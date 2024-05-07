Isaiah Hartenstein has turned himself into a valuable member of the New York Knicks’ starting lineup. After bouncing around during his first few years in the league, Hartenstein has carved out quite a niche with the Knicks, as his physicality, rebounding, and deft touch around the rim have all be crucial as the team has turned into a contender in the Eastern Conference this year.

One thing Hartenstein is decidedly not known for is three-point shooting, as he’s 27-for-87 (31 percent) in his career and only went 1-for-3 from deep this year. Heading into Monday night’s Game 1 between the Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, Hartenstein had never made a triple in 19 playoff games. But in his 20th playoff game, Hartenstein finally made a three, and it was a pretty impressive one, because he pulled up from behind halfcourt at the end of the first half and drilled one from very long range.

HARTENSTEIN AT THE HALFTIME BUZZER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dxYIyTMGVO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2024

With this three, Hartenstein is 1-for-2 from deep in his playoff career. That makes him a 50 percent shooter, and while this means absolutely nothing because Tom Thibodeau is not gonna suddenly ask him to be Karl-Anthony Towns, it’s a very nice way to get his first career postseason triple.