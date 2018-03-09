Gregg Popovich Laid Out Why He’s Not ‘Qualified’ To Run For President

#San Antonio Spurs #Golden State Warriors
Sports Writer
03.09.18 6 Comments

Getty Image

Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr are two of the most outspoken head coaches in NBA history. Both Popovich and Kerr have maintained the ability to talk about uncomfortable, and at times, tragic, topics with a level of sincerity and understanding that the idea of some combination of the two running for President of the United States has morphed from a fun internet meme to something NBA fans have legitimately supported.

It’s not difficult to understand why they’ve garnered this kind of support. On the same day as the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, Kerr echoed the the frustration of American citizens more than most politicians could have.

Popovich has gone on so many rants about the current political climate in America that it’s hard to keep track of them all. Popovich’s long speech after Donald Trump rescinded his White House invitation to Stephen Curry was particularly pointed, and worth a read.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSGREGG POPOVICHsan antonio spursSTEVE KERR

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP