Ink With UNC’s Marcus Ginyard

10.22.09 9 years ago 7 Comments

If you’re down with Dime, then you know one of the features we’ve been doing for years is Ink. From A.I. to ‘Melo, we’ve displayed some of the League’s finest artwork. Yesterday, we came across a feature in The Daily Tar Heel showing off the tats of UNC’s Marcus Ginyard and wanted to share it with you.

While he only has six tattoos (one on each wrist, his back, both sides, and chest), each one represents significant people, events and philosophies in his life. Check out all the pics and explanations HERE.

Source: The Daily Tar Heel

TAGSCOLLEGEMarcus GinyardNORTH CAROLINAUNC

