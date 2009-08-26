Hamed Haddadi Says He’s A Star, Demands A Trade

Last time I checked, the only “stars” on the Grizzlies were O.J. Mayo and Rudy Gay. But apparently after he did a little work two weeks ago helping Iran win the FIBA Asia Championship, Hamed Haddadi thinks he deserves to be on that level.

“Grizzlies’ officials don’t let me show my abilities,” said Haddadi, the first Iranian basketball player to make it to the NBA. “I have done my best every time I was called up to play for my team, but I don’t know why they don’t trust me. “I want to play regularly for the Grizzlies; nevertheless I will have to change my team now since I am a star of the team but sitting on the bench.”

Star? The dude averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in six minutes a game last year. I’m sure the Grizzlies saw what Haddadi did this summer and were waiting for him to come to camp to “show his abilities” and see if he could do that on the NBA level. So why demand a trade?

At 7-2, you gotta think that the 24-year-old Haddadi will see more minutes this season in Memphis if they don’t agree to cut all ties with the clearly delusional center. His best game last year was a nice 10 points and 8 rebounds with a block in under 10 minutes, but I wouldn’t say that makes you a star.

With Darko gone, Haddadi should come off the bench to spell Marc Gasol or Hasheem Thabeet this season, and if he performs like he thinks he can, his playing time will surely increase. Crazy to think though that with Steven Hunter, that makes four 7-footers on the Memphis roster.

If you were the Grizzlies, what would you do?

Source: Mehr News Agency