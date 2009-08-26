Hamed Haddadi Says He’s A Star, Demands A Trade

Last time I checked, the only “stars” on the Grizzlies were O.J. Mayo and Rudy Gay. But apparently after he did a little work two weeks ago helping Iran win the FIBA Asia Championship, Hamed Haddadi thinks he deserves to be on that level.
“Grizzlies’ officials don’t let me show my abilities,” said Haddadi, the first Iranian basketball player to make it to the NBA. “I have done my best every time I was called up to play for my team, but I don’t know why they don’t trust me.
“I want to play regularly for the Grizzlies; nevertheless I will have to change my team now since I am a star of the team but sitting on the bench.”
Star? The dude averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in six minutes a game last year. I’m sure the Grizzlies saw what Haddadi did this summer and were waiting for him to come to camp to “show his abilities” and see if he could do that on the NBA level. So why demand a trade?
At 7-2, you gotta think that the 24-year-old Haddadi will see more minutes this season in Memphis if they don’t agree to cut all ties with the clearly delusional center. His best game last year was a nice 10 points and 8 rebounds with a block in under 10 minutes, but I wouldn’t say that makes you a star.
With Darko gone, Haddadi should come off the bench to spell Marc Gasol or Hasheem Thabeet this season, and if he performs like he thinks he can, his playing time will surely increase. Crazy to think though that with Steven Hunter, that makes four 7-footers on the Memphis roster.
If you were the Grizzlies, what would you do?
Let him rot on the bench. NBA players can be such whiny bitches.
WHO IS HE…JUST FOR THIS..ALL THE COACHES IN THE NBA SHOULD READ THIS AND SAY…IF WE EVER GET HIM..CUT HIS BUTT..HE’S TRASH..NEVER HEARD OF HIM…IF HE DON’T GO SOMEWHERE..WHY DO PEOPLE THINK..JUST CUZ THEY DO STUFF OTHER PLACES..THEY CAN DO IT IN THE NBA AND BE SOME STAR..THESE OVERSEAS CATS ARE OUTTA POCKET..I UNDERSTAND THE INTERNATIONAL MONEY IS GOOD..BUT THEY GETTING OUTTA LINE..WE MIGHT HAVE TO START CUTTING THE NUMBER DOWN ON WHO WE TAKE AND WHO WE DONT.
Maybe something got lost in translation here. Perhaps the word ‘star’ actually means ‘garbage’ in Iranian.
The Grizzlies should make him earn his playing time like everyone else.
The Grizzlies should make masks out of his face and sell them for Halloween. He’s almost as scary looking as Robert Swift.
It’s not like he’d get puch PT as a 3rd-string centre on a bad team anyways. Who cares.
I think with more playing time this guy probably could put up better numbers. Those are already pretty productive numbers considering the amount of minutes he gets. But with that position stacked in Memphis I say trade him to the Rockets for maybe one of there arsenal of fowards.
Dude wants to play. Let him start one game and see what he can do. His numbers ain’t sh*t cause he has no minutes.
how is this dude, on the same team as gay and mayo, considering himself as the star? i don’t think he has that much cognitive dissonance in him, this may be like the telephone game. maybe he says he wants to START, that makes more sense than, you know, be a star.
Knowing the Griz…they’ll probably wait for him to PROVE he is a star, then trade him to the Lakers for nothing…
He should hold his tongue or he could end up being the sequel to the Stephon Marbury show.
well if he gets around 35mns he could go for 15 and 15 then again maybe he tops out at 5 and 5.
I would ask him where the Weapons of Mass Destruction are?
he’s not bad. i saw him beat the warriors, earlier this year. in around 10 minutes, he had 10 points, around 10 rebounds, a block or two, and his team prob went on a 20-5 run with him in. good rebounder. the team is garbage so i don’t understand why they couldn’t have 10-15 mins for him. @ michorizo, IRAQ not iran. different countries.
hmm, he probably meant star of the iranian national team.
As a Iranian I’ve watched this dude for a few years. He made himself eligible for the NBA draft when he was 17 and skinny as Anthony Randolph. Obviously he went undrafted. Dude can play though…… Star? Something probably got lost in translation there. But he does have size and unlike most euro (foreign) bigs he doesn’t mind getting in the trench and bangin. He looked akward when got burn last year but I think that was more due to his over exuberance of being in the game. Watch him in the Olympics though….Like I said, dude can play. Beating China in the FIBA tourney is no easy task and he beasted Jianlian. If somebody gave him time to develop I think who can do a good job in the NBA.
Oh man, I hope this isn’t a matter of translation, because if not it makes my day . . . .
They should trade pimpin to Houston for some cash and future draft picks! Yeaaaa!
Wow well it’s good to have confidence in yaself even if nobody else does. Still….see what the liquor do to him!
dude was probably jokin around but if hes not daaaaaaaamn…but im sure he doesnt really think hes the star so calm down everybody
Maybe he can play and all, but beasting Jianlian is not something that makes you a good player, that only proves you’re a human being …
Dude seems crazy, but if he can put up a point and a board every two miuntes you gotta at least see what happens when you give him 30. It’s not like the grizz are gonna win 40 games this year. What do they have to lose.
