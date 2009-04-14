Hasheem Thabeet declares for NBA Draft

UConn junior center Hasheem Thabeet, projected to go no lower than third in most ’09 NBA mock drafts, officially threw his name into the draft today.
Huskies coach Jim Calhoun called Thabeet, “One of the most dominant defensive players in the history of college basketball,” and said he’s ready to make the jump to the League.
The 7-3 Thabeet averaged 13.6 points, 10.8 boards and 4.2 blocks this season (16 games of five-plus blocks), winning Big East Co-Player of the Year with Pitt’s DeJuan Blair. In January he posted a triple-double against Providence with 15 points, 11 boards and 10 blocks, and against Seton Hall in February dropped 25 points, 20 boards and nine blocks.
marcus camby?
I mean to say: he reminds me of marcus camby
Thabeet Stinks.
thabeet is the noise my ass makes when I eat too much mexican food from a local restaurant. teams love size though, expect him to be a Top 5 pick.
i doubt he will score a point in his first 20 games. Yinka Dare anyone??
Hasheem Thabeet translated into english is “Dunk Bait”.
wow, this is an overwhelming consensus; at least greg’s mom posted something positive on the nfl thread. His numbers may look like mutombo’s 80 years ago, but i think anyone who watched him play can’t see what’s special; he’s not better than johan petro at the moment, and petro is only one year older.
Dont sleep on this guy
He will turn out to be a solid NBA Center.
Well at the very least, he’ll get paid Lottery pick dough.
he had that fine looking lady next to him at the Final Four thinking he was something special lol….
At worst, Samuel Dalembert. At best, Dikembe Mutumbo. He’s worth a top 5 pick.
first he’ll be a decent defender and then scoring will come afterwords in his late second or in his third season.
Thabeet is worth a top 5 pick but if does only turn out to be Samuel Dalembert, which i think he will, he is a bust.
The defensive 3-seconds will prevent him from being as useful as Mutumbo was.
There is potential for him to develop an offensive game tho because he has only been playing basketball for a few years. But that doesn’t mean it WILL develop, it just has yet to be seen.
All he needs as a 5’10” sidekick pg with name like Hustow Thaflow
on the real kid has nice footwork. if he pans out we’ll be talking about the new Hakeem
New hakeem?!?! He doesn’t have that mean streak a dominant post player needs – dudes softer than charmin
But he will stuff some dudes like turkeys
Similar to hibberts development this year is all he can hope for but w less offensive game
if he gets picked up by a team that’s willing to be patient and develop the kid, he could be great. But I think that goes for all the dudes that have “potential.” And since he’s gonna go to a lottery team, they’re going to want him to make an immediate impact, which I can’t envision him doing. I see him not making too much noise and not being a great or good NBA player if he isn’t properly developed. People gotta remember that he hasn’t been hooping for all that long, so there are holes in his game and fundamentals
The question isnt about how good he will be in the league, the question is who will dunk on his ass first. ima go off the deep end and say his first nuts to face meeting will be with russell westbrook. only in the case he isnt on the same team as him… dude will be ok, think ALDI brand MUTOMBO, cant be any worse then the last 7’3 center out of UCONN lol..
Dude, we already know what he is in the NBA. AKA Desaganga Diop!
This dude is a bust 10x’s over. 0 lateral quickness, no offensive game. Gosh once upon a time they said Hilton Armstrong was the goods. Come on, please people, wise up.
this goes back the how overrated the big east is, as far as NBA ready big men.. can u say josh boone, hilton armstrong, nuff said. the days of mutombo ewing and alonzo are over.