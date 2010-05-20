Is Ben Wallace a Hall of Famer?

It’s funny how many people haven’t realized the NBA doesn’t give out “Comeback Player of the Year” anymore. Back in the mid-’80s — not coincidentally, during the Crack Boom — David Stern realized the CPOY award was starting to become the “Who recovered from a drug problem?” trophy, so he phased it out and turned it into the Most Improved Player award. There hasn’t been a CPOY since 1986, and yet even today, you’ll get people arguing for guys like Grant Hill and Shaun Livingston to win an award that doesn’t exist.
If there was a Comeback Player of the Year, though, in 2010 it would have belonged to Ben Wallace. After he appeared to be washed-up over the last couple years with the Bulls and Cavs, Big Ben returned to Detroit this season and proved he can still play. Though injuries limited him to 69 games, Wallace averaged 5.5 points, 8.7 rebounds (leading the team) and 1.2 blocks as the Pistons’ full-time starting center.
But now that his one-year contract is up, Wallace has to decide if he wants to retire at 35, re-sign with the Pistons and basically concede to never winning another championship, or try to get on with a contender. From the Detroit News:
Wallace, who is working out almost daily at home in Virginia, said he must listen to his body.
“When I am healthy, I can play this game at a high level night in and night out,” he said. “But sometimes, those knick-knack injuries take so much out of you mentally. Physically, I can handle anything but mentally when you have those injuries, it takes away from your game.”
Pistons general manager Joe Dumars said via text message the team isn’t putting any pressure on Wallace.
“We would like to have him back,” Dumars wrote. “And he’ll let me know when he’s ready to make a decision.”
If Wallace wants to go for a ring before wrapping up his career, I would imagine teams like the Spurs, Celtics, Magic, Jazz, Nuggets and Heat would at least give him some consideration. In Denver he could reunite with Chauncey Billups, and if Miami re-signs Dwyane Wade to go with another superstar free agent to become an instant contender, they could also use Wallace’s defense and rebounding.
If Wallace is done, though, how would you evaluate his career? Is Ben Wallace a Hall of Famer? Three years ago, when I was doing the “Hall of Fame Watch” series, I predicted Big Ben would eventually get into the Naismith Basketball H.O.F. following his retirement.
His career averages have dipped a little since then — currently sitting at 6.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals — but he’s still got four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-NBA and six All-Defensive selections, four All-Star nods, two rebounding titles, one blocked-shots title, and one NBA championship. Wallace in his prime was the League’s premier defender, and reminded everyone that you can dominate a game without scoring.
Do you think Ben Wallace is a Hall of Famer?
If WORM ain’t in, then Big Ben shouldn’t be.
If Big Ben is in and WORM is not, then it is a travesty!
I agree with Bruce. No non-scoring, defensive rebounding machine should ever get in until Rodman “first” gets the nod!! Who cares how eccentric and weird he is, Detroit doesn’t win the championship without him and Chicago at least has a much harder time/probably loses to Utah.
Nope. Not even close.
AGREED!!!!
HOF selection committees do not put on give enough consideration to purely defensive players on good/championship teams. Rodman, Deke and Ben should be allowed too get in….bowen not so much
F$#@ NO. Maybe he should get into the Hustlers HOF the way he suckered the Chicago Bulls into giving him all that money.
he shouldn’t. Damn I still remember when Ben Wallace was a star, going to the allstar games based on his defense. He even got a really big, though overpriced, contract from the Bulls. I am somewhat surprised that that his rapid success became an extremely rapid decline.
Agreed with #1.
I’ve always thought that Rodman was HOF worthy, and I’d have no issues seeing Ben get the nod as well.
Rodman deserves to be in. Mutombo, too. Big Ben maybe. I wouldn’t argue too hard either way.
If Ben is left out, I wouldn’t say it’s a big mistake; and if he does get in I wouldn’t say he’s undeserving.
Ben had a run of about 5-6 years where he was the a top 3 center in the league. I think the reason he had such a rapid decline is his game was based mostly on hustle and not skill which doesn’t really translate that well into your mid-thirties.
I also agree though that if he’s in Rodman has to be in…
rodman’s not in the HOF? WTF???????
and he’s never even mentioned as a snub when voting comes around. a travesty.
but either way ben isn’t a HOF’er. Nothing against him, but he didn’t do it that well for long enough.
I don’t think Rodman has been eligible before this year. He played pro ball (albeit just one game) in 2005 in Finland. This year would be his 5th year after retirement. Then again, Scottie Pippen played a couple games overseas in 2008, and he’s getting into the HOF this year, so who knows what’s going on with that.
In a word………………No
if charles oakley cant even get his number retired by the knicks…then, you know
LMAO @ everyone with the emphatic NO, but I disagree.
HELL to the NO is my vote!
not enough great years, in my opinion. he had some HOF years, but not a HOF career.
@NTstateOfmind
I agree 100%. I am a Bulls fan and I was beyond confused about why we needed to pay him that much money to not score. He stole $60 mill with no mask and no guns. Hall of fame hustler indeed.
wallace doesn’t even deserve consideration until Rodman is in
Definitely not!! Great player but youv’e got to average more than 6 pts. I tell you what tho, if he continues to play his chances get slimmer and slimmer. If his boards dip below 10 for the career he can forget about it.
[diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
No way. Good player but we’re talking HALL OF FAME. Reserved for the great players. Rodman did what he did for his entire career. Big Ben didn’t.
Thank you Austin for this article and the Blake Griffin one.
If Worm can’t get in, no way Big Ben should. No way.
It comes down to what you think about steroids in the NBA…
what??
ya i said it
“big” ben was a d-league player before the pistons… when he suddenly got huge… came outta nowhere to get the defensive player of the year award… was briefly dominant in detroit…got that bull’s contract and hasn’t ever been as effective
just as soon as he came onto the scene, he left it… i mean…what do you think??
Hell naw! He should be nominated for as the only player who destroyed the pacers and bulls…Big Ben..phew
HahahahahahahahahahahahhahHAHAHAHAHHAHAHHA!
@egypt,
Big Ben was putting in some work in Washington and Orlando before Detroit, but he wasn’t playing as much. He put up about 8 rpg and 2 bpg in 25 mpg (those aren’t D-league numbers). He just played more once he got to Detroit…
I think Rodman and Wallace should be in the HOF.
We need to start giving some attention to the parts of the game besides scoring. Wallace was a DOMINANT defensive player for about 6 or 7 years. Adrian Dantley got into the HOF with a resume strongly dependent on 7 strong offensive years (1979-1986), so why not Big Ben for the same thing on the defensive side? Ben also did his best work on championship caliber teams while Dantley did his on some shitty Jazz squads.
No, dumass question…
wallace isn’t even in the hall of fame of his own college (div II Virginia Union)…you could of wasted a raggedy ass sneaker post here than this useless one…
he should be in. or at least be considered.
basketball is half offense and half defense.
if scorers get considerations, defenders should do too.
#27 — Not a good look when you can’t even spell “dumass” right. Makes you look like a “dumass”
ben wallace in the hof lol comon now.
peeps we need to separate mutombo from this group of players like rodman and wallace deke was a double double player hes in for sure , rodman is boderline could go either way and wallace is a hell no.
another @egypt
Big Ben had huge genetics to begin with and coulda played both football and basketball at…I think Alabama.
I don’t know what he did in high school, but in college and every year after that, he lifted like crazy and everybody knows this. How can a guy with big genetics lift year after year after year and not be huge? That steroid comment was complete garbage because you have nothing to back it up and there is plenty to back up the argument that he did it naturally.
As far as him “coming out of nowhere”
Really???? It’s Big Ben’s fault that Boston and Washington tried him out as a sg/sf??? No wonder they didn’t think he was worth it! It’s Big Ben’s fault that he was good in Orlando but they favored Bo Outlaw too much?
Ben improved, but he sure as heck didn’t come out of nowhere. And it took a long, steady time for him to get to his size. He was no DPOY in his first season with Detroit either, but getting pretty close. Go figure that an NBA player hits his prime in his late 20’s and then declines after 30 when his game is so athletically based…
Ben Wallace? HOF!? BEN WALLACE!!??
I would say no at first… but you gotta read the stats sheet. I mean “but he’s still got four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-NBA and six All-Defensive selections, four All-Star nods, two rebounding titles, one blocked-shots title, and one NBA championship. Wallace in his prime was the League’s premier defender, and reminded everyone that you can dominate a game without scoring.”
And he was 6’9-10. what a mad cunt.
And yeah, true thugs, definitely dont write up on no internet site.