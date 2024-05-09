Back in 2021, 18 former NBA players were arrested for participating in a scheme to defraud the league’s health and welfare benefits fund. The players were alleged to have filed fraudulent claims for dental and medical expenses from 2017 to 2020, receiving payment from the league’s fund despite never having the procedures and expenses they filed claims for.

Terrence Williams, who played for the Nets, Rockets, Celtics, and Kings, served as the leader of the scheme. Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role as the ringleader back in 2023, but some of the players were still waiting on sentencing for their roles. Among them was Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who was convicted in November 2023 and found out on Thursday that he would serve 40 months in prison, plus an additional three years of supervised release, via ESPN.

Former NBA forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday to 40 months in prison, plus three years’ supervised release, for his Nov. 2023 conviction in an alleged scheme to defraud the league’s health care benefits plan.

Davis will also have to pay $80,000 in restitution, and as part of his supervised release he will attend drug treatment and a financial management class, per ESPN.