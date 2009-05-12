HighSchoolHoop.com Top 50 Countdown: #50 Kyrie Irving

Photo. <a href="NJ.com“>NJ.com

Over at highschoolhoop.com, we have the definitive rankings of the Top 50 Players in the Nation, regardless of class. We’re going to pay homage to the best America has to offer by counting down to No. 1, giving each player a moment to shine.

First up is No. 50, Kyrie Iriving from St. Pat’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Check out his vitals and highlights HERE.