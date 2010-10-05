High School star puts Kentucky coach John Calipari on Blast

As far as personalities go, Tony Wroten Jr. is a star in the making. The Garfield High School (Seattle, Wash.) senior guard is one of the Top-20 prep players in the nation, and only brings more attention to himself with his made-for-TV demeanor off the court.

Wroten is scheduled to announce his college decision on Thursday, but before that, he went on Twitter and put one very famous college coach on blast:

“@UKCoachCalipari aye coach. I just wanna know why u stopped recruiting me?”

At one point in his recruiting, Wroten had Kentucky high on his list, and UK seemed very high on him. But as he approached his announcement date, the Wildcats suddenly fell out of the picture, replaced by the likes of Louisville, UConn and Washington. For more on the Wroten/Calipari story and to see Wroten’s full list, go HERE.

