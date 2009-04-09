I’m Looking for Dime Magazine Writers

The title says it all – I’m looking for talented basketball writers out there who want to be a part of the Dime Family. Opportunities range from freelance work to potential full-time in-house spots for both dimemag.com and Dime Magazine.
If you’re interested, email me at dimemagazine@gmail.com with your resume and three writing samples and we can talk.
– PC
Did you guys fire Katz?
Nope – AK is here and doing great work, despite what a few angry goons might think.
– PC
I nominate YOUNGFIZZZZLE and GEEEEEEE
Dime should host a Dime Idol contest where contestants blog for a chance to be the next Dime star. The blog with the most votes wins a job!
I’d second the vote for YoungFed. He’s pretty consistent with quality and effort.
What ever happened to Tyrone?
Somebody call Tyrone.
sorry, couldn’t resist, lol.
@Mox and Kobeef
That’s whats up couzin.
@Austin
Can’t I just foward you my article. You that ish was fire. Plus the readers would flock to my articles just to blast me. However of course I couldn’t do it for less than six (figures), NY’s toooooooo expensive. lol
^^^^^I meant @Pat, my bad
That’s not a good start to your dime career, young. Haha jk.
I would…but since i would have to kiss lebron’s behind, i’ll pass!
thanks!
I will pull some stuff together. I’m up for some freelance. Might be a good look…
2006 University of Oregon Journalism Grad with an Emphasis in Magazine. If only I’d have pursued it the last 3 years, DAMN!
Pat:
Do all the samples have to be sports related or do you want to the diversity in the persons style?
Do u hire 20 year olds??
3 samples? How it should be like??
BTW whats the time line for submissions, i’ll be out of the office until monday and I leave for Los Cabos, Mexico on the 16th for vaction.
@10 and 11
lmao
PC,
I am not a great writer but I’m certain I could help you boys out in the admin department. I just got my first ish in the mail yesterday after 4 months of waiting. I jest, you guys do a great job. Keep it up.
By the way, I’m loving my first paper issue. I can only hope the rest are as good. Way better than slam other magazines out there.
@ Kudabeen – No, they don’t all have to be sports related. Just send me your best stuff.
@ YOUNG – No set timeline, but I would say the sooner the better.
hey Pat i know youre asking us to email you but like what are any other requirements, if any?
cuz im only a senior in high school but i write all kinds of cr*p all the time haha
i might be too young and inexperienced but ill give it a shot if i know i can be in the running
Young, cabo is damn nice. Been a few times and wound not go anywhere else in Mexico by choice. Hit the giggling marlin for some upside down tequila shots, and el squid roe is the best place after 11 pm. Cabo wabo is awesome as well
Wow. Holler at a hater when yall writin’ fo dime in the future, Fed.
LOL. Just kidding. Do good, kid.
The Q
Would u accept writers from Europe?..it gives you new chances, for instance, a closer view to Ricky Rubio…;)
LMAO @ 11 – me too!
i can turn in my MLK essay from highschool!
i won an award for that!
@LakeShow84 — Do it. Winning an MLK essay contest in 6th grade is what got me started writing.
word count on the samples?
@ A – Yes
@ Brogden – doesn’t matter
I used to write for my HS paper, but they didn’t appreciate me callin out the Principal… Does it have to be three? I got two left over from HS…
I will do my best ask I have already sent in a request for details about this opportunity.
Can it be in Spanish?
How much does this pay? What kind of positing frequency are you looking for? Some additional details please!
considering the amount crap ive seen here..recently especially..(the clip of the day, the blazersof the east) ill pass.
Thanks ranger
Cool. Good look DIME. I wish other mags, business and even TV programs would holla at their fans sometimes for and occasional spot or segment.
Real cool.
To Pat:
How should be the sample like? Wht shud i send? I’m interested…
Erm.. do u guys hire Chinese asian ppl?
Any word on this y’all? Haven’t seen any new writers yet.