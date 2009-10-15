Gregg Popovich on Blake Griffin: “He’s a Monster”

Gregg Popovich knows a good big man when he sees one. For the past dozen years, he has coached arguably the best power forward in the league in Tim Duncan. After Clippers’ rookie Blake Griffin posted 23 points (10-14 from the field) on the Spurs last night, Popovich was quick to pay the young phenom the ultimate compliment.

“He’s a monster,” Popovich told the press after last night’s 93-90 loss to the Clippers. “He deserved to be picked where he was picked, that’s for sure. He’s a heck of a competitor.”

The victory improved L.A.’s record to 3-1 in the preseason. It was also the first game of the preseason Griffin started. It is reported that Griffin will probably start the season coming off the bench.

Will Blake Griffin be as good as Tim Duncan?