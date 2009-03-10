Is Dwyane Wade the MVP?

For the majority of the NBA season, publicly at least, the MVP conversation has been a two player race between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. The conversation has certainly changed with Dwyane Wade’s absurd play of late. Statistically, the numbers are all gaudy. Check out the stat lines:
LeBron James: 28.1 points, 7 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.2 blocks, 98 threes and 48.8% from the field.
Kobe Bryant: 28 points, 4.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, .4 b blocks, 84 threes and 47% from the field.
Dwyane Wade: 29.7 points, 7.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.4 blocks, 65 threes, and 49.5% from the field.
The team records:
Cleveland: 49-13
LA: 50-13
Miami: 34-29
Obviously the supporting casts are different, but here is the question:
Has Dwyane Wade done enough in your eyes to win the MVP?
at this juncture id still go with Lebron
The answer is yes: It’s gonna come down to the voters who feel Lebron “deserves his first mvp” and the voters who are doubly impressed by Wade’s comeback from death last year to best player this season doin the most with the least. Miami Heat? Playoffs? Maybe homecourt advantage? NOBODY saw that comin…
I would go with Wade, definitely. LeBron is amazing of course, but hes surrounded with better talent. Wade has taken a lottery team and made it all happen.
@Xavier
“I would go with Wade, definitely. LeBron is amazing of course, but hes surrounded with better talent. Wade has taken a lottery team and made it all happen.”
didnt that happen with lebron and kobe last year??? and look who won – kobe had a great supporting cast, and lebron took a crappy team that went 0-6 without him to the playoffs…. again….
when its all said and done though i think they’ll vote wade in (sniffle, sniffle…. a tear for lebron)
Yes.
Look at those numbers! He is by far more consistent in every area of the game. A true playmaker… Wade has come with something to prove this year. He is the NBA MVP. Kobe is great and so is LeBron and their supporting casts are different… with that being said, how insane would Wade’s numbers be if he had an additional scorer? As of now he gets 7 assists a night out of tossing the ball to a bunch of guys who may or may not just drop the ball.
Wade for MVP. No question.
Better numbers out side of rebounds and threes but Wade out scores him significantly with the extra assists. Couple that with the fact the Heat were a lottery team and the pick didnt , Wade.
if Wade keeps up the numbers and the Heat are in the top 4 seeds for the playoffs, WADE DESERVES THE MVP.
This is gonna be like CP vs. Kobe last year. The re-addition to Miami of Wade balling like a psycho has jumped the Heat how many spots? Last place to over .500 playoff team? People will vote for LeBron because he “deserves” one and “it’s his year,” but Wade means more to that team.
Anyone who watched him in the Olympics could see this coming.
I agree with K and would have to say yes, Wade is the MVP. I have Lebron on my fantasy team, so I regularly check and see his stats and the great effect that he has on his team’s record. The fact of the matter is that Wade means just as much to his team if not more because it is an absolute fact that he has less to worth with. A rookie at the 1? A washed up JO at the 5? And a less than impressive #2 pick as your first player off the bench.. wow.
It is all about your philosophy…
I give the best players more credit when they deliver with the most adversity…LeBron and Kobe can take quarters and games off, because their supporting cast is stronger.
I’m watching guys like Wade, Chris Paul absolutely black out on the court in the clutch…They are making everything happen out there. They don’t get to coast sit on the bench for 5 minutes and laugh and watch from the sidelines as Mo williams and crew drop buckets or Shannon Brown gets nasty blocks and such…
They are really competing every game…
LeBron will probably get the MVP and I wouldn’t be made is Kobe got it again…
BUT my philosophy is I give credence to the guys who work the hardest for their team…Wade and Chris Paul aren’t just their team’s Superstar, they are their teams best defender, best hustle players, best scorer, playmaker, etc…
I have Wade right now…
according to the above numbers its basically neck to neck to neck, you could say that if the lakers finish the season in first place then that should supplement the difference in stats between the other 2, and if you go by previous year’s MVP voting mainly the year in which NASH got his 2nd while Kobe put up gaudy numbers and a very rare 81point performance a la 08-09 dwade then this should be kb24’s 2nd mvp trophy should the lakers hold on and finish best in the L.
if you judge it like mortgage companies judge your credit score…of the 3 major credit score companies choose the one in the middle then its lebron…
dwade would have to nothing short of a quadruple double to move in front of those 2. but i have him on my fantasy team so i’m a lil bias.
