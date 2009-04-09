I’m Looking for Dime Magazine Writers

04.09.09

The title says it all – I’m looking for talented basketball writers out there who want to be a part of the Dime Family. Opportunities range from freelance work to potential full-time in-house spots for both dimemag.com and Dime Magazine.

If you’re interested, email me at dimemagazine@gmail.com with your resume and three writing samples and we can talk.

– PC

