High School star puts Kentucky coach John Calipari on Blast

As far as personalities go, Tony Wroten Jr. is a star in the making. The Garfield High School (Seattle, Wash.) senior guard is one of the Top-20 prep players in the nation, and only brings more attention to himself with his made-for-TV demeanor off the court.
Wroten is scheduled to announce his college decision on Thursday, but before that, he went on Twitter and put one very famous college coach on blast:
“@UKCoachCalipari aye coach. I just wanna know why u stopped recruiting me?”
At one point in his recruiting, Wroten had Kentucky high on his list, and UK seemed very high on him. But as he approached his announcement date, the Wildcats suddenly fell out of the picture, replaced by the likes of Louisville, UConn and Washington. For more on the Wroten/Calipari story and to see Wroten’s full list, go HERE.
* Follow High School Hoop on Twitter @HighSchoolHoop
That maybe the worse mix tape ive see.
Yo Dime!
Did y’all watch the video before you posted it?
Tony’s a stud but the video is terrible.
47-49 sec mark, slow motion double dribble was the start, then proceeds to show him missin jumpers, missin layups.
All in slow motion so I was wonderin if the vid was made by somebody who hated kid lol
….just sayin
I don’t think the video is that bad. The slow-mo was repetitive, but it gives you a good sense of Tony’s game: going to the rack, passing, rebounding, etc. One of the plays where he missed at the rim, he stays with the play and gets a nice assist out of it.
Sorry, it’s terrible. I don’t get how showin dude double dribble, miss jumpers and layups shows “good things”.
Dude is a stud point guard so if you makin a mixtape of him in action, it should look something like this:
[www.youtube.com]
lmfao @ the video
I know the answer Mr. Tony – you are an attention whore.
how do you put on Coach on blast when you are just begging him to recruit you cause you wanna play for him so bad
Go to Washington. Seattle hoopsters Peyton Siva and Doug Wroten went to UL and UCONN respectively and look what happened. Follow in BRoy, NateRob and Will Conroy’s shoes.
Regarding coach cal, the program is currently low on hush funds.
correction. i meant doug wrenn.
That was probably the vid that was sent to Calipari, which he saw and that which caused him to stop scouting Wroten Jr. He saw it and said, “I’mma take this kid on, and he double dribbles in the open court?” Hell f*****g no. Hahahahaha
not his best mix
lol@Bizz
@ ir, uk is runnin low on funds cause had to add romar on staff as a recruiting aide, but it will be worth it when they Free Rnes, thanks for the help. U-dub looks like mondays meatloaf, leftovers.
cal stopped recruiting him because his game is garbage. also, his attention whore ways aren’t what UK players are supposed to do. stay out west wroten, you aren’t good enough for UK
@mocha — You are why people hate UK fans. If Wroten’s game is garbage, why was Calipari recruiting him in the first place? And is Wroten any more of an attention whore than DeMarcus “Call Me” Cousins? Or John “Do My Dance” Wall? Say that Cal stopped recruiting Wroten because he got his 2011 PG in Marquis Teague, but don’t say it’s because Wroten isn’t “good enough” for Kentucky. I seem to recall you guys letting Saul Smith run the point.
@14 if I knew him personally he would be the best baller I ever met, to achieve a top 20 ranking is a big freakin deal, and takes enormous amount of skill and hard work, much love for his game, but when your getting top 10 talent top 20 isn’t good enough
That would make sense if everybody on Kentucky was a Top 10 player. They’re not. You can say Wroten isn’t good enough to start at PG in 2011 because Teague is better. But to say he’s not good enough for UK is crazy. Even if he was behind Teague on the depth chart (like Bledsoe was to Wall), he’d be one of the best players on the team.
I would agree due to good logic however our bench players don’t tweet out that if they should be the number 1 recruit if not then there shouldn’t even be recruiting services
@14) Wroten is good, no doubt but he lacks a good jumpshot and his attention grabbing tweets def would not sit well with Cal at all. Case in point, Cal stopped recruiting Quincy Miller because he was too into himself.
And we let Saul Smith run the point because his daddy Tubby let him. Everyone at UK knows Saul was not a baller. He got playing time because his dad was the coach then, so obvious!!
After watchin the mixtape, I know why he stopped recruiting you.The mixtape sucks in slow motion and his highlights were normal as hell. I mean, I can hit a free-throw.
I woulda stopped recruiting him too after that shit video and his double dribble at the :50 mark
I’ve just got one thing to say to “Tone tone” and that is. Too little, too late. When he got offered he should’ve jumped on it. Just goes to how you can’t expect the offer to stand forever. Wroten is a good PG as I watched some of his videos when we were high on him, and honestly I would’ve liked to have seen him and teague in the back court but as I said earlier. He just missed his chance.
Cmon Kentucky fans, let’s stop showing our asses on the internet. Homie does sound mad, though.
just curious, did anyone even see him shoot a shot outside of the paint? I mean other than the one 3 he bricked. Word on the AAU circuit is TW has lost a step and his outside shot is garbage. Wall and Cousins may have talked a little (actually Wall was very humble about the JWDance, and didnt reeally embrase it) but you do know Wall was considered the absolute #1 recruit in the country, and Cousins was ranked in the top 4 (not a “top 20” recruit). Besides Rivals and Scout have both down graded Wroten and have dropped him to 4-star.
besides even Wroten says Calipari stopped recruiting him. So who is on blast? I gues Wroten called Cal and said “Im next” and Cal said “no thanks”
Is putting someone ‘on blast’ asking someone a question nowadays? very misleding story line Dime.
How ridiculous is this headline? It’s obvious Wroten really wanted to play for Cal, but UK is no longer recruiting him. He can only blame himself and his now infamous twitter page. Tony certainly didn’t put Cal “on blast.” If anyone got dissed here, it’s Wroten.
@ Stunna:
Asking someone a question isn’t putting someone “on blast”. But asking someone a question on a public forum like TWITTER certainly is.
The Big Blue Nation in Kentucky wishes Tony the best – my husband and I have and will continue to enjoy following him on twitter.
UK stopped recruiting him because they have 4 commitments for that class already, and they have the number one pg in the nation coming in. It’s that simple.
Wow that’s the first I’ve seen of these kid and it was terrible (could just be the video). Terrible shot, can’t finish with his right hand and those passes weren’t all that impressive. Thank god Cuse isn’t on his list
Tony is loyal to the 206 and was planning on choosing UW. He was trying to set up Cal for payback from Terrance Jones mess but Cal was wise to him and Tony’s plan fell apart. Thanks for the loyalty Tony but now stop yappin and follow BRoy’s example.
SI’s Seth Davis, on watching Tony in Vegas this summer:
“Wroten’s assets were obvious, but so were his flaws. He is a big, strong kid with incredible raw athleticism. He can get to the basket any time he wants, and on one sequence, when his teammate threw a low pass for an alley-oop, Wroten was still able to catch the ball on his way up and flush it with ease.
“And yet, like most high school players, Wroten still has a lot of improving to do. He has no outside shot whatsoever, and he lacks the ability to finish with his right hand, even on a simple, wide-open layup. This might barely merit a mention aside from the fact that Wroten wrote on his Twitter feed over the weekend that if he wasn’t ranked No. 1 in his class, then there shouldn’t be any rankings. I understand writers and fans like to pay attention to the rankings — I certainly mentioned them enough in this column — but when players pay too much attention to them, to me it’s a bad portent, IMHO.”
So play off him, make him go right, and expect the pass. Sounds like he has a lot to work on indeed. Maybe too much to step in and contribute to Calipari’s offense.