If Wade can push his team to finish with 47-48 wins, then I say he has a shot, otherwise I don’t see it happening.
Ticktock:
Wade was a monster in the Olympics…He is playing like the fiercest competitor in the L right now if not the Best player…
Kobe had his year like this when he was dropping 50 on everyone and just killing the L…
LeBron has been consistently brilliant, but I can’t see that I’ve seen him absolutely in kill mode for more than a game at a time…Not including Playoffs…
Wade and Chris Paul are really carving people up, but Wade has consistently been balling out of that “dark” place this year… I love it…
Yes, but everyone is all over LeBron this season so Wade doesn’t have a shot.
@goonther:
Surely theres a difference between who “is” and who “will be” Its the same argument every year for sure, but theres been surprises before.
If the Heat make the playoffs, then theres a chance.
Lebrons supporting cast isn’t that good! You take either player off their team and both are going lottery. I give it to lebron.
I still believe they should rename the award “Baller of the Year” They are equally important to there team. Miami has the worst supporting cast out of the 3. But CP3, Kobe, Wade, LeBron, Dwight are all Valuable….
YES, he is playing at the same level lebron and Kobe with the less talent around him. the last month or so he has been unconscious
tomorow is his stament day for that award …if he kills boston its done…
Boston won’t have KG, Rondo, or Davis though…
Kobe already got his trophy, and people love to talk about how deep the Lakers are. It’s easier to get stats when your team is setting good screens, passing the ball, shooting well, etc.
People used to talk about how LeBron deserved it because he was all alone, carrying the team, etc. But you could say that Wade has even less help this year than LeBron, and if carrying your team is something you look for then Wade seems to have more weight to pull.
I’d have no complaint about Wade getting it. He’s not the only good choice, but he’s a fair one.
LEBRON 28-7-7
KOBE 28-5-5
WADE 29-7-5
Throw in CHRIS PAUL’S “measly” 21-11-5 or DERON WILLIAM’S “puny” 19-10-3 then…
“Statistically, the numbers are all gaudy.”
Stern’s gonna bust a nut live via webcam if they keep this sh&% up.
i feel like the race right now is between lebron and dwade. kobe has fallen off a bit now that the lake show isn’t on such a torrid pace lately. if wade can keep up his play and get miami to the 3rd or 4th seed in the east, he deserves MVP.
Tell you what. If Wade DOESN’T get the MVP, I feel REAL bad for Lebron if the Cavs have to face the Heat in the playoffs. Wade is at his best when he’s pissed off, and you really don’t want any piece of that.
Both the Lakers and Cavs have much better supporting casts than the Heat do. Wade’s done more for his team and won.
im gonna go off the subject…well kinda
this is why we are in a golden age of basketball right now.
we have so many dynamic players in this league. lebron, kobe, and now d-wade (u can add duncan, garnett, and shaq to that list but i think wing players have the edge in terms of transcendence because they do more with the ball and have more appeal)is in that list of transcendent players in the league. in the 90’s there was jordan…and everybody else. yes there were other great players (barkley, drexler, olaujwon, ewing, stockton, malone, etc.), but moments like the one d-wade had last night only came from jordan in the 90’s. which is why jordan is so mythical shall we say. i think that is why no one will match jordan’s accomplishments because he had no real competition in his prime. but these the three guys we have now will always be in competition for being the face of the league…although lebron is winning that race now and kobe is the best player…any thoughts?
dime mag should make this a post…dont worry i wont sue lol
Only a Laker fan like comment # 11 above could look at the stats of Kobe and Wade and say the stats are neck and neck. What are you talking about? Wade has the edge in every category but 3’s and boards and is only behind Kobe by .3 boards and 3’s a game, not a significant difference. Wade has a large edge in points, assists, steals, blocks, and FG%.
