Indiana’s next move: Pacers’ Bloggers Predict the Future

After making headlines with their acquisition of Darren Collison and James Posey last week, the Indiana Pacers and their fans have something to cheer about for the first time in a long time.

The trade provides them with a very promising point guard and championship veteran experience. However, the task of improving is a never-ending job. The Pacers’ President of Basketball Operations, Larry Bird, has openly admitted that the team was not done making moves for the summer.

By trading away Troy Murphy, the Pacers are pretty thin in the frontline. Danny Granger said during his visit to New York City with Team USA last week that he expects the team to pick up another big man. And as Tom Lewis of IndyCornrows.com told us, “With Tyler Hansbrough, Josh McRoberts and Solomon Jones, the Pacers have young, untested options that may work, but getting an experienced big who can hit the glass remains a huge need.”

Roy Hibbert is the leading returning rebounder from last season with a low 5.7 boards per night, so the team can use some additions the frontcourt.

They currently have a lot of wing players on their roster that possess attractive qualities to other teams in the League. Teams are always looking for good defenders, and Duke alum Dahntay Jones pride himself in that field. Brandon Rush is another perimeter player with skills to offer. Rush is a good outside shooter with lots of potential.

Pace Miller of PacersPulse.com feels Mike Dunleavy is the team’s best trade bait. “Mike Dunleavy, despite his health, presents probably the best asset at the moment because of his shooting and big expiring contract ($10.5M).”

The team offered T.J. Ford a $5 million buyout, but he declined. Therefore, Ford will definitely be offered in every proposed deal in the future. However, Josh Dhani of AlwaysMillerTime.com doesn’t think Ford will be moved until after the season starts. With Ford’s not having such high value at the moment, he feels that injuries to other teams’ point guards will drives T.J.’s worth back up. “As the deadline approaches, Indy can go for a nice shooting guard or forward/center,” Dhani told us.

As of now, these scenarios are all hopes and wishes. What Bird and the Pacers’ front office can actually execute remains to be seen. Do not be surprised to hear that the Pacers are in the mix of a lot of rumors for the rest of the summer.

