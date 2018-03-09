Getty Image

Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr are two of the most outspoken head coaches in NBA history. Both Popovich and Kerr have maintained the ability to talk about uncomfortable, and at times, tragic, topics with a level of sincerity and understanding that the idea of some combination of the two running for President of the United States has morphed from a fun internet meme to something NBA fans have legitimately supported.

It’s not difficult to understand why they’ve garnered this kind of support. On the same day as the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, Kerr echoed the the frustration of American citizens more than most politicians could have.

Steve Kerr’s thoughts on the shooting today in Florida is worth watching. (via @ChrisBHaynes)

Popovich has gone on so many rants about the current political climate in America that it’s hard to keep track of them all. Popovich’s long speech after Donald Trump rescinded his White House invitation to Stephen Curry was particularly pointed, and worth a read.