When was the last time a player one the MVP without being on at least a top 4 or 5 team? Not alot. Team record is also important in this award.
Alex Rodriguez … 2003. Last Place.
yes, he deserves the MVP, but not only him, guys like chris paul and dwight howard should be in the conversation. but it won’t happen, the league/media decided that lebron was going to win it this year and he is.
is there a reason why mo william has not gotten player of the week or month, when he has had huge games for the cavs? case in point the other game against miami, and on a few other games as well, he has scored 17 points in the 4th quarter to bring the cavs back, but the ‘media’ focuses on lebron’s triple double on 5-15 shooting? that’s a joke.
anyways, yes, wade deserves it, but no one else will get it, but lebron. i guess they are looking for youngest to ever win it. bet nike has already all the special marketing for mr.james.
now i know im getting old this is exactly what they say when they say history repeats itself. all these arguments for wade… i heard the same exact thing what 3 years ago when kobe was dropping 81 “look at his team” yada yada yada
the stats are pretty close, but i’d give it to d-wade because as many have said, he’s doing more with less. i mean, A LOT less!
Side Story:
Words from David Faulk with the Junkies on WJFK in DC on Friday talking about his book (which I’m am going to get)…
MJ drafting Kwame Brown got brought up as a joke and this is what Falk said:
“That was not his decision. That was someone else’s decision. Kwame Brown was the first high school player ever drafted (#1 overall) and certain people in the organization thought that would have tremendous promotional value on ticket sales.”
On who Michael Jordan really wanted:
“Michael wanted Elton Brand. They wanted to make a trade, he wanted to bring in Elton Brand.”
Kwame had a lot of “potential” and confidence at the time, but you gamble with picks you tend to lose…
Does this improve MJ’s executive record or does the Adam Morrison pick over 6+ better players forever ruin it.
The battle is between lebron and wade with Wade pulling ahead.Kobe sure doesn’t belong in that arguement right now.Not with his selfish play,Wade and Lebron are making their teammates better,whilst Kobe seems more than happy tyo start gunning all over the place.Afterall the Lakers do have way more talent than any of those other teams.Let’s do this scenario thing,put Lebron and D-wade on that Lakers side and tell me if 70 games aint happening.Let’s not even worry about putting Kobe on their sides,that would be straight ugly.Kobe has all the talent in the world but…………….. I still can’t get over him seeing the need to shoot 20+ shots at the all star game whew!!!
NO!!!!!!!!!!!!! If DWADE is the MVP this season, then KOBE should have been MVP during the 2 seasons he took a weak supporting cast to the WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFFS.. kwame brown was the starting center and smush parker was the starting PG.
KOBE = MVP
I think Wade has made this go from a 2 man conversation to a 3 man conversation. I might even be willing to put him ahead of Kobe, but I still think the MVP this year belongs to LBJ.
i dont care what anyone says, wade is NOT the mvp. one game like this doesnt win a regular SEASON award. the only player that has earned the mvp so far it Lebron. look at his numbers, defense, leadership, and cleveland’s almost perfect home record. giving it to wade would be stupider than if chris paul won it last year.
Sounds D Wade takes it…
LeBron has had a monster season, but is he more valuable to the League as a whole? I would think that Wade, balling on a bottom feeder, is far more valuable to the league. He has single-handedly made the Heat relative.
If Dwayne Wade doesn’t get the MVP this year, I will be genuinely shocked.
LL
Wade won’t get it for the same reason Kobe didn’t get it a few years back when he was carrying scrubs to the playoffs – the media who votes for the MVP look at wins first.
