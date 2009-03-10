Is Dwyane Wade the MVP?

#Dwyane Wade #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
03.10.09 9 years ago 76 Comments

For the majority of the NBA season, publicly at least, the MVP conversation has been a two player race between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. The conversation has certainly changed with Dwyane Wade’s absurd play of late. Statistically, the numbers are all gaudy. Check out the stat lines:

LeBron James: 28.1 points, 7 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.2 blocks, 98 threes and 48.8% from the field.
Kobe Bryant: 28 points, 4.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, .4 b blocks, 84 threes and 47% from the field.
Dwyane Wade: 29.7 points, 7.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.4 blocks, 65 threes, and 49.5% from the field.

The team records:

Cleveland: 49-13
LA: 50-13
Miami: 34-29

Obviously the supporting casts are different, but here is the question:

Has Dwyane Wade done enough in your eyes to win the MVP?

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagDWYANE WADEKOBE BRYANTLatest NewsLeBron James

