Grizzlies Owner On Rudy Gay: “I feel we’re going to sign him”

After the Grizzlies destroyed the Celtics last night, it’s safe to say that no one thought it was going to be this way. Not even Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley. In a great interview with the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Heisley talks about the team’s draft history, offseason priorities and whether selling the franchise is still an option. But the most intriguing information that he divulges is surrounding soon-to-be free agent Rudy Gay.

From Heisley:

“People say are you going to pay Rudy Gay? My answer to them is simply are you going to come to the games? If I can’t get people to come to the games I can’t pay anybody. “I feel we’re going to sign him. I don’t know what else you want me to say. Rudy is an outstanding player. He fits our team well. We’ve got the best front line in basketball.“

As Austin Burton wrote last week in an article titled, “The Franchise Free Agent No One Is Talking About,” Gay could very will stay in Memphis and finish what he started. While there were rumors of him landing all over the country, with the success and youth movement finally panning out in Memphis, that might very well be the best place for him to play.

But for all you Grizzlies fans out there, Heisley does make a very good point. If you want to keep Rudy, then you have to show up to the games. And with a 34-31 record, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be heading to the FedExForum on a weekly basis.

What do you think? Do you see Gay re-signing with the Grizzlies?

Other Articles About Rudy Gay:

– Smack: Hungry Grizzlies Attack In Boston

– The Franchise Free Agent No One Is Talking About

– Create-A-Three: Building The Perfect NBA Small Forward

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.