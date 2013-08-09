Ja Rule Watched Every Knicks Game While In Prison

#New York Knicks
08.08.13 5 years ago

Ja Rule was released from prison back in May, and Complex sat down for an interview with the Queens rapper earlier this week. During the Q & A,
Ja discusses his prison stint, beef with 50 Cent and Eminem, Trayvon Martin, and watching the Knicks.

Ja didn’t do regular lock-up. He was with others in PC (protective custody) away from the general population. Another benefit of PC was being able to watch a ton of basketball, like every Knicks game this season.

Reports said you had friends up thereâ€”other celebrities that were in PC with you.
Absolutely. I was there with [former Tyco International CEO] Dennis Kozlowski, [former New York state comptroller] Alan Hevesi, Larry Salander, the art tycoon. They were all good guys. Me and Alan, he’s a Knicks fan like me, so we watched a lot of Knicks together, never missed a game. We talked politics. The election was going on while I was locked up, Obama and Romney so we would talk a lot about that. Hevesi is a Democrat so we were on the same side [Laughs].

Havesi is the former New York State Comptroller originally hailing from Queens, so the connection with Ja makes sense. He was sentenced to 1-4 years for a “pay to play” corruption scandal involving the New York State Pension Fund.

We’re not sure watching the Knicks made prison enjoyable for Ja or Hevesi. But the Knicks weren’t bad this year and Ja was released the same day as game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which the Knicks won.

Would watching your favorite basketball team help you get through prison?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagja ruleNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP