during the playoffs thanks in large part to Iverson’s performance.
I’ve watched a lot of Finals since the 90’s – caught at least one game of a Finals series in the last 10 years or so. Or saw them in reruns, DVDs or by NBA’s Greatest Games. Uglyball, Showtime, Miller Time, Spurs, Dream, Shaq-Kobe, Shaq-Wade, Big 3, Big Ben, Big Shot Bob, Mailman, Reignman, Rodman, AI, AIR, etc. Been there and done.
But I will always envy my old man because of the 1970 NBA Finals. The experience he had when he watched Willis Reed walk onto the floor and the Garden crowd go insane. Inspiring the Knicks to play the game of their lives. Reed then scored the first two, and his only, shots of game 7, giving the NY the early lead and sending the crowd to multiple orgasms.
By the time Reed left the game, the Lakers were too rattled to play. They couldn’t even call their time-outs right. Wilt and Jerry West combined for 5 shots in the 2nd half and West had 0 FGs.
Frazier had a great game but it was Reed who gave a great performance. During that time inspiration like that was almost unheard of, even Hollywood can’t match that level of drama. This was the reason for MJ’s flu game and Isiah’s ankle game. Willis Reed started it all. He definitely knew drama back then.
my favorite nba finals performance of all time has got to be the 48 points Allen Iverson poured on the Los Angeles Lakers on the 2001 NBA Finals. This was was the game that made me fell in love with Iverson’s game and basketball (no homo). He was the true definition of an underdog in that game/series. The little man against shaq and the lakers. I became a life long hardcore Allen Iverson fan right there. As everyone knows the sixers were huge underdogs and the Lakers had won 19 straight prior to that game and the sixers won game one! Even though they went on to lose four straight, that win and that performance by allen iverson had a deep impact on my upbringing. By watching that performance I fell in love with basketball in a island that is dominated by baseball. Thanks to basketball I got a great education and thanks to basketball I am where I am now.
My favorite Finals performance is (not surprisingly) Paul Pierce in game 1 of the ’08 Finals. After crumbling to the floor w/ an apparent knee injury (stop hating guys, we’ve all thought we were really hurt, just to be okay 20 minutes later) and thinking our season was done. With such a short window with this team, the “We need to win now!” pressure was all throughout the arena. I’ve never seen such a quiet Garden than when he was down. It was over. Our best chance would fall away due to a fluke injury. Then he pops back out of the tunnel and drains a few 3s. The momentum swing from the “We’re screwed” to “Oh my God, that’s Paul Pierce’s music!” propelled us to a W and later to a ring. To watch an athlete like Pierce go through his ups and downs throughout his entire career, stick it out with one team, and, out of nowhere get a ring was a phenomenal thing as a sports fan. Watching the tears pour down his face as they raised the banner that October, you knew that this guy got it. In a time where we complain that guys are just mercenaries, that all we do is cheer for laundry, that guys don’t care about winning as much the fans do, it was refreshing to see a star stick out the hard times, let it all hang out, and in the end, be rewarded with the ring he’d been chasing his whole career. Say what you will about Pierce, and there’s plenty if you’re not a Celtics fan, but I hear a lot of guys talking about how stupid it is when vets jump from team to team chasing rings. Paul was a problem at one point. Paul almost got traded a few times in the mid 00s. Paul grew up and matured in front of our eyes, came out better for it in the end, and was rewarded for it in the end. This kinda stuff is why we follow sports and I feel bad for you if you can’t root for a story like this (unless you’re a Lakers fan, cuz Kobe’s story isn’t thaaat far from it and, well, we hate you too.)
BEAT LA
My favourite Finals moment was in June of ’98 and it occurred after the final whistle had sounded both on those NBA Finals and on Michael Jordan’s indescribable career.
Like many, I was a huge Bulls fan and Michael Jordan was my guy. Following his career, there had been so many great moments after great moments (He’s the GOAT, afterall) so as I was watching the conclusion of Game 6, I couldn’t help but wonder how the final game of his career would go down. Regardless of the outcome and his involvement in it, his legacy would not be diminished of course.
But how about a storybook ending, just this once?
And then it happened. Jordan does it on the defensive end with a clutch steal on Karl Malone in the post. Without calling a timeout, he takes it the length of the floor and the rest we all already know.
Then as throngs of people — players, loved-ones, and the media– flooded onto the floor, amid the crowd, Phil Jackson and Michael embrace. Phil’s words: “What a FINISH!”
