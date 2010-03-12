Great News For Mavs Fans: Jason Terry Returns To Practice

03.12.10

Sure the Dallas Mavericks have won 13 games in a row – and might not lose in their next five games either – but they have to be more than excited to get their star sixth man back on the court. Just one week after undergoing facial surgery to repair his fractured left orbital bone, Jason Terry practiced today. And better yet, Terry says he expects to play in one of the Mavs’ two games next week.

According to ESPN Dallas, Terry went through full contact today despite still lacking feeling on the left side of his face. Wearing a protective mask (although he plans on picking up a custom mask later today), his vision made shooting difficult.

“This mask they had me wearing was like a hockey mask,” said Terry. “It was terrible.”

In his absence, rookie Rodrigue Beaubois has been huge off the bench, averaging 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Shooting almost 55% from the field in 27.2 minutes a night, Beaubois is definitely making the most of his minutes.

What do you think? Will Terry’s comeback hurt the Mavericks’ streak?

