Atlanta Hawks At Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 TV Info And Betting Lines

The Philadelphia 76ers will play host to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal tilt. The series should be really good no matter what happens, but one gigantic question looms largely before the two teams take the floor at the Wells Fargo Center: will Joel Embiid play?

The Sixers’ MVP big man suffered a meniscus injury during the team’s first round victory over the Washington Wizards. While Philly was able to take the one game it needed off of Washington without Embiid, the Hawks will be a far more difficult challenge. Big man Clint Capela is fresh off of thrashing the New York Knicks’ frontcourt, Trae Young is playing some of the best basketball of his career, and Atlanta’s stable of shooters gives them enough offensive firepower that they can get into track meets and feel good about their chances.

The Sixers are really good, and even if Embiid doesn’t play, their team defense, Ben Simmons’ ability to take over games, and the scoring punch guys like Seth Curry, Danny Green, and Tobias Harris can bring gives them a shot. But they would very much prefer to play this series with Embiid on the floor.

Game 1 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunday, June 6; 1 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

Game 1 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Sixers (-200), Hawks (+160)

Spread: Sixers -3 (-109), Hawks +3 (-113)

Total: Over 220.5 (-112), Under 22o.5 (-109)

Money Line: Sixers (-139), Hawks (+116)