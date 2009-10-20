Grizzlies Unveil Third Alternate Uni

This offseason we’ve seen a lot of new jerseys drop. From the Sixers to the Bobcats to the Rockets, teams are looking to get fresh and add an alternate style to mix (and the team store) before things get underway. But of all the jerseys I’ve seen so far, none even come close to the new one for the Grizzlies.
The new third alternate uniform was developed over the past two years with help from Grizz Nation, the League and players such as Rudy Gay and O.J. Mayo, who were part of the design process from the first conceptual design to the final product.
The base color of the uniform is Beale Street Blue, and the neon shimmer look was chosen by the design team to mirror the signs on Beale Street that give off the same vibrant glow. The intense shapes used on the uniform, including the Grizzlies’ Gold inlays, are inspired by the Grizzlies logo itself and the Egyptians from which the city’s name is derived.
But unlike some jerseys that get locked in the vault until later in the year, Memphis’ new threads will debut for the first time on Opening Night (October 28th) when the team faces Detroit.
What do you think?
Source: Grizzlies.com
Now that’s how you advantage of the AI factor…
shiny! reminds me of the nuggets uniforms.
Lawsuit from Denver will be there shortly lol
Looks very close to nuggets uni
FRESH!!! Nicest kit in a LONG time.
although it does look mighty close to Denver, in MY eyes this uniform is pretty fly. My poor Rockets have a weak ass Athletic Department Director. Damn alternate uni’s look like they come with a Large Fry and a H.S All American.
At least they’re not as hideous as those silver abominations the Mavs rolled out back in ’03..
that is ugly
look like the kings/wiz gold – gross jersey.
STOP IT with the shiny jerseys already!
shiny unis suck!
Move the Grizzlies and/or rename them. Look at this. Hopeless.
Hells yeah…move them Grizz. We’re dying for a professional basketball team up here in Seattle. The Husky basketball season is exciting but too damn short to satiate my basketball needs.
american sports jerseys are AWFUL.
If it wasn’t shiny, it would be perfect. Great concept though.
I looks like a pijama
Pijama looks for the sleeping audience
@14 American jersey’s are awful?? Do you prefer the Euro ones with advertisements on them? The players look ridiculous with big Parmalet ads on them.
Looks like they just merged the nuggets and pacers jerseys in one, what do you think? I think Mayo should drop the beard if he wants to get more endorsements bucks.
18. The whole world does that, it’s not only Europe.
But yeah…I prefer reading TMN or Parmalat across the jersey than seeing a cartoon dinosaur, a deer ou a smiling rocket. But that’s me. :)
And those shining unis…terrible.
THIS IS WHAT I’VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT!
Heard FUBU suing for jockin their fall 09 collection