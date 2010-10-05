High School star puts Kentucky coach John Calipari on Blast

10.05.10 8 years ago 32 Comments

As far as personalities go, Tony Wroten Jr. is a star in the making. The Garfield High School (Seattle, Wash.) senior guard is one of the Top-20 prep players in the nation, and only brings more attention to himself with his made-for-TV demeanor off the court.

Wroten is scheduled to announce his college decision on Thursday, but before that, he went on Twitter and put one very famous college coach on blast:

“@UKCoachCalipari aye coach. I just wanna know why u stopped recruiting me?”

At one point in his recruiting, Wroten had Kentucky high on his list, and UK seemed very high on him. But as he approached his announcement date, the Wildcats suddenly fell out of the picture, replaced by the likes of Louisville, UConn and Washington. For more on the Wroten/Calipari story and to see Wroten’s full list, go HERE.

* Follow High School Hoop on Twitter @HighSchoolHoop

Around The Web

TAGSCOLLEGEhigh schoolHigh School HoopJOHN CALIPARIKENTUCKYLOUISVILLETony Wroten Jr.WASHINGTON

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP