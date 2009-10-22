Ink With UNC’s Marcus Ginyard

If you’re down with Dime, then you know one of the features we’ve been doing for years is Ink. From A.I. to ‘Melo, we’ve displayed some of the League’s finest artwork. Yesterday, we came across a feature in The Daily Tar Heel showing off the tats of UNC’s Marcus Ginyard and wanted to share it with you.
While he only has six tattoos (one on each wrist, his back, both sides, and chest), each one represents significant people, events and philosophies in his life. Check out all the pics and explanations HERE.
Source: The Daily Tar Heel
ginyard has been an overrated chump since he was paid to go to oconnell hs
To me, Wilson Chandler still has the nastiest tattoo i’ve ever seen with the Juggernaut on his back. Although he’s FAR from unstoppable, it’s still a crazy tattoo.
not too impressed but at least it’s not bullet holes and dollar bills
not the best tats but at least they have a good meaning behind them instead of spur of the moment tats.
very tasteful and thoughtful, the sort of tats that will age well
This is better:
[www.youtube.com]
Doesn’t the colleges pay for the tatoos?