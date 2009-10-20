Grizzlies Unveil Third Alternate Uni

This offseason we’ve seen a lot of new jerseys drop. From the Sixers to the Bobcats to the Rockets, teams are looking to get fresh and add an alternate style to mix (and the team store) before things get underway. But of all the jerseys I’ve seen so far, none even come close to the new one for the Grizzlies.

The new third alternate uniform was developed over the past two years with help from Grizz Nation, the League and players such as Rudy Gay and O.J. Mayo, who were part of the design process from the first conceptual design to the final product.

The base color of the uniform is Beale Street Blue, and the neon shimmer look was chosen by the design team to mirror the signs on Beale Street that give off the same vibrant glow. The intense shapes used on the uniform, including the Grizzlies’ Gold inlays, are inspired by the Grizzlies logo itself and the Egyptians from which the city’s name is derived.

But unlike some jerseys that get locked in the vault until later in the year, Memphis’ new threads will debut for the first time on Opening Night (October 28th) when the team faces Detroit.

