Hasheem Thabeet declares for NBA Draft

04.14.09 9 years ago 21 Comments

UConn junior center Hasheem Thabeet, projected to go no lower than third in most ’09 NBA mock drafts, officially threw his name into the draft today.

Huskies coach Jim Calhoun called Thabeet, “One of the most dominant defensive players in the history of college basketball,” and said he’s ready to make the jump to the League.

The 7-3 Thabeet averaged 13.6 points, 10.8 boards and 4.2 blocks this season (16 games of five-plus blocks), winning Big East Co-Player of the Year with Pitt’s DeJuan Blair. In January he posted a triple-double against Providence with 15 points, 11 boards and 10 blocks, and against Seton Hall in February dropped 25 points, 20 boards and nine blocks.

TAGSCOLLEGEHasheem ThabeetJIM CALHOUNNBA DRAFTUConn