My thoughts exactly. The greatest player to ever lace ’em up deserved this ending. How sweet it was! (His Washington years don’t count, of course)
By the way, I went to that link to check out these packages, and they’re no longer at $55! LA set is on sale for $36 and Boston’s for $35. Why is LA’s worth a dollar more?
LRG has inside info on the outcome of this series.
When Robert Horry went 5-6 from 3 (21 pts) off the bench vs the Pistons Game 5 in the 2005 Finals. The series is tied 2-2 with the Pistons leading 95-93, there is 9 seconds left. Horry inbounds to Ginobili in the corner, Ginobili gets doubled and passes back to a wide open Horry on the wing who wets another game winner. (Typical ‘Sheed leaving Horry wide open)
Not even a Spurs fan but I stay in constant awe of Horry’s clutch ability.
Even Nas referenced this in his single, has to be kind of great right?
I’m from the 808 (aka Hawaii), so I don’t really cheer for any single team. But one of the greatest NBA Finals performances IMO is Alonzo Mourning. Before you say I’m smoking, hear me out:
True, he was a bit of an ass on the court for much of his career. But dude ends up getting some type of rare kidney disease and misses 2-3 seasons and doesn’t play one game. In 2005, Zo comes back and plays a large role backing up Shaq, and helps Miami beat Dallas to win the ‘chip.
I don’t know if y’all remember that series. Dallas won the first 2 games at home EASILY, and everyone was talking about how Miami doesn’t stand a chance matching up against Dallas’s loaded lineup. The next 3 games in Miami, Zo doesn’t play much more than 20 minutes a game, but every time he checks in, the arena goes CRAZY. Zo is blocking shots everywhere, grabbing boards, and even had a few putback dunks. Pure energy.
Don’t get me wrong: a lot of stars like A.I., Shaq, Kobe, and MJ did damage in the Finals….but that’s what we expected them to do. That’s what they were supposed to do. After all that Mourning went through, he wasn’t supposed to play the game again–he wasn’t supposed to make an impact the way he did. That’s worth something…
It’s hard to pick what the BEST
Damn this is tough and I am a young guy but I am going to say the 06 finals were pretty intense. A team to be down 0-2 and win the championship is just insane all in itself. What was amazing to me was not only how Dallas crumbled under pressure after having such a cushion but rather the growth of Dwyane Wade. He showed the League and the world for that matter than he is a perennial superstar and a force to be reckoned with. The kid just, and pardon my french, tore the dallas mavericks a new asshole. With only 3 years under his belt he just MURDERED the best team in the league that year. Watching him was watching an assassin at work. That finals alone propelled him, so it be for a moment, as arguably the best player in the 03 Draft. 34.7 ppg? 3rd highest in finals history? If it wasnt for him, Dirk’s image as a softy would have not existed.
PS: Tossed my Dirk jersey out of my window after that finals, lol.
PPS: It also helps that my boys The Glove and White Chocolate got rings, bling bloaw.
this:
[www.youtube.com]
It’s hard to overstate how awesome Wade was in leading the Heat to their lone championship, particularly in the final four games when Miami rallied from a 2-0 deficit to stun the Mavs.
Wade started the comeback by leading the Heat back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit in Game 3, scoring 12 points in the final 6½ minutes to send the game to OT. He also made the biggest play of the series with his crazy dribbling foray to the rim at the end of overtime in Game 5 that — controversially — earned a whistle from referee Bennett Salvatore and a trip to the line for the winning free throws.
For the series, Wade averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals — and this in a slow-paced series (neither team cleared the century mark in regulation in any of the six games). His basket attacks were so deadly because the Mavs couldn’t stop fouling him. Wade shot a whopping 97 free throws in the six games — the most of any player since the merger — including 25 in Game 5.
Overall, Wade is easily the best of any Finals performer since the merger. While it seems strange to have somebody besides Michael Jordan in the top spot, the truth is Jordan never dominated a Finals to this extent. At the time, many called Wade’s performance Jordanesque. It turns out they might have been selling him short.
Enough said
Magic Johnson (Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals)
When 20-year-old rookie Magic Johnson received the news from Lakers head coach Paul Westhead that he was the Game 6 starting center replacing injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who was home in L.A. nursing an ankle sprain, he thought he was kidding. So what was Magic’s first official act in replacing Abdul-Jabbar as team leader? He took his empty seat at the front of the cabin on the team plane prior to the Lakers’ flight to Philadelphia, telling teammates, “Never feat, E.J. is here.”
