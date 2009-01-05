Is Joakim Noah the Bulls’ Problem?

The Chicago Tribune‘s Rick Morrissey has no problem pointing the finger for the Bulls’ recent slide, in which they’ve barely been competitive in six of their last seven games, losing by an average of 12.1 points per game. And it’s not like there was one 40-point piecing. It’s been consistently ugly. Morrissey’s answer to the issue is that Joakim Noah, Larry Hughes, and Tyrus Thomas have a serious problem with authority. But mainly, it’s Noah’s fault.
This is a fragile time for Del Negro, who came into the job with no coaching experience. If he’s going to be challenged by a player, at least have it be by someone who can play.
If Paxson jettisons Noah, it will send a message to the rest of the team that good behavior is expected from everyone, even the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft, even a player in whom the Bulls have invested lots of time and money. Especially him.
The scouting report on Noah is that he provides “energy.” Some of us view it as bogus energy, sort of like the guy who pretends he’s talking on the phone at work in order to look busy.
Though I don’t get to watch the Bulls on a regular basis, I’ve found myself glued to Derrick Rose and thus have missed out totally on what Noah’s done. Perhaps it’s because he hasn’t done anything. But it could also be that no one is watching. On last year’s Bulls’ team, everyone was searching to find something positive to hold onto. Joakim’s 6.6 points, 5.7 boards, and 0.8 blocks per game were refracted into a positive light. Now, his 4.6 points, 5.9 boards, and 1.3 blocks per game aren’t viewed the same way.
Is Morrissey being unfairly critical of Joakim?
He’s fair to critize Noah at this point. To me he was glorified because of the program he came from. I look at his game and compare him to a “Lite” version of Tyson Chandler/Josh Boone. He’s somewhere in between those two players. Unfortunately he was drafted a lil high based on his skill set. Regardless, there’s no reason he cannot average a 12pts, 10boards, 1.5 blocks. That’s reasonable. Joakim, if you’re reading this, work a little harder and be appreciative of the opportunity given to you. Look at what happened to guys like Jay Williams. Make it count!
Good Post Andrew. Noah is sadly going to be one of three Bulls that will be scapegoats for Jim Paxon’s failures this year it seems, yet he is not the problem. I like KnickFan’s comparison of Noah being somewhere between Tyson Chandler and Josh Boone. Noah would do well in a different system though. I don’t see Noah being a double-double guy, but I do see him being able to contribute to a playoff team.
YES. blaming a 2nd year player for a teams lack of success? c’mon man. noah is a bum. what did you really expect out of him? he can’t dribble. he can’t shoot. he’s too thin to set screens and picks.
the problem with the bulls is that john paxson is too puss to pull the trigger on a trade.
for years this team has needed the same thing. a low post scoring threat. and i ain’t talking about drew gooden.
pau gasol was out there for them 3yrs ago. jermaine o’neal was out there. zach randolph was out there. instead, paxson punk ass gave $60 million to an aging ben wallace; who didn’t even make thru half way of his 4yr contract.
paxson couldnt keep skiles. paxson couldn’t get mike d’antoni. he couldnt even get doug collins. nor rick carlise. nor avery johnson. nor jeff van gundy. hell….not even billy donovan. instead he got a punk ass “know nothing about head coaching” vinny del negro.
nah morrissey. dont blame a 2nd year player.
noah should leave chicago and go play for the dallas mavs.
they need his toughness and energy. erick dampier doesn’t have much left. so noah (along with diop) would be solid cleaning up after dirk.
also…
the bulls roster is out of whack.
derrick rose. kirk hinrich. ben gordon. larry hughes. luol deng. drew gooden. andres nocioni. tyrus thomas. joakim noah. aaron gray.
none of these guys have games that feed off each other or balance each other.
think Anderson Varejao…
I watch every Bulls game and Noah is straight garbage. I have been a huge fan of him until a couple of weeks ago. Energy should be a bonus on top of what a player does. In this case, he does nothing, so he just has energy. And the energy he has is nothing. He has one post move that every right handed kid in the world has, and thats about it. He doesn’t sprint to the block and demand the ball and he gets owned on defense. He bitches all the time (not as bad as Nocioni) and has a look on his face every single time like he expects his game (and the teams) to be like it was when he was at Florida.
