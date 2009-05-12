HighSchoolHoop.com Top 50 Countdown: #50 Kyrie Irving

Photo. <a href="NJ.com“>NJ.com
Over at highschoolhoop.com, we have the definitive rankings of the Top 50 Players in the Nation, regardless of class. We’re going to pay homage to the best America has to offer by counting down to No. 1, giving each player a moment to shine.
First up is No. 50, Kyrie Iriving from St. Pat’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Check out his vitals and highlights HERE.
He got that Earl the Pearl spin move in his arsenal.
I’ve seen Kyrie play at several different tournaments and showcases and the kid can straight ball. He is a game-changer. That’s really the easiet way to describe the St. Pat’s junior.
My name is Ray Anczelowicz and I scout New York City and Long Island hs boys basketball athletes and put them on my site, GothamHoops.com for college coaches across the nation to recruit from.
If I recruited in the New Jersey area, I would only have good things to say about this future collegiate star.
