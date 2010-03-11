Grizzlies Owner On Rudy Gay: “I feel we’re going to sign him”

After the Grizzlies destroyed the Celtics last night, it’s safe to say that no one thought it was going to be this way. Not even Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley. In a great interview with the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Heisley talks about the team’s draft history, offseason priorities and whether selling the franchise is still an option. But the most intriguing information that he divulges is surrounding soon-to-be free agent Rudy Gay.
From Heisley:
“People say are you going to pay Rudy Gay? My answer to them is simply are you going to come to the games? If I can’t get people to come to the games I can’t pay anybody.
“I feel we’re going to sign him. I don’t know what else you want me to say. Rudy is an outstanding player. He fits our team well. We’ve got the best front line in basketball.“
As Austin Burton wrote last week in an article titled, “The Franchise Free Agent No One Is Talking About,” Gay could very will stay in Memphis and finish what he started. While there were rumors of him landing all over the country, with the success and youth movement finally panning out in Memphis, that might very well be the best place for him to play.
But for all you Grizzlies fans out there, Heisley does make a very good point. If you want to keep Rudy, then you have to show up to the games. And with a 34-31 record, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be heading to the FedExForum on a weekly basis.
What do you think? Do you see Gay re-signing with the Grizzlies?
i dont see a problem with the Grizz wanting him back.
They just have to know his worth. the league is filled with B and C level talent making ‘franchise A talent level’ money.
he is NOT a max player.
he is a $10mil a year player at best; not a $16-18mil a year player. if they do the latter, they’ll be looking to trade him in 2yrs….
best front line in basketball… lulz
nonetheless, i respect what the grizzlies have been doing
a real shame they left van city
keep doin your thing rudy
NBA.. come back to vancouver
They left Vancouver City because it’s garbage.
Anyway, I agree with #1 – Rudy Gay isn’t a franchise player. If you’re going to be dishing out franchise money, might as well shop around.
Big T you’re a joke
if vancouver is garbage, why did we host the olympics?
i dont know where your from but
vancouver deserves a nba team, maybe not so much in the past, but right now, for sure
just because Vancouver hosted the olympics doesnt mean its not garbage.
and just for the record, u hosted the olympics with more trouble and organisational mistakes than any other city in recent history.
Rudy Gay is definitely a free agent a lot of teams are eyeing. Sure not a lot of mainstream basketball fans talk or notice him. But don’t tell me NBA scouts are falling asleep on this guy. He is a good scorer and atheletic wing. I know its just a pipedream but I would love Toronto to sign this guy and maybe this would encourage Chris Bosh to re sign with Tdot. Hedo who??? Hedo isn’t worth the money. I would have saved the money and waited for this upcoming free agency madness.
Gay is an excellent player and I think he is worth anywhere from 10 to 12 million a season. The big question if your the Grizzles is what do you do if someone tries to overpay for Rudy? Its a tough spot for the Grizzles cause if they lose Rudy all the progress they have made this season is for not
10 million a year sounds about right. I wouldnt pay more if I was a gm.