Gordon Hayward Should Stay In The NBA Draft

With the NCAA deadline for players to withdraw their names from NBA Draft consideration rapidly approaching on May 8th, one of the most intriguing underclassmen prospects is still on the fence about his decision â€“ at least publicly that is. Butler’s Gordon Hayward, who probably helped his stock more than any other player during the NCAA Tournament last month, is currently projected all over the first round from multiple mock draft websites. He’s already declared that he will test the NBA’s draft process without hiring an agent, thus leaving him a window to return back to Indianapolis if he doesn’t like what he hears from scouts. But with almost no time to decide before the NCAA deadline passes, Hayward is going to have to make up his mind quickly.

NBADraft.net has Hayward going 15th, DraftExpress has him at 19 and ESPN’s Chad Ford has the 6-9 sophomore rated 17th on his big board. Now I’m not a registered ESPN Insider, but I did see the title of Ford’s recent online cover story, “Stay or Go,” and he poses an interesting topic: Should these underclassmen, a group that includes a surprising 77 players, stay in the Draft?

Personally, I’m a big fan of kids deciding to stay in school when they are not necessarily in a secure position to get drafted. I’m speaking in generalities here, but I hate to see a player with great talent and potential lose their amateur status by declaring early â€“ only to not make it to the League following their decision. If they are ready or it’s a family decision, have at it. That being said, I also know when to eat my words and that has been the case with not only Brandon Jennings, but also likely with the Tulsa 66ers’ Latavious Williams â€“ who just narrowly missed a championship in his rookie season right out of high school. (Look for an update on Mr. Williams’ journey from us coming soon.)

For Hayward, it all comes down to where he believes he will get drafted. If he stays, his draft position is almost surely locked-in on the first round and with a solid showing at the Chicago pre-draft camp and in individual workouts, it’s very feasible he could sneak into the Lottery. As stacked as Butler will be next year â€“ whether Gordon decides to return or not â€“ everyone and their mother is going to be gunning for them once the season starts. It could also be argued that Hayward’s stock may never be higher than it is right now. If Hayward decides to return, he will have to deal with more pressure and spotlight on him to perform up to everyone’s expectations. That, and it will give scouts more time to critique and nitpick his game â€“ whether that is a positive or negative thing. Remember a few years ago when Joakim Noah decided to spurn the NBA for a year â€“ after being projected as the possible number one overall pick â€“ and go back to school to win another NCAA championship at Florida? Well I don’t know about you, but so far the kid has definitely opened my eyes to what he can do in the League. Even though the extra seasoning in Gainesville dropped Noah’s stock a tad, he did get another year of molding under his belt.

But Hayward is a unique prospect. At 6-9, he has the size and offensive craftiness around the basket to dominate defenders in the post, but also has the range to extend his shot from deep. He is a very good shooter and there are more than a few teams in the NBA that could use his range and size. I see a lot of Danny Granger in Hayward’s game; meaning that he’s not constricted to just shooting the trey ball. Hayward loves to rebound, as evident by his 8.2 a game he put up last season, and is an effective slasher to the basket in transition. On defensive, Gordon can stick with bigger guards as well as face-up with forwards on the frontcourt. In simple terms, the kid’s versatile and he’s also a little more polished for the NBA than Noah was at this same stage.

In terms of the Draft, Hayward would do best to stay put. That is unless he comes across an onslaught of negativity and questioning from scouts within the next two weeks â€“ and that’s unlikely to happen. Will Hayward turn out to be just another face lost in the Draft crowd? We won’t know for sure for a few years, but all indications project him translating very well to the pro game.

What do you think? Should he stay or should he go?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @jensenjack.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.