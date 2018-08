Earlier this week we gave dap tofor nutmeg-ingin a Jazz victory over the Thunder. Backup guardis still injured so Tinsley continues to get minutes and make plays.

In last night’s victory over the Kings (Jazz are on a five-game win streak y’all), Tinsley caught Sacramento Kings forward Donte Greene sleeping on defending the inbounds pass:

Mel Mel the Abuser strikes again!