Jamal Murray will indeed join the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, although he will no longer have $100,000. That’s because the NBA announced on Tuesday evening that Murray avoided a suspension but received a hefty fine for his actions during Game 2.

Murray spent much of the first half frustrated with the officiating as the Wolves ran it up in Denver’s building. At one point, he went to the bench, and he appeared to reach his breaking point when Karl-Anthony Towns was not called for a travel. He went on to throw a towel onto the floor, and then, he grabbed a heat pack and threw that, as well.

The most surprising thing here was that Murray managed to avoid getting called for anything after it happened, but that was because the referees did not notice that it.

“We weren’t aware it had come from the bench,” Marc Davis, the crew chief during Game 2, told the pool reporter after the game. “If we would have been aware it came from the bench, we could have reviewed it under the hostile act trigger. The penalty would have been a technical foul.”

The Wolves picked up a 106-80 win to secure a 2-0 lead in the series. Murray had eight points on 3-for-18 shooting with 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.