They need to get all of these awards out of the media’s hands and back into the players. That’s how they were decided in the past – let game recognize game.
Kobe is falling away?I dont know what yall talking about.MVP aint about lately aka 2 weeks.Kobe team is 50-13 so he is still in the race.The Cavs are shit without Bron just like Miami shit without Wade.So that supporting cast talk is bogus.Bottom line-If Wade dont win 50 he gotta come back and try again.Sorry to tell yall but MVP is more than numbers its wins also which is why Im laughing at yall supporting casts arguments because Ive already seen Kobe and Bron carry terrible teams to the playoffs by themselves to see the award given to somebody who led they team to a top record like 5 years in a row..
@LL-Without Bron or Kobe the Cavs and Lakers would be irrelevant too.
There’s been a number of games this year where Lebron and Kobe have sat out ENTIRE fourth quarters, that’s because each guy has a team that can function to some degree without them for short periods. The Heat are COMPLETELY dependent on Wade, not only to create for himself but create for a team full of young, mostly marginal players. So with that in mind, Wade is certainly more VALUABLE to his team, is it not?
I don’t even think doing a direct Kobe for Wade swap makes the Heat even as good as they are, because Kobe is not the overall playmaker Wade is when it comes to setting up teammates.
Wade has always been the MVP in my book because he is Miami he is the only reason ylwhy this team is in the playoffs including the fact that their in the east. In my opinion DWADE is the MVP.
Yes.
And if they would wait until before the finals to determine the MVP (counting the playoffs) they would see his heroics in crunch time (something LeBron still has to prove he can do)
Wade is playing out of his mind right now, but, if James was to hit one more bucket a game he’d be at 30-7-7, thats fucking crazy considering he used to sit out the 4th quarter so much this year.
Wade is doing great, but this is LBJ’s award this year, but I’m loving watching Wade play right now.
I go with the best player on the best team Kobe won last year. Lebron should win this year. People say that Wade’s team isn’t as good but Lebron pretty much has the same team he had last year with the exception of Mo Williams. Lebron has the better record he deserves the MVP. Maybe when Wade gets a better team it will be his turn. It’s not Lebron’s fault his GM did a better job of giving him the weapons he needed.
It’s also not Dwade’s fault that his GM did a worse job putting a good team around him. There is too much importance on team record without factoring in each candidate’s personnel. MVP is an individual award, and should be based on which player elevates the team he has the best. There is a team award also,it’s called the NBA championship. D-wade is the best individual this year, let’s make this award what it should be:player of the year. It’s Wade, followed by Lebron.
Best player whos team boasts best record.. plain and simple.. its been like that.. someone posted this fact earlier too in the smack.. for 10+ years now the MVP has come from a 50+ win team..
Wade is playing the best basketball in the league right now but his team isnt going anywhere..
Out of the Heat,Lakers and Cavs, looking at their rosters, which team suffers the most when you take their main guy off? Can you imagine the Heat winning more than 10-12 games without Wade? Because I can’t.
this is hard but if he keeps it up then definitly
They all actually represent 30 wins for their teams. Heat had like 15 wins last year and are on pace to get like 45 this year.
I dont see the Cavs winning more than 25-30 games without Lebron.
I can see the Laker pulling out atleast 41-45 wins without Kobe if they have a healthy roster with Ariza, Fisher, Odom, Bynum, Gasol, Walton, Vujacic but that would be if they’re playing their best ball.
Its getting to be between LBJ and Wade, gotta give it to LBJ this year
Wade is incredible right now and playing better than anyone at the moment, but Lebron has been averaging basically the same stats, while his team is amassing win after win.
He’s also had better stats than Wade does now in the past. In 2006 he averaged 31.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while his team of scrubs, equally as bad as wades team now, won 50 games. He also had similar numbers last year (numbers better than Wade’s this year also), yet Lebron still didn’t win MVP… I don’t see why it should be different for Wade now.