Their response?
“They all looked at me like I’m silly,” Johnson said. “It was like, ‘This young kid … yeaaah, right.” With Magic at center, the Lakers were relentless in pushing the fast break catching the bigger and less athletic Sixers off guard. The strategy worked as the Lakers and Sixers were tied at halftime, 60-60.
The Lakers then exploded to a 14-0 lead to open the third quarter and never looked back, silencing the stunned Spectrum crowd.
“That when it got really, really quiet,” said Johnson. “They couldn’t believe what was happening.”
For the game, Johnson recorded 42 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals to clinch the Lakers first of five titles of the ’80s and was named Finals MVP for his performance. Overshadowed in Magic’s brilliant all-around effort was Jamaal Wilkes who scored 37 in that games, 25 in the second half.
Oops. Been here already. Well… Get ready for more loooooooong ass posts… LOL
I’m a young guy, so I wasn’t around when Bill Russell played, but I have seen documentaries about his teams and read all the books he has wrote. He is the greatest champion ever in the history of sports. I would like to point out that he won 11 NBA titles in 13 seasons. That is unheard of in today’s game. Today’s definition of a dynasty is a 3-peat?! It just amazes me that one player, and one team could be so dominant. The most impressive is that Russell came in and won the title in 1957 as a rookie and averaged over 20 boards a game. He was never concerned about stats or personal glory, he just wanted to win. That is an art that is lost on some of today’s champions, and I think that even though his feats happened 50 years ago we need to remember how he changed the game.
**I would also like to mention that he comes across as one of the most knowledgable and socially aware athletes ever. His philosophies are just as memorable as his on court accolades.
My favorite Finals was when the Pistons beat L.A. This series reminded me of the power of a true team that plays together. It was clear that LA had one of the greatest compilations of talent ever to be on one team. Kobe, Shaq, GP, Malone, and Phil are all HOF guys and I can easily predict that none of the Pistons players will be considered HOF. But the Pistons were a better TEAM. This is what sports and the Finals should always be about.
Wow !?! Crazy How Nobody Has Mentioned This One… But Mine Is 1997 Game 5 – Jordan Flu Game . MJ’s Stats: 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists .
Bitten hard by the flu , Michael Jordan was so ill some thought that he wouldn’t be able to play in Game 5 against the Jazz in Utah with the series tied at 2-2. Even the Bulls trainers told Jordan that there was no way he could play the next day. But then again this is why he is the GOAT. Jordan fought through dehydration and exhaustion (as he could barely walk to the bench during timeouts) — and won. He even struggled getting of the court as with only a few seconds remaining and the game finally in hand, Jordan collapsed into Scottie Pippen’s arms. This is one of Jordan’s most memorable performances and is My Favorite Finals Performance.
it HAS to be Magic Johnsons amazing performance during game 6 of the 1980 NBA finals. Kareem was injured and Magic who is 6 foot 9 was asked to jump in place of him at Center. This night belonged to the rookie MVP Magic. He scored 42 points, including all 14 of his free-throw attempts. He added 15 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block. Even Dr. J himself was in shock and awe calling Magic “amazing, simply amazing”.
i want this pack to show off in boston cuz im a lakers fan who had to relocate to celtics territory. help me out dime mag!!
MICHAEL JORDAN SHOT AGAINST RUSSELL FTW!!!
Joe Johnson, JJ. Boston Celtics untained a beast! This guy dropped points on Boston in the Hawks-Boston playoof series 3 years ago.Atl were nothing would you say? Well thats what everyone seemed to think, erm…..Besides JJ, Johnson got a couple going and then the fire started to burn, i remember Doc Rivers face when he was burning Allen, and then of course a man names James Posey had to mark Johnson.Of course the best defender on the team that would eventually win the whole thing would shut him down? Nope, Johnson i remember the move well, step back in Poseys face. Well thats my moment!
The Truth vs. The King shootout
I don’t like either of those players or teams. Honestly, I can’t even remember the year it was. I think it was ’08 but i’m not sure. All I know is that those two stars were playing at a truly great level. They were battling and doing all the things superstars are supposed to do. I don’t remember who won but since i’m young, that has to be an image of two great stars going at it in the 80’s or any other decade.