Noah sucks.
He probally will go to another team and at least be somewhat ofan impact. I’m a avid bulls fan and it seems like once we trade someone they are better or the other team gets the better of the trade…
Artest, Brad Miller, Aldrige(draft day), eddy curry(was better his first 2 seasons with the knicks, Tyson Chandler, Crawford, Duhon ect…
i never was a Noah fan though… but lookin at all the post players gettin traded im mad the bulls havent tried… randolph, camby, lee(on the tradin block).
Bulls need to do sumthin fast, they already signed luol deng and he looks overpaid while gordon gettin buckets without a contract.
Noah is came in on hype. His game isn’t spectacular and nothing really impressive.
For such low numbers his swag is not justified at all.
Still you can’t put the blame on him totally or even in a large percent (although he does get some little percentage).
The whole team needs to be shaken up and re-done. In the re-doing send Noah packing. Honestly with his demeanor he would fit perfectly in Boston along with Eddie House and other scrubs who now pop off cause they got a ring.
LOL Boston prolly don’t want the kid though.
The fat Anderson Varejao from last year…
Joakim doesn’t look to be in shape to be effective…I think he is another guy taking a because someone got in hear ear about putting on weight rather than gaining strength in his core…
He isn’t the Bulls problem…
Tyrus is the problem, because he was traded for LaMarcus…
Paxson is the problem and the Heckler has said it all…
The Bulls peaked and their management didn’t have the “Marbles” (Major League reference…LOL) to make a move that could raise the expectations…
cowardice never breeds success…
unless you were to scared to ask a girl out and your ‘friend’ undercuts and scopes the girl only to get stuck with crabs in the end…but I digress…
I liked a Noah alot coming out of college,
not quite sure what his fit is in the NBA yet – an energy guy is kind of a nebulous term that really needs further defining,
Having said if he is indeed a problem in the locker room and is holding the team back then by all means point the finger and deal him if you can, the longer they let him get away with being a problem the more he will do it thinking that he can get away with it,
From various things I have read on him he is spoiled, soft, and has never had a true authority figure kick him into shape
THERE IS LOT MORE WRONG WITH THE BULLS – NOAH IS JUST A YOUNG TALL KID, NO REAL TALENT
THEY DONT HAVE A PG
THEY HAVE LIKE 25 “BIGS”
AND NO REAL INTEREST IN WINNING
I MEAN EVEN THE PRE GAME INTROS ARE BORING NOW
I am a big Gator fan, but Noah has been a bum this year, with Aaron Gray justifiably now getting most of his minutes.
I don’t blame him for the Bulls’ lack of success this year, but he needs to get motivated and get his act together if he wants a decent pro career. He has the potential talent for a 10+ year career, but on the other hand, no one wants an underachieving malcontent, so he’d better be careful.
if j was on the knicks right now he would have better/around the same numbers than David Lee. he goes hard and can help any team in the league. He just needs minutes and the green light. he can be a double-double guy in this league.
Unless Noah made all the Bulls recent draft picks and trades then no, he’s not the problem. As a guy above said, when you keep collecting average guards and the GM can’t get his around around the fact that the team has GAPING holes then you’re always going to struggle.
Noah wasn’t even the best on his team in college. See Al
Again the kid was hype then and I am shocked the Bulls didn’t see through it.
To be a roll player is one thing, but to not even be an above average or even barley making average roll player at the least is another.
I am not impressed.
