Gregg Popovich on Blake Griffin: “He’s a Monster”

#Blake Griffin
10.15.09 9 years ago 27 Comments

Gregg Popovich knows a good big man when he sees one. For the past dozen years, he has coached arguably the best power forward in the league in Tim Duncan. After Clippers’ rookie Blake Griffin posted 23 points (10-14 from the field) on the Spurs last night, Popovich was quick to pay the young phenom the ultimate compliment.

“He’s a monster,” Popovich told the press after last night’s 93-90 loss to the Clippers. “He deserved to be picked where he was picked, that’s for sure. He’s a heck of a competitor.”

The victory improved L.A.’s record to 3-1 in the preseason. It was also the first game of the preseason Griffin started. It is reported that Griffin will probably start the season coming off the bench.

Will Blake Griffin be as good as Tim Duncan?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINClippersDimeMagGREGG POPOVICH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP