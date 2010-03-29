J.J. Redick Can Still Shoot Your Face Off

As his alma mater was advancing to the Final Four, J.J. Redick was doin’ work in the NBA. Last year this would have seemed impossible, but against the Nuggets yesterday, Redick had his best all-around game as he dropped 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Redick filled in for Vince Carter, who played only 95 seconds before leaving with a “sprained right big toe.” What else is new? On the bright side, Redick showed that he could be a key contributor for the Magic heading into the playoffs and that he may have a place in the Magic’s future plans.

Redick is a restricted free agent this summer, but his increasing consistency may force GM Otis Smith to match a team’s offer sheet like he did last summer with Marcin Gortat. Redick is best known for his Better Shooting sweet stroke, but if you watch the highlights, you’ll see a player who has evolved greatly since leaving Duke in terms of controlling the ball, finding his spot on the floor, and making the right pass â€“ all things he couldn’t do four years ago.

Do you think the Magic should match any offer for Redick? What’s his ceiling? Will he be a key contributor for the Magic come playoff time?