Beasting Yi might be one thing, but he got beasted by a 30-year old Wang Zhizhi as well.
@22
Gotta agree with ya. The guy received no playing time. Would it have been that hard to give him 20-30 minutes for a few games at the end of the year?
Lol see what happens when you hang with these NBA players??
this is obviously a translation error. He wants regular minutes just like everyone else does. Overseas b-ball doesn’t operate like the NBA
What would really be sick is if indeed he does get traded and goes somewhere and actually goes off and becomes one of the top 5 Centers lol.
Wait there aren’t 5 Centers who are at the top right now are there? Bout 3 or 4 prolly?
Anyway if this dude does ball, it’s gonna be so funny. Picture him shooting everyone the bird!
Lookin kinda slow and simple in that pic though. Truly!
dude used to dj too! check it
[www.youtube.com]
but seriously, Dude needs minutes, give ’em some…
It’s not like Marc Gasol would shave his beard for this dude… the centers MEMPHIS has aren’t even good, give him 10-15 minutes a game and see how he produces if he can have at least a point and a rebound every 2 minutes then give him more time and see if he’d be better off the bench…. Friggin’ Memphis GM doesn’t even check on the ones they get. tsk… they have 4 seven feet mongrels that they don’t fuckin’ develop. argh, i think their GM collects CENTERS while MINNESOTA GM’ Kahn collects PGs. i think if this is wrestling MEMPHIS would win. hahaha! A**wipes!
Who can say he ISNT a star if he doesn’t prove himself getting legitimate playing time. This guy wasn’t some bum draft pick, he was a FREE AGENT signiing. I dont know why the loser Grizzlies would let him rot on the bench. Maybe the whole thing was just some publicity stunt. Though I’m not so sure how many Iranians live in Memphis.
The people criticizing Haddadi on here are MORONS and UGLY AMERICANS.
“The dude averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in six minutes a game last year.”
give him 36 mins a game, times his stats by 6, and he’s 15ppg and 15 rpg.
The dude is a legitimate star ahahahahah
trade him to Houston for a bag o’ chips!.. Htown could do with anything that’s 7 foot… we’ll take any of em, for a bag o’ chips!! lol
Does anyone think it’s weird how the real tyrone has perfect punctuation in his sentences?
Trade him to LA for Adam Morrison… Then start clamoring for a three peat… ;D
I got nothin against no one..but the man averaged the most rpg in the olympics and rebounds over all…more than any american..more than anyone!..he deserves to play
The real tyrone, what in the hell are you talking about. maybe dude ran his mouth a little to much. Maybe it is a translation problem. What ever. If you are not confident in your self no one else will be. Dude you sound like someone who has never played this game on a serious level. Sometimes you have to speak up to get noticed. A closed mouth don’t get fed. Except for a couple of guys on that team the roster is wide open. This guy is also on a real high. He did just help win a Euro championship. That is more than the guys ahead of him can say. Now Tyrone, i dont see anyone saying you should be out of a job for the dumb/stupid things you say.
he doesn’t even dominate in Asia….i would say even the Grizz wants to give him 30 min. he will foul out in 15 min. and have 4 points and 3 rebound… and we’ll see him on sportscenter getting dunked on all the time…
To his credit, he really has played well whenever he’s been given the opportunity to play. In the way he moves and how his body looks, he comes across as Calvin Booth’s taller Iranian cousin but he blocks shots, has good touch around the hoop and is a solid rebounder. He could very well pass for a decent backup center. I think he has a legitimate beef. Based on the positives he shows when he plays, why won’t Memphis just give him more of an opportunity to play?
I guess every swinging di6k on an NBA roster who, “gives it his best when asked to play” should be considered a “STAR” right? Who do these guys think they are coming into the NBA and demanding 5hit? Obviously you don’t stand out enough to get playing time, has that ever ran through your head? So tired of these fools who think they are ENTITLED to play just because they made it to the NBA. How about shuttin your mouth and knowing your role!
Damn… I can’t believe I’m contributing to a discussion about the 3rd string center on the grizz….. but honestly dude calling himself a star is nonsense… if Ali baba is puttin up a point and a board every 2 minutes then he should atleast deserve a shot to get a little burn
Remember Wang Zhi Zhi? The first chinese player to make it to the NBA?
Don’t blame you if you can’t. This guy will be the same. Just a foot note.
Actually Zhi Zhi wasn’t that bad. He dropped some buckets for Miami back in the day.
But really, how hilarious it would be if the Grizz actually gave some PT to Haddaddi and the man developed into an All-Star? Man,that would be funny.
But, really, he deserves some PT. The Collins Bros are much worse than him, and they started some games in the League, so why not?
SERIOUSLY?……who the f**k this guy is??