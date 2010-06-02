Giveaway: LRG “We Are The Champions” Playoff Pack

Inspired by the NBA playoffs, LRG & Dr. Jay’s came together to bring a piece of the the action to your crib with the “We Are The Champions” Playoff Pack. We’ve already given out two of these – which include a mini basketball, string backpack and t-shirt – and now we’re coming back with only the two most iconic colorways – Celtics green and Laker purple. If you want to get your hands on one of these, check out the details and more pics below.

We’ll be giving away two of these packs (with the winner choosing the color of their choice) and all you have to do is answer the following question:

What’s your favorite NBA Finals performance of all-time?

Over the next week, we’ll look at the best answers and choose two winners. But even if you lose, you can find all of the “We Are The Champions” Playoff Packs exclusively at Dr. Jay’s for $55. Have at it!

