Is Joakim Noah the Bulls’ Problem?

The Chicago Tribune‘s Rick Morrissey has no problem pointing the finger for the Bulls’ recent slide, in which they’ve barely been competitive in six of their last seven games, losing by an average of 12.1 points per game. And it’s not like there was one 40-point piecing. It’s been consistently ugly. Morrissey’s answer to the issue is that Joakim Noah, Larry Hughes, and Tyrus Thomas have a serious problem with authority. But mainly, it’s Noah’s fault.

This is a fragile time for Del Negro, who came into the job with no coaching experience. If he’s going to be challenged by a player, at least have it be by someone who can play.



If Paxson jettisons Noah, it will send a message to the rest of the team that good behavior is expected from everyone, even the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft, even a player in whom the Bulls have invested lots of time and money. Especially him. The scouting report on Noah is that he provides “energy.” Some of us view it as bogus energy, sort of like the guy who pretends he’s talking on the phone at work in order to look busy.

Though I don’t get to watch the Bulls on a regular basis, I’ve found myself glued to Derrick Rose and thus have missed out totally on what Noah’s done. Perhaps it’s because he hasn’t done anything. But it could also be that no one is watching. On last year’s Bulls’ team, everyone was searching to find something positive to hold onto. Joakim’s 6.6 points, 5.7 boards, and 0.8 blocks per game were refracted into a positive light. Now, his 4.6 points, 5.9 boards, and 1.3 blocks per game aren’t viewed the same way.

Is Morrissey being unfairly critical of Joakim?

Source: Chicago Tribune