I like Joakim…He just had a 19 and 13 game the other day…He is averaging of a block a game getting less than 20 mins a game…He has a 20 rebound game to his credit…
The issue is fitness and confidence…Bulls don’t play to his strength. He is not a screen setter and it is tiring running up and down the floor to watch guys take quick shots and not move the ball…Joakim needs to play more tennis on his spare time or something and hopefully he isn’t partying as reported some time ago…that would be horrible…
Wow, this is what I’d like to see in a Raptors post, actual comments! It’s clear that Chicago fans know basketball, good work on the analysis people.
Noah isn’t the major problem but his attitude along with several other players don’t mesh
Noah does want to win but he doesn’t have the game to backup his talk
They need to package him and Gordon for a legit big who can get 10-14 on the block with 6-9 boards and hold his own on the defensive end
Boone is better than Noah. Boone had 13 double-doubles last season, Noah had eight. Boone’s other numbers, except for foul shooting, have been similar the last two years. And Boone, like Noah, started on an NCAA champion. Boone is a solid citizen and not a jerk. (In fact, it would be better if he were more than a jerk.)
The problem is the organization who doesnt know how to draft… The only marvelous pick they have had in the last couple of years is Rose… but will beasley be better in the end? And the reason why they had a marvelous pick is because they had the first choice. Bulls organization usually drafts one dimesional players:
Hinrich: shooter
Gordon: shooter
Noah: who knows?
Deng: ?
Nocioni: needs more playing time!
Aaron Gray: wtf
Tyrus: dunking
Gooden: best post player… thats never good.
Hunter: veteran leadership
Larry Hughes: hog
Sefalosha: timid
The bulls need to learn how to put a group of guys together, who can help each other develop into better players.
Good post, but you didn’t have to call me out….”sort of like the guy who pretends he’s talking on the phone at work in order to look busy.”
JCARR
that’s true they have a collection of guys that don’t mesh at all
but Beasley won’t be the better player he’ll be a solid scorer
The Bulls problems started when they let Tyson Chandler go to sign Ben Wallace. Wallace was declining, and Chandler was growing into all the things they needed with the Hornets. Then the Kobe rumors last year were fucking shit up a lil, but the whole Ben Gordon/Luol Deng thing was ugly. Imagine Derrick Rose running a D’Antoni offense, Chandler and Aldridge in the front court, Bulls still have Gordon, Nocioni, Hinrich. Bad GM’ing will do a team in.
Noah is labeled as a energy guy only because of what he did at college. He’s never been an energy guy in the league. He’s slow and out of shape, and looks like a skinny fat kid if that makes sense.
He also has that celtic swag like he deserves more, but i guess you should expect that from a kid from a privileged family who’s been dick-rode during his teen years.
noah and gordon for camby. at least they would have some interior d.
Lol @ the kid that said that Noah lacks swag…
As a raptors fan I have only one question… who was the bigger draft pick bust? Bargnani at #1 or Noah at #9?
I say Bargnani cuz atleast Noah rebounds.
awesome list JCARR, agree 100%
Aron Gray is a another dimension player, it is in the field, but invisible
No. Noah is not THE Bulls problem. The Bulls do not have a cohesive lineup. They have too many players that play the same and are the same size. They have lots of trades they need to make. Hinrich, Hughes, Thomas…should all be traded. Maybe send Hughes to NY for Lee since they seem to want to get rid of him. Then trade Tyrus Thomas and Noah to Sacramento for Brad Miller and Shelden Williams or Quincy Douby.
PG – Rose/Hunter
SG – Gordon/Sefolosha
SF – Deng/Nocioni
PF – Gooden/Lee
C – Miller/Gray
Noah loves to play basketball and he can. Noah loves to win. The whole concept of pro ball is something he has to learn to live with. He came from a team that really played as a team should. I can’t believe anyone could blame Noah for the Bulls not playing better. Noah is one of the Greats of basketball..Only a jealous fool whould blame Noah.
i like noah cuz he is real, real tall and his hair is super